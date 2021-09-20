Out this week: Lost Judgment, World War Z: Aftermath, Sable, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, Embr: Über Firefighters, more

We’ve long wished for a SEGA Master System collection. This week, that dream becomes a reality. Well, kind of – SEGA’s investigative adventure Lost Judgment contains eight playable SMS games, including Enduro Racer, Woody Pop, Penguin Land, and Alex Kidd in Miracle World.

We guess this means Lost Judgment has Alex Kidd in Miracle World built-in. Ho ho.

Reviews for the Yakuza spin-off went live last week, leading to a swarm of 8/10s. Unlike the previous entry, it’s launching simultaneously on PlayStation and Xbox.

It’s a busy week for the PS5 with both Kena: Bridge of Spirits and Death Stranding: Director’s Cut due. The Xbox isn’t without an exclusive either, with the intriguing cel-shaded sandy adventure Sable hitting Game Pass.

Then for multi-format releases, there’s Diablo II: Resurrected, urban racer Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All, World War Z: Aftermath – available as a discounted upgrade for existing players – and the cartoony multiplayer firefighting game Embr.

There’s no annual sporting update this week. The first of many licensed titles from OG Games is upon us, though – The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem. The Addams Family actually have a good track record when it comes to video games. That doesn’t mean this will be any cop, mind.

New release trailers

Lost Judgment

World War Z: Aftermath

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut

Sable

Diablo II: Resurrected

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot +

Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All

The Plane Effect

The Addams Family Mansion Mayhem

Embr: Über Firefighters

New multiformat releases

Lost Judgment

Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All

World War Z: Aftermath

Crisis Wing

Diablo II: Resurrected

Embr: Über Firefighters

The Plane Effect

Don’t Touch This Button!

The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem

New on PSN

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT – PS5

Subdivision Infinity DX – PS5

Teacup – PS5

Port Royale 4 – PS5

Apsulov: End of Gods

Rhythm of the Universe: Ionia

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries

New on Xbox Store

Sable

Little Kite

In Celebration of Violence

Death Park

Blind Postman

A Gummy’s Life

Golf Peaks

Alder’s Blood: Definitive Edition

May’s Mysteries: The Secret of Dragonville

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Spacebase Startopia

The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem

Dragonball Z Kakarot + A New Power Set

Just Die Already

Streets Of Rage 4 – Anniversary Edition

Embr: Über Firefighters

Next week: FIFA 22, HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED, eFootball 2022, In Sound Mind, Lemnis Gate, Insurgency: Sandstorm, Chernobylite, AWAY: The Survival Series, ConnecTank, UnMetal, Centipede: Recharged, A Juggler’s Tale, Ghostrunner (next-gen), G-Darius HD, Aeon Drive, The Eternal Cylinder, Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality, Bonfire Peaks, Unsighted, Astria Ascending, Phoenix Point: Behemoth Edition, Skeletal Avenger, MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA, Immortal Legacy: The Jade Cipher, AlphaLink, Alchemic Cutie, Blaze and the Monster Machines: Axle City Racers, Xuan Yuan Sword 7, Darksiders III (Switch), Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Digital Deluxe Edition, Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The First Cases, and a physical release of Sonic Colours: Ultimate.