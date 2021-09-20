Out this week: Lost Judgment, World War Z: Aftermath, Sable, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, Embr: Über Firefighters, more

We’ve long wished for a SEGA Master System collection. This week, that dream becomes a reality. Well, kind of – SEGA’s investigative adventure Lost Judgment contains eight playable SMS games, including Enduro Racer, Woody Pop, Penguin Land, and Alex Kidd in Miracle World.
We guess this means Lost Judgment has Alex Kidd in Miracle World built-in. Ho ho.
Reviews for the Yakuza spin-off went live last week, leading to a swarm of 8/10s. Unlike the previous entry, it’s launching simultaneously on PlayStation and Xbox.
It’s a busy week for the PS5 with both Kena: Bridge of Spirits and Death Stranding: Director’s Cut due. The Xbox isn’t without an exclusive either, with the intriguing cel-shaded sandy adventure Sable hitting Game Pass.
Then for multi-format releases, there’s Diablo II: Resurrected, urban racer Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All, World War Z: Aftermath – available as a discounted upgrade for existing players – and the cartoony multiplayer firefighting game Embr.
There’s no annual sporting update this week. The first of many licensed titles from OG Games is upon us, though – The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem. The Addams Family actually have a good track record when it comes to video games. That doesn’t mean this will be any cop, mind.
New release trailers
Lost Judgment
World War Z: Aftermath
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Death Stranding: Director’s Cut
Sable
Diablo II: Resurrected
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot +
Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All
The Plane Effect
The Addams Family Mansion Mayhem
Embr: Über Firefighters
New multiformat releases
- Lost Judgment
- Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All
- World War Z: Aftermath
- Crisis Wing
- Diablo II: Resurrected
- Embr: Über Firefighters
- The Plane Effect
- Don’t Touch This Button!
- The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem
New on PSN
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT – PS5
- Subdivision Infinity DX – PS5
- Teacup – PS5
- Port Royale 4 – PS5
- Apsulov: End of Gods
- Rhythm of the Universe: Ionia
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
New on Xbox Store
- Sable
- Little Kite
- In Celebration of Violence
- Death Park
- Blind Postman
- A Gummy’s Life
- Golf Peaks
- Alder’s Blood: Definitive Edition
- May’s Mysteries: The Secret of Dragonville
New Switch retail releases
- Spacebase Startopia
- The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem
- Dragonball Z Kakarot + A New Power Set
- Just Die Already
- Streets Of Rage 4 – Anniversary Edition
- Embr: Über Firefighters
Next week: FIFA 22, HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED, eFootball 2022, In Sound Mind, Lemnis Gate, Insurgency: Sandstorm, Chernobylite, AWAY: The Survival Series, ConnecTank, UnMetal, Centipede: Recharged, A Juggler’s Tale, Ghostrunner (next-gen), G-Darius HD, Aeon Drive, The Eternal Cylinder, Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality, Bonfire Peaks, Unsighted, Astria Ascending, Phoenix Point: Behemoth Edition, Skeletal Avenger, MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA, Immortal Legacy: The Jade Cipher, AlphaLink, Alchemic Cutie, Blaze and the Monster Machines: Axle City Racers, Xuan Yuan Sword 7, Darksiders III (Switch), Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Digital Deluxe Edition, Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The First Cases, and a physical release of Sonic Colours: Ultimate.