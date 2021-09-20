Deathloop is the UK’s new no.1, seemingly benefiting from a well-timed PS5 restock

Following Nintendo’s decision to reduce the Switch’s price to £260, we expected to see first-party Nintendo games riding the all-formats retail chart high this week.

The sudden price cut doesn’t appear to have had any impact whatsoever, however, with just four Switch games in the top ten. WarioWare: Get It Together – the latest major Switch release – also dropped from no.1 to #11 during its second week on sale.

Instead, it’s the PS5 that rules the roost. This appears to be down to a combination of Deathloop’s arrival – with the critically acclaimed Bethesda-published shooter claiming no.1 – and a PS5 restock at retailer GAME.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales climbed from #15 to #2, while Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut rose from #12 to #3. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart greatly benefited too, rising from #34 to #8.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe took #4, F1 2021 fell to #5, Minecraft on Switch sticks around at #6, Animal Crossing: New Horizons dropped one place to #7, while Mario 3D World + Bower’s Fury climbed to #9. Then at #10, it’s the evergreen GTA V.

WarioWare: Get It Together wasn’t the only recent new release to take a tumble. Tales of Arise fell from #2 to #17, while Life is Strange: True Colours went from #7 to #29.

Bus Simulator 21, Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions, and Game Builder Garage departed the top 40, meanwhile.