Metal Slug 1st & 2nd Mission Double Pack launches today on Switch

Metal Slug 1st Mission and Metal Slug 2nd Mission are being plucked from the already released NeoGeo Pocket Color Selection Vol. 1 on Switch for a standalone package.

Metal Slug 1st & 2nd Mission Double Pack brings the two NeoGeo Pocket Color run and gunners together at a more appealing price point, adding modern features such as the ability to rewind.

SNK’s Metal Slug 1st Mission first launched on the NeoGeo Pocket Color in 1999. The sequel followed in 2000. The duo reviewed well at the time, with 2nd Mission implementing noteworthy improvements over its predecessor.

If SNK could find a way to re-release Sonic Pocket Adventure to Switch, we’d be really smitten.