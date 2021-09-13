Wario’s where? The latest UK chart sees seven new arrivals

Even with the absence of Sonic Colours: Ultimate, this week’s UK chart is one of the more eventful of recent times. Finally, some new releases have arrived.

WarioWare: Get It Together takes no.1 in the all-formats top 40, replacing the evergreen Minecraft – the week before last was incredibly slow for UK game sales.

Bandai-Namco’s Tales of Arise alights at #2. It managed to claim no.1 in the PS5 chart and #2 in the Xbox Series S/X chart too. JRPGs tend to exit the chart as quickly as they enter, so it’ll be interesting to see where it places next Monday.

NBA 2K22 rounds off an all-new top three, putting in strong showings in all the individual format charts. Except on Switch, where it’s nowhere to be seen.

The next new entry is too far behind – Life is Strange: True Colours, which reviewed well with critics, is at #6. It claimed a slightly more impressive #3 in both the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S charts.

Bus Simulator 21 (!) makes a surprise stop at #17, Koch’s Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions drops in at #29, and then finally for new releases, Nintendo’s Game Builder Garage is at #40.

Word has it a Switch price drop is imminent. If that comes to pass, expect a very Switch-centric chart next Monday.