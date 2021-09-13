Out this week: Deathloop, Cruis’n Blast, Aragami 2, SkateBird, Apsulov: End of Gods, Merek’s Market, I Am Fish, more

More? More games? If you’ve finished those you already own, then sure – we’re happy to oblige. Providing you promise you aren’t telling us a porky.

The PS5 gains another exclusive, in the form of Arkane’s Deathloop – a time loop involving eight-character assassinations, tasking you with breaking the cycle. After making sense of the situation, presumably. The game’s director has described it as an “inverted Cluedo.”

If you’re yet to pre-order, Amazon are throwing in a steel poster.

As per previous entries in the series, Cruis’n Blast is exclusive to a Nintendo platform. The Switch, in this case. Raw Fury has crammed the arcade behemoth into a tiny Switch cart, which is no easy feat. First impressions are that they’ve managed to pull off a faithful conversion, successfully managing to deliver some fast and frantic arcade thrills. Look out for a review soon.

We’ll also have reviews of Merek’s Market – a medieval teamwork/time management game similar to Overcooked – and the first-person feline simulator Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered.

SkateBird – aka Tiny Hawk – is finally out this week too. We recall playing a demo yonks ago. It looked promising back then, and chances are it has come leaps and bounds since.

Then there’s Aragami 2 – a promising ninja stealth adventure hitting Game Pass on launch – the colourful I Am Bread sequel I Am Fish, a re-release of one-on-one monster brawler Omen Of Sorrow, and the intriguing sci-fi viking adventure Apsulov: End of Gods.

Titan Chaser also piques our interest, involving tracking down colossal creatures and fending them off with a roof-mounted light source. Launching for under a fiver, it could end up being 2021’s best budget buy. We’ll keep you posted.

New release trailers

Deathloop

Cruis’n Blast

Aragami 2

SkateBIRD

Omen Of Sorrow

Merek’s Market

Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered

Apsulov: End of Gods

I Am Fish

The Amazing American Circus

Titan Chaser

New multiformat releases

Aragami 2

SkateBird

Omen of Sorrow

Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered

The Amazing American Circus

Apsulov: End of Gods

Dojoran

Titan Chaser

Dustwind – The Last Resort

Nexomon

Tails Of Iron

New on PSN

Deathloop

TOEM

Flynn: Son of Crimson

Project Winter

Song in the Smoke

New on Xbox Store

I Am Fish

Merek’s Market

Flaskoman

Harvest Moon: One World

Arkan: The Dog Adventurer (Xbox Series X|S)

Mr. Pumpkin 2: Kowloon Walled City

Earth Marines

Fin and the Ancient Mystery

Murder Diaries

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Team Sonic Racing 30th Anniversary Edition

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – Prince’s Edition

Colors Live

Cruis’n Blast

RiMS Racing

Oniria Crimes

Pecaminosa

Next week: Lost Judgment, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Diablo II: Resurrected, Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, A Gummy’s Life, MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries (PS5), The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem, Death Park, Blind Postman, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (Switch), Embr, Little Kite, World War Z: Aftermath, Sable, Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All, and Subdivision Infinity DX.