WarioWare: Get It Together, Sonic Colours: Ultimate, RICO: London, Lost in Random, and Espgaluda II hit the Switch

Publishers are falling over themselves to get new releases out this week, with plenty of big titles arriving on Switch. Nintendo begins to roll out their autumn line-up too, with a physical release of Game Builder Garage, and WarioWare: Get It Together – the first WarioWare package to grace the Switch.

The series has seen a significant shake-up, putting the focus on local co-op play – hence the subtitle – along with online leaderboards and weekly challenges.

The Nintendo sites seem to love it – resulting in 9/10s from Nintendo Insider and Nintendo Life – while the multiformat sites are less smitten, leading to a 6/10 from The Metro and a 3/5 from VGC.

“The truth of it is that WarioWare just doesn’t really work on Switch and without a proper new gimmick the whole concept is starting to seem a little overfamiliar. The design of the microgames also doesn’t seem quite as surreal or imaginative as the earlier games, adding to the sense that the whole franchise has been going on for a bit too long now,” said The Metro.

SEGA’s back with Sonic Colours: Ultimate, and as you may have heard, this Switch version isn’t exactly high flying – it doesn’t boast the same level of polish as the PS4/Xbox One versions, and it’s also prone to glitching. Review scores have been mixed so far, varying from 5/10 to 8/10.

Two other remasters also launch this week – the strategic tower defence Toy Soldiers HD, an XBLA classic, and WayForwards’s 2D hack and slasher BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites, complete with vocal work from Troy Baker.

Originally due last week, the cel-shaded shooter RICO: London should finally be with us. That’s joined by EA’s intriguing twisted fairy-tale Lost in Random – from the creators of Fe and Flipping Death – and Ultra Age – a promising post-apocalyptic hack ‘n slasher with robotic adversaries.

Other new releases include the full price visual novel Olympia Soirée – entailing a quest to restore light in a darkened world – comedic adventure Tux & Fanny, vertical shooter Espgaluda II (or at least, a version thereof), action RPG Hindsight 20/20, and Dice Legacy – a dice-based survival city builder.

Retro fans may want to check out Boulder Dash Deluxe too, providing they can look past the unappealing modern art style.



Sonic Colours: Ultimate – £34.99

Join Sonic in the high-speed adventure of a lifetime! The evil Dr. Eggman has built a gigantic interstellar amusement park bursting with incredible rides and colourful attractions – but he’s powering it with a captured alien race called “Wisps.” Use Sonic’s lightning speed to free the Wisps and learn the secrets of their amazing powers as you explore six unique colourful worlds, each filled with dangerous enemies and hurdles to overcome. Now with stunning upscaled visuals, additional features, new game modes, and enhanced gameplay- it’s the Ultimate Sonic Colours experience. Sonic will be tested on this exciting journey to free the Wisps – but with their help, and yours, it’s a test he’ll pass with flying Colours!

WarioWare: Get It Together! – £39.99

Infamous game designer Wario and his crew have been sucked into his latest creation, and they’ll need your help to escape in Story Mode.



Use their distinctly absurd abilities to take on a myriad of microgames either alone, in two-player co-op on the same console, or via local wireless. Go for glory in the Wario Cup! Take part in weekly challenges, with a fresh and unique twist on your favourite microgames every week. Earn points to unlock fresh looks for your crew, and shoot for the top of the global leaderboards

RICO: London – £24.99

RICO London is a gang-busting, name-taking, explosive co-op shooter. Battle your way up the high-rise tower stacked with East End gangsters solo or with a partner. Crash through doors, dodge bullets and turn the weapons of the fallen into your personal arsenal. Do whatever it takes reach the top.

London, New Year’s Eve 1999. While everyone is getting ready to party the metropolitan police are working overtime. Detective Inspector Redfern finds herself at the scene of an emerging arms trade at the foot of a high-rise tower. Without the permission of her superiors or the support of backup, Redfern prepares to go kick off the millennium with a bang.

High-Rise, Higher Stakes. Ascend the dangerous gang infested tower, taking on tougher goons as you advance. The higher you get the higher the stakes.

High Calibre. The three magazines of 9mm you brought with you were never going to get you past the first floor. Chop and change from your ever-expanding arsenal to suit the task at hand as you defeat enemies along the way.

Perks of the Job. Customise your loadout with a series of performance enhancing perks and upgrades. Modify your skills as the night unfolds.

Double Trouble. It wouldn’t be a buddy cop shooter without a partner by your side. Call in a co-op ride-along, either local or online. It is all down to you (and your partner) to bring the whole lot of them down, in the only way you can… kicking doors and shooting bad guys!

NBA 2K22 – £49.99

NBA 2K22 puts the entire basketball universe in your hands. PLAY NOW in real NBA and WNBA environments against authentic teams and players. Build your own dream team in MyTEAM with today’s stars and yesterday’s legends. Live out your own pro journey in MyCAREER and experience your personal rise to the NBA. Flex your management skills as a powerful Executive in MyGM and MyLEAGUE. Anyone, anywhere can hoop in NBA 2K22.

New tactical offense meets an overhauled defense for a more competitive and immersive NBA 2K22. Add skill-based dribbling, shooting, dunking, and alley-oops to your bag of moves, and counter them with ferocious new blocks and contests on the other end of the court.

Toy Soldiers HD – £TBA

You control one of two armies made up of more than 50 units of miniature WWI toys, set in a diorama of various locations such as a bedroom, library, etc. Like many tower defense games, you strategically build your defenses while plotting your counter offensives.



But unlike other tower defense games, Toy Soldiers HD gives you the ability to experience the battle from both top-down strategic perspective and a first-person POV take the action into your own hands’ perspective. Watch the action unfold or jump feet first into the boots of an infantryman and race across the battlefield dodging artillery while using a flamethrower to burn your enemies to a crisp. Mount your horse and charge the enemy head on with your cavalry. Pilot bombers and drop shells that pockmark the field below or strafe your opponent using biplanes. Go hands-on howitzers and mow down the enemy.

Lost in Random – £TBA

Play the odds in Lost in Random™, a gothic fairytale-inspired action adventure where every citizen’s fate is determined by the roll of a dice. Ruled by a wicked Queen, the kingdom of Random is divided into six shadowy realms where life is dictated by a cursed black dice. In this story, from the award-winning Swedish game studio Zoink and penned by Eisner Award-winning Adventure Time and Marvel Comics The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl author Ryan North, you’ll join Even, a penniless girl who’s down on her luck, in a dark quest to save her beloved sister.

With her companion Dicey, a small and strange living dice, Even must learn to embrace the chaos of Random, uncovering an age-old tale with a modern message. Walk Random’s mysterious cobbled streets, meet its unpredictable residents, and take on courageous quests. Engage in fearsome battles with a unique blend of tactical combat, card collection, and explosive dice gameplay. It’s time to adapt or perish, as you battle inside giant board game arenas that change with every dice throw! Learn how to tip the odds in your favor, and dive into a dark wonderland where only the brave survive.

Knights & Guns – £13.49

Inspired by the classics, developed for the modern audiences.

A classic revenge story set in a medieval fantasy world… with a touch of deadly modern firepower just to turn things up to eleven. Fight through the armies of undead, mutants, aliens, machines and beasts in order to get back what is rightfully yours and bring some semblance of peace back to the land. Who knows – if you’re thorough enough you might even discover the history of the kingdom itself, long lost to the scholars of the realm.

Knights & Guns brings you to a dangerous world where you will fight, alongside your friend, against demons, ghouls & ghosts. Use shotguns, lasers and the power of chivalry to overcome every obstacle. Become the best version of a knight – one with a gun.

LoveChoice – £4.99

It’s the beginning of a new relationship. Will this one result in joy or sorrow?

In LoveChoice, you choose the actions that determine how the relationship unfolds. With 3 short stories, pick your responses to each of the situations.

These endearing and bittersweet stories are surprisingly realistic and easy to relate to. Whether you’re single, in a relationship, or just looking for a memorable new gameplay experience, LoveChoice will always be the right choice!

Wild Pinball Bundle – £8.09

Enjoy 3 games in one with the perfect reproduction of real pinball machines, with all kinds of graphic details and sounds.

Discover all the secrets, in these thrilling games, dinosaurs, lions, elephants and sharks awaits you.

Complete all the missions and become number 1 in the world or the best among your Friends, posting your high score on the online leaderboard.

Ball Physics Draw Puzzles – £2.69

Ball Physics Draw Puzzles is a simple and a fun puzzle game with the goal to guide all balls into a cup just by drawing paths on the screen. Draw Shapes with physical forces act to them and complete challenging puzzles.

Beat Them All – £4.99

Beat Them All is the ultimate Beat’em Up game. The whole game is designed in a story mode where you will fight against the thugs of city by applying your Boxing and Kung Fu skills.

Includes a training mode to help your learn all techniques you will need to progress throughout the game.

Clean the city now!

Office Simulator – £4.49

You’re the boss. That’s why you must be careful with your decisions. A bad one can make your company go bankrupt in just a few days! Pay attention to how you treat your workers – making them unhappy may result in a damaged office and put you in a tough financial spot!

Frontier Quest – £9.29

Listen to the requests of the townsfolk before journeying out into the frontier, figuring out monster’s weaknesses in turn-based combat and collecting materials to help restore the town and ultimately uncover the mystery of the artefacts.

Using the right equipment is key in progressing through the dangerous frontier. By choosing the right weapons, armour, gear and allies, you’ll be able to make short work of the monsters blocking your path.

Through completing quests for the townsfolk, you’ll be rewarded with new equipment that you’ll need to succeed on your adventure, and as you complete quests and get to know the townsfolk, you’ll be able to help them better themselves and grow the tiny village into a prosperous town. You might even learn more about the frontier’s past and its inhabitants along the way too!

Enchanted Path – £3.59

Atmospheric isometric puzzler. Collect green crystals to open the portal that brings you to the next level. Find the right path and don’t fall into the abyss.

The game has 30 levels. Later levels will be more challenging and more different tiles will be introduced. The player moves on a grid of tiles. Some of these tiles will be disappearing when you are stepping off it and others will teleport you to another place. One tile acts as a cage with another that will free you from entrapment. There is even a tile that creates more tiles!

Red Square Escape 2 – £2.69

Red square escape 2 is the sequel to the beloved difficult top down 2D movement game where you are the red square and have to escape through different levels. Each level is spiked with traps and obstacles you need to overcome. Simple controls, simple art style and simple fun are guaranteed here. Have you got the skills to escape?

Blaloon Blalympia – £7.19

Who will win the coveted Golden Blaloon? At the Blalympic Games on Blanet Blaloonia you compete against each other in four exciting mini-games. All of your playing skills are in demand: reaction speed, tactical skills and brains…

Whether for big kids or little kids – younger and young at heart: Blaloon Blalympia transforms your Nintendo Switch™ into a blatastic game-sport-fun machine for the whole family!

Olympia Soirée – £44.99

Restore Light to a Darkened World

The last surviving member of her clan, Olympia travels to Tenguu Island to perform a ritual to bring back the sun. The heads of each district lead a society governed by rigid class structures. Able to travel between the districts, Olympia discovers their wonders and weaknesses. She searches for a partner to help bring unity to this imperiled land.

Hindsight 20/20 – Wrath of the Raakshasa – £11.29

Hindsight 20/20 – Wrath of the Raakshasa is a 3D third-person action RPG where players can fix mistakes from past playthroughs and relive them for vastly different gameplay and story experiences. Discover the power of morality in each journey where choices and actions have meaningful consequences.

Dice Legacy – £15.99

Dice Legacy is a dice-based survival city builder set on a mysterious ringworld. Your ship has reached the shore of an uncharted continent. Roll and use your dice to gather resources, expand and defend your settlement, survive the winter and interact with the strange inhabitants of this eerie world.

Put your faith in the dice as you gather resources, construct buildings and expand the borders of your realm. Create a strategy that fits your playstyle as you explore the wilderness. Test your luck as you make contact with the enigmatic factions populating the ringworld. But beware: something wicked is lurking in the mists beyond your realm, waiting for its chance to strike.

Residual – £17.99

Residual… a new breed of survival platformer from OrangePixel and legendary indie publisher Apogee Entertainment.

In a forgotten galaxy full of strange planets, a lone explorer crash-lands on one with an ancient alien secret. Venture forth from the shipwreck across a harsh, unpredictable, procedurally generated world. Harvest food and make campfires to stay alive. Craft science-fiction survival tools like teleporters and mining devices. Unearth alien technology capable of repairing the ship. Hunger, cosmic storms, hostile plant life and the mysterious ooze are among the many obstacles you’ll face.

You won’t be alone! PDB (a snarky floating Personal Disaster Bot) will follow and assist you along the way. Sometimes. PDB also helps you discover the hidden lore, revealing the history of the planet as you explore deeper and deeper, assuming you can survive!

Boulder Dash Deluxe – £12.99

Boulder Dash® Deluxe takes you, together with the game character called Rockford™ into a myriad of new and exciting challenges. Dig through spectacular caves with 3D elements; avoid falling boulders; collect valuable gems and avoid nefarious enemies along the way. Discover treasure chests with rare collectibles and strong power-ups. Boulder Dash Deluxe includes 180 new exciting and unique levels.

Plus, dig through 9 brand new worlds with high-end graphics and their own textures, dive into the Classic 1984 World with its caves or enjoy The Liepa World; a set consisting of 20 of the most mind-bending levels designed by the creator of the original 1984 Boulder Dash version and video game legend Peter Liepa. And, if that’s not enough, you will be challenged by 15 new special opponents ranging from Octopus to Snow Tiger. Boulder Dash® Deluxe truly is the pinnacle in 35+ years of Boulder Dash®!

GLO – £4.49

Enter a realm shrouded in darkness and take a leap of blind faith as you try to find a way out. GLO is a simple and rewarding puzzle platformer with an daunting central mechanic – nearly everything that stands between you and your goal is obscured and invisible. Using only the light around you and the glow of your projectiles, you must rely on memory to guide you through the obstacles and hazards that you glimpse.

Find reassurance and enlightenment in the messages written on the dark walls, illuminated as you progress and hinting at an emotional story. This is a beautiful and abstract journey across 100 levels, featuring precision controls and an atmospheric soundtrack to drive curiosity and stave off fear of the unknown. It’s minimalistic yet metaphorical, hidden yet ripe for discovery. Will you unlock its secrets?

Ultra Age – £26.99

Ultra Age is a high-speed, sword-swinging action game set in the far future that follows the story of young warrior Age, who embarks on a mission to save humankind from extinction. Use your blades to cut through robotic and mutant foes, explore futuristic locales, and unravel a vast conspiracy concerning the fate of the planet.

Far in the future, the resources of Earth have become insufficient, its ecosystem long ago changed irrevocably by a passing meteor. Humankind has divided into two: the people who have escaped Earth and relocated to the space colony, ‘Orbital Arc,’ and the others who have remained on Earth in a facility called ‘The Shelter.’

Humanity vanished from Earth after civilians from The Shelter failed an experiment that was meant to be the last hope for humanity, while people from Orbital Arc sent expeditions to Earth in search of resources. Failing to find any signs of life, a young sword-wielding warrior named ‘Age’ falls down from orbit to Earth. Accompanied by his floating android, Helvis, he must find the indispensable key to the survival of humankind.

BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites – £17.99

The Brimstone Society has summoned Rayne for one last mission to lead a group of soldiers into a giant underground castle to do battle against none other than her own father, Kagan. When her escort proves ineffective against Kagan’s supernatural forces, it’s up to Rayne to run, jump, cut, and feed her way through gruesome foes, deadly traps, tricky platforming sections, and horrifying bosses. It’s Rayne’s last job — will she “clean house” or find herself six feet under?

Original developer WayForward has upgraded its 2011 classic 2D hack ‘n slash platformer with high resolution visuals, modern features, and all-new voice acting performed by original BloodRayne cast members Laura Bailey (Rayne) and Troy Baker (Kagan). Bloodrayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites distills the best parts of the BloodRayne series into a bloody, twitchy, action-packed 2D hack ‘n slash adventure through fifteen challenging stages.

From Earth to Heaven – £6.99

The game is a unique combination of a first-person platformer and a light-hearted exploration game with an almost philosophical story-telling. It is highly stylized and surprises with breathtaking environments, a surreal world full of beauty and grace, and a couple of small environmental puzzles that blend perfectly into the peaceful yet stunning environments.

Will you be able to make it back into heaven?

Find it out.

Espgaluda II -Be Ascension. The Third Bright Stone of Birth- – £15.29

The ultimate power to bring out the true power of Galuda, “Ascension” and “Awakening Death World”.

At the time of Ascension, the characters and genders of the main characters are changed in order to bring to the surface the personality and appearance of the fused “Holy Spirit.”

When activated, it develops a barrier and delays the time it flows to the outside world, so the scroll speed of the screen and the speed of enemy aircraft and bullets are extremely reduced.

Therefore, even beginners can easily avoid high-speed bullets and dense barrage, and advanced players can earn a large amount of scores, which is an integrated offensive and defensive game system.

Highschool Romance – £12.99

It’s the start of your final year of high school. Because of a crazy mix-up by your parents, you are due to attend an all-girls school.

Fortunately, the principal has a solution to this strange crisis. You soon discover that what would have been a dream-come-true to many is actually a lot more complicated.

In this unusual situation, can you survive, make friends, or even find love?

Dark Fantasy: Jigsaw Puzzle 2 – £4.49

Enjoy the next most atmospheric jigsaw puzzle game!

– 24 high quality illustrations as portraits

– Two alternative control modes

– Each puzzle with 12, 24, 48, 96, 192 and 384 pieces

– Different backgrounds

Casino Roulette Royal – £4.49

Feel lucky today! Now, you can play Casino Roulette Royal anywhere and anytime.

Bet without spending money, and enjoy a unique experience!

If you are a fan of casino table games, you will love our Roulette.

Today, luck is on your side. Develop a good strategy and achieve victory!

Become a professional real Roulette blitz player by betting just like in other casino table games without risking your real money!

Apple Knight – £8.99

Apple Knight is a beautiful action platformer RPG for all ages. Explore vast levels filled with secrets, quests and loot. Defeat tough bosses. Fight wizards, knights, and monsters – or use traps to take them out from a safe distance!

Tux and Fanny – £8.00

Tux and Fanny just want to play soccer but their soccer ball is deflated. Go on an epic adventure to help them inflate their ball. Play as both Tux and Fanny as well as a cat and a flea. All four characters will have to work together if you’re going to inflate the ball.

Play a multitude of diverse mini-games which you’ll collect as you progress through your journey, each with their own unique rewards. There are secrets hidden at every turn in the world of Tux and Fanny. Can you find them all?

Lovekami -Healing Harem- – £12.59

The more things seem the same, the more they’re actually different…

These are some strange little stories about goddesses in love.

They happened in a time when gods and people lived in close proximity, six years after the gods descended to Earth.

Our story takes place in Kamimori City, a community deep in the mountains that is known among some people for one thing; the area is protected by a cursed goddess.

Cursed goddesses are known for spreading misfortune, but Kamimori City is protected by one.

Akira Manase has inherited a shrine in Kamimori City, and spent his days listening to the goddess’ troubles.

One day, he helped one of the cursed goddesses, Yukari, and she fell madly in love with him, almost immediately proposing marriage.

“Please make me your wife!”

However, there were goddesses other than Yukari who were also in love with Akira, and they were intent on staking their claim.

As the goddesses vie for his hand in marriage, Akira spends his days helping them solve their problems.

