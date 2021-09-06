UK chart: Minecraft returns to no.1 while WRC 10 parks up at #40

It must have been a slow week for UK game sales – Minecraft on Switch, which has occupied the all-formats top 40 for some 160 weeks already, returned to no.1.

This isn’t entirely out of the blue. A few weeks ago, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which launched mere months after the Switch itself, also reclaimed no.1.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite – last week’s chart-topper – has fallen to #12. Fellow new release WRC 10 hasn’t performed too well either, entering at #40.

The Medium, published by Koch, made #36 meanwhile thanks to the new PS5 version. It also took #6 in the PS5 top ten.

Chart holders GfK now offer PS5 and Xbox Series X/S top ten charts, incidentally. Yes, these haven’t been available until today. In the Xbox Series S/S chart, F1 2021 holds the top spot. It’s pleasing to see Metro Exodus: Complete, Chivalry II and The Forgotten City present, albeit at the lower end. In the PS5 chart, system exclusives rule the roost.

Rewinding back to the all-formats top ten, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe holds onto #2 while GTA V, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Animal Crossing: New Horizons rise to occupy the rest of the top five.

Marvel’s Avengers is at #6, Spider-Man: Miles Morales falls to #7, F1 2021 re-enters at #8, FIFA 21 dives from #6 to #9, and then at #10 it’s Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury.

Next Monday’s chart should be more exciting with Tales Of Arise, Warioware: Get It Together, Life is Strange: True Colors and NBA 2K22 likely to break the top ten.