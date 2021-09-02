Beyond a Steel Sky set for a late November release, collector’s editions also revealed

Beyond a Steel Sky once again brings together Broken Sword series creator Charles Cecil and art by Dave Gibbons – the renowned artist behind Watchmen.

As the name suggests, it’s a successor to the 1994 sci-fi point ‘n clicker Beneath a Steel Sky. The latest trailer just dropped, revealing a 30th November release date for consoles.

A story of loyalty and redemption, it’s set a decade after the events of the first game and once again takes place in Union City, a dystopian cyberpunk city populated by AI characters. Puzzle-solving will play a big part, with multiple ways to overcome obstacles, such as hacking.

“I am thrilled to be able to open the gates to Union City once more, and welcome console players to Beyond a Steel Sky which launches this winter.” says Charles Cecil.

He continues: “It has been a pleasure and privilege to have had the opportunity to collaborate with Dave Gibbons again in bringing Robert Foster back after an absence of two decades – and what an extraordinary change there has been!”





The Steel Book Edition – published by Microids – will include a steel book with Dave Gibbons’ artwork, stickers, and a digital soundtrack. The Utopia Edition, meanwhile, goes all-in. Packaged in a collector’s box, it’ll include a hologram lamp, the steel book, a 50-page art book, a digital soundtrack, 5 holo-art cards, dog tags, a sticker sheet, an enamel pin and two XXL stickers.

Participating retailers will additionally offer pre-order bonuses, including an exclusive enamel pin, a 50-page digital artbook and two digital Dave Gibbons comics.