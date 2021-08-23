Out this week: Aliens: Fireteam Elite, Psychonauts 2, King’s Bounty II, No More Heroes III, Inked: A Tale of Love, more

Even though a new Aliens game was inevitable, we have a feeling Aliens: Fireteam Elite’s existence is down to the surprise success of Sabre’s vastly belated World War Z tie-in. There’s a bunch of franchises that fit neatly into the co-op online shooter mould, as evidenced by Sabre picking up the rights for The Evil Dead. World War Z simply paved the way. It probably helped that it was surprisingly good, too.

Viewed from a third-person perspective, Aliens: Fireteam Elite sees yourself and two players or AI teammates jaunt through familiar settings from the Alien universe while gunning down not just Xenos, but also Weyland-Yutani synthetic foes.

Weapon customisation plays a big part – over 30 weapons features, along with 70+ mods/attachments that improve your combat rating. Character customisation isn’t particularly deep, however, in keeping with the constraints of the IP.

Look out for a review soon – we’ve been playing it over the weekend.

Psychonauts 2 is another big release arriving this week, not just on Xbox but also on PlayStation 4 – this psychedelic platform adventure has been in development long before Microsoft snapped up Double Fine. Recent previews were incredibly positive.

The Switch gets a look in too with No More Heroes III – another chance to fight your way to the top of the Galactic Superhero Rankings. Expect deeper combat and even sillier mini-games.

Then there’s the fantasy tactical RPG King’s Bounty II – out on all three formats and PC. 1C Entertainment has been releasing spin-offs for years, most of which gained positive reviews on Steam. This is the first ‘true’ sequel and the first in the series to arrive on consoles.

Other new releases include the sketchbook style puzzle adventure Inked: A Tale of Love, a belated release of the boss rush shooter Mechstermination Force on Xbox One, the physics-based brawler Mad Streets, and a re-release of good old Myst.

There’s Darker Skies – part of the War of the Worlds universe – too, although the lack of press coverage is concerning.

New release trailers

Psychonauts 2

Aliens: Fireteam Elite

King’s Bounty II

No More Heroes 3

Hotel Life – A Resort Simulator

Mechstermination Force

Mad Streets

Myst

Inked

New multiformat releases

Psychonauts 2

King’s Bounty II

Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Murder Mystery Machine

Tropico 6: Festival

Inked: A Tale of Love

Mickey Storm and the Cursed Mask

Baldo: The Guardian Owls

One-Eyed Lee and the Dinner Party

Hotel Life: A Resort Simulator

New on PSN

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 – PS5

I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy And The Liar

Tormented Souls – PS5

Traffic Jams

New on Xbox Store

Mask of Mists – Xbox Series S/X

Myst

Space Station Sprint

Islanders

Zoffice

Mad Streets

Mechstermination Force

Phoenotopia: Awakening

Darker Skies

Star Hunter DX

Tanknarok

Super Slam Dunk Touchdown

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

No More Heroes III

American Fugitive

King’s Bounty II

Next week: KeyWe, Rustler, RICO London, The Big Con, Song of Iron, Lake, Alveole, Surgeon Simulator 2: Access All Areas, WRC 10, Kitaria Fables, The Medium (PS5), Demon Gaze EXTRA, Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions, Family Trainer, Golf Club: Wasteland, Lamentum, Guts ‘N Goals, Crown Trick, Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 1, and Monster Harvest.