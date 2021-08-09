Out this week: Hades, Godfall, art of rally, Faraday Protocol, Foreclosed, Button City, Synth Riders, more

A handful of already released games make their way to new formats, ergo larger audiences, this week. Foremost, the excellent indie RPG Hades makes the jump from Switch and PC to the PS4, PS5 and Xbox family.

Gearbox’s pretty but vacuous PS5 launch title Godfall dives onto PS4, just in time for new DLC, while the minimalistic racer art of rally makes a pitstop on Xbox and Switch.

We can add Action Arcade Wrestling to that list. The cartoony grappler, inspired by ‘90s wrestling games, finally makes its console debut on Tuesday. Also: Dwarrows, a quaint town-building sim that first made its mark on PC. Take a look at the trailer below.

As always, dozens of indie games are vying for your attention. There’s Button City – a cutesy coming of age tale involving the closure of a sleepy town’s arcade – the PSVR rhythm actioner Synth Riders, Deck 13’s first-person puzzle adventure Faraday Protocol, and the abstract third-person cyberpunk shooter Foreclosed. That last one is due at retail, via Merge Games.

A couple of new simulators are also upon us too, including Lawn Mowing Simulator and Car Mechanic Simulator 2021. How times change. Years ago, a gaming magazine put a lawn mowing game on their cover tape as a joke…

New release trailers

Hades

Godfall

art of rally

Action Arcade Wrestling

Button City

Faraday Protocol

Foreclosed

Synth Riders

Cardaclysm: Shards of the Four

Dwarrows

Lawn Mowing Simulator

PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls

New multiformat releases

Hades

Action Arcade Wrestling

Tetragon

PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls

Button City

Dwarrows

Faraday Protocol

Foreclosed

Barry the Bunny

I Am Dead

Gelly Break Deluxe

Black Book

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021

New on PSN

Godfall

Synth Riders

Tokyo Run

Ever Forward

The Plane Effect

New on Xbox Store

art of rally

Lawn Mowing Simulator

Fishing Adventure

Cardaclysm: Shards of the Four

Whiskey Mafia: Frank’s Story

Shakes on a Plane

Untitled Darkness

Crimson Spires

Super Hiking League DX

Fort Triumph

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle

PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Super Edition

WitchSpring3 [Re:Fine] The Story of Eirudy

Star Renegades

Foreclosed

Next week: Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, Tetris Effect: Connected, Madden NFL 22, Fracked, Arietta of Spirits, Hoa, Greak: Memories of Azur, Recompile, Rims Racing, World Soccer Strikers ’91, Mayhem Brawler, and Pile Up! Box by Box.