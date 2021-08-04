‘90s mascot Zool returns on Steam later this month in Zool Redimensioned

Sumo Digital Academy – a talent development programme – has dipped into Gremlin Interactive’s back catalogue to give ‘90s mascot Zool an overhaul.

The team of young developers were tasked with creating a C++ game engine in order to bring the colourful 1992 platformer to a new generation.





Zool Redimensioned will host a bevy of modern improvements, including redesigned boss battles, new secrets and challenges, plus accessibility features such as a level select and additional checkpoints.

The Mega Drive original is being thrown in too, presumably with the infamous Chupa Chups branding removed. What a wild time the ‘90s were.

The Steam page is now live ahead of the 18th August launch date.