Samurai Warriors 5, NEO: The World Ends with You, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, Trigger Witch, and Dariusburst hit the Switch

Several big-name releases are vying for your time and money this week – the Switch definitely isn’t suffering from an infamous summer game drought.

NEO: The World Ends with You, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles and Samurai Warriors 5 have all received vastly positive reviews, with Square-Enix’s JRPG sequel gaining high scores than many expected. Capcom’s Ace Attorney Chronicles is one of the highest-rated games of the month, meanwhile, boasting a 89% Metacritic, which includes a handful of 10/10s and 5/5s. No objections!

The consensus is that Samurai Warriors 5 offers comfort food gaming at its best, with scores mostly being a mixture of 7s and 8s. “Samurai Warriors 5 takes the long-running franchise, gives it a wonderfully vibrant lick of paint, throws in some excellent new combat mechanics and fills its story mode with well-directed cutscenes, resulting in a slick and stylish addition to the series that’s sure to please fans and newcomers alike,” said Nintendo Life.

Fuga: Melodies of Steel has seemingly come from nowhere. It’s a role-playing strategy game reminiscent of the PS2 classic Ring of Red, only set within the Little Tail Bronx universe. It’s actually CyberConnect2’s first self-published title, and it appears it’s worth investigating – Noisy Pixel dished out a lofty 9/10.

Then there’s Unbound: Worlds Apart – a Metroidvania based around gravity bending portals – the 16-bit style RPG/shooter hybrid Trigger Witch, well-received colourful platformer Ayo the Clown, mysterious FMV adventure Night Book, and BUSTAFELLOWS – an (almost) full price visual novel.

It’s a pretty good week for fans of all things retro too, including the notorious Mega CD FMV shooter Corpse Killer – 25th Anniversary Edition, faux Game & Watch package Piczle Puzzle & Watch Collection, supercharged shooter Dariusburst Another Chronicle EX+, the Game Boy Color inspired platformer Squidlit, and Demons of Asteborg – a new Mega Drive game that’s due a physical release soon. No, not on Switch, but rather the Mega Drive itself.

Take a look at the full list of new releases below.

New Switch eShop releases

NEO: The World Ends with You – £49.99

A long-awaited new story in The World Ends with You series has finally arrived!

Rindo comes to the grim realization that his life is on the line when he is forced to compete in the so-called “Reapers’ Game.”

There’s no telling how this tale will unfold—but it’s up to you to find out! Put your psychic prowess to the test as you duke it out on the stylishly animated streets of Shibuya.

＜Story＞

It was just an ordinary day in Shibuya—or so Rindo thought, until he comes into possession of a mysterious pin and gets wrapped up in the so-called “Reapers’ Game”…

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles – £32.99

Immerse yourself in a dramatic yet charming and witty world of evidence-gathering, deduction and courtroom battles with this double-pack of the adventures of rookie lawyer Ryunosuke.

Set in late 19th century Japan and London, each title features five murder-mystery episodes filled with all the drama, laughs, twists and “turnabouts” you’ve come to expect from the legally labyrinthine legacy of Ace Attorney. Join Ryunosuke Naruhodo, ancestor of series mainstay Phoenix Wright, as he attempts to uncover the secrets behind an international criminal conspiracy and solve a hauntingly baffling cold case, while tackling a series of tricky trials along the way. Dozens of hours of attorney action awaits you!

In the course of each case, you’ll speak to witnesses, examine evidence and clues, and attempt to deduce the dastardly intent behind the crime before proceeding to the courtroom. In court, you will hear testimony, cross-examine witnesses, and present evidence. And of course, it wouldn’t be an Ace Attorney game if you couldn’t shout “OBJECTION!” when you know you’ve got the facts and evidence needed to contradict the prosecution’s claims and prove your client’s innocence.

The game includes a convenient assistance feature in case you hit a dead end in your investigation, so even if this is your first Ace Attorney game, you can get into your amateur sleuthing adventures with ease! Will you be able to crack these clever cases? The game is afoot!

Unbound: Worlds Apart – £17.99

Unbound: Worlds Apart is a challenging, atmospheric and hand-drawn puzzle-platformer set in a universe where all worlds are connected by portals. You control Soli, a gifted young mage who has the power to open portals and control the unique properties of each world – such as inverse gravity, time manipulation, super strength and more.

Using these newfound skills, Soli must journey across dangerous and mysterious worlds, each brimming with secrets and challenges. You must use every skill Soli has to defeat a ruthless evil that is tearing reality apart, while learning the shocking truth behind your world’s collapse.

Blaster Master Zero 3 – £13.49

Blaster Master Zero 3’s hybrid of sidescrolling and top-down action is back for its 3rd chapter, and more intense than ever before! Series protagonist Jason travels to where the series all began, the planet Sophia, in order to save series heroine Eve in this final installment of the BMZ trilogy.

In the previous game, Blaster Master Zero 2, Jason and his partner Eve finally reach their destination, the planet Sophia, after a long and arduous journey through space. However, a new threat was already lying in wait for them upon their arrival.

Without warning, they were attacked, captured, and separated from each other by Sophia’s military, the Sophia Force.

Jason’s new journey begins on Sophia after he escapes from the Sophia Force base aboard his All-Terrain Battle Tank, G-SOPHIA SV, and begins his search for Eve.

Paint the Town Red – £15.49

The voxel-based enemies can be damaged completely dynamically using almost anything that isn’t nailed down.

In the Scenario levels you’ll need to use your wits, speed and anything you can get your hands on in epic bar fights, disco brawls, old west saloon rumbles and more.

In the epic rogue-lite Beneath you’ll have to delve deep underground battling terrifying monsters and unlocking powerful upgrades in a battle against ancient evils.

Piczle Puzzle & Watch Collection – £6.99

This is the Piczle Puzzle & Watch Collection, a love-letter to the days of LCD handheld gaming! Play one of three logic-puzzles designed to look like those pioneering handheld gaming devices of yore.

SkyDrift Infinity – £12.49

In various game modes, you can partake in deathmatches and armed races as well as other competitions, using modern airplanes, tuned to the max, and armed to the teeth with extreme weaponry. Your goal is simple: if you can’t overtake them, shoot them down!

Play alone, with your friends, or compete against previously unknown online challengers! For relaxation explore exotic islands, the venue of the races, and arena modes. Here you can break free of the 2-dimensionality, that restricts other racing games! Your possibilities are limited only by your imagination!

The Long Gate – £11.29

Explore ancient caverns filled with mysterious puzzles and traverse relaxing oases of nature. Repair the three types of ancient circuits and unravel the mystery of what happened to their creators. The Long Gate is a challenging and elaborate puzzle game with puzzles based on real world physics and circuits.

Kosmonavtes: Escape Reality – £3.99

With the Earth’s resources dwindling, the Kosmonavtes program is announced.

The goal is one, assemble a cadet team and send them out to colonise another planet.

Help Vala become one of its first cadets and fulfil her dream of becoming an astronaut!

OS Omega – £10.79

OS OMEGA is an action-adventure game set in a hostile operating system environment. You are Binary Boy, an agent of OS Omega and your goal is to defeat the virus that wants to format the C drive of the computer you must protect.

The game mixes perma-death twin-stick shooter with RPG-style quest fullfilling.

The gameplay consists mostly of fighting and exploring, but there’s also talking, puzzle-solving and quests fullfilling.

Get the computer rid of the virus minions named Mega Evil Chip, Uber Generic Villain, Hyper Elastic Eliminator or Ultra Creepy Cursor.

Sound waves – £4.09

Echolocation simulates the incredible clear contours of the obstacle and paints a picture of what is happening in the subconscious. On the basis of abstract images, it is necessary to orientate in the image, maneuver between dangers and traps, trying to find a way out.

Wave actions are somehow there – they unfold in a dungeon where dark tunnels keep the unknown and terrible monsters who are not averse to hunting you. The only thing that can help you navigate in space is sound. Sound will be your main guides to these cold gloomy labyrinths. An unusual world awaits you, which is interesting to explore and dive into it further and further, feeling like a pioneer.

Christmas Tina – £20.69

– Who did you spend time with at that time?

– It is not just an encounter of love.

In 1988, Japan was under a bubble economy. New buildings have sprung up like mushrooms after a rain, and the social atmosphere is very lively in the era. The ancient objects gradually disappear, and new creatures are constantly born. Christmas Tina tells a story about boys and girls living hard under the shadow of the modern city. Their bond can break through the language barrier. Without words spoken, they already understand each other.

Trigger Witch – £13.49

Recalling the visual style and intuitive gameplay of 16-bit action-adventure classics, Trigger Witch puts a ultra-violent spin on cute and colorful pixel art. With a compelling and original narrative, puzzling environments to explore, a dynamic soundtrack, twin-stick shooter mechanics and a vast array of enemies to blast into smithereens, this is a tale that will grip you from start to finish.

From the creators of Reverie, Trigger Witch is a stylized 2D twin-stick action game set in an odd open world where magic is outdated and firearms are the new way of life. Players assume the role of Colette, a prospective graduate from the Stock, an academy for Witchcraft and Triggery. After a mysterious man invades her realm, events are set in motion that turn Colette’s life upside-down, casting her as the sole heroine with enough firepower to restore peace.

Eldest Souls – £16.99

Fast-paced and challenging souls-like combat awaits, where every moment counts. Yet fortune favors the bold, and defeating the Old Gods may grant the player powers beyond mortal comprehension.

Fuga: Melodies of Steel – £35.99

Fuga: Melodies of Steel is a RPG where you place children on the different gun turrets in a tank, each with their own characteristics and skills, to stand up and fight against the enemy.

While living inside the tank, the children show emotions, and affinity between each other. Manage those emotions and affinities to change the outcome of their journey!

Dream House Days DX – £11.69

The house of your dreams is a dream no more!

You play both architect and landlord in this fanciful new sim, and it’s up to you to furnish your ideal abode with anything from arcade games to saunas to convenience stores. Certain combinations can power up your rooms…and their rent. Put an HDTV and game console together to make a game room, or a grand piano and painting together to make a fine arts room!

Rise up the rankings of real estate fame and you might reel in some celebrity tenants, ranging from hit singers to soccer stars!

But there’s more than just business at stake. Tenants will look to you for guidance on everything from romance to career choices. With your help, they just might tie the knot or land that dream job!

CLOSER – anagnorisis – £4.49

CLOSER – anagnorisis is a creative adventure game.

This is a game with distinctive art and gameplay. It contains a lot of creative designs.

The game tries to make it interesting without fighting. Players need to think about how to accomplish by “winning by cleverness”.

Each section of the game will have a different experience and gameplay, so that players can experience freshness in every part, and can think about emotional cues of the current mood of the character.

Throughout the game, players need to avoid crisis brought by the enemy, and use some knowledge to deal with the challenges of solving puzzles.

I hope that through this game, everyone will care for those people whose hearts have been traumatized.

Banners of Ruin – £15.49

The Blackfoots have been dealt a mighty blow by the fearsome House Ender – you must infiltrate their defences and cut out the rot.

Build your deck and fight your way through the city of Dawn’s Point with card based combat and up to 6 members in your party. Characters loyal to your cause have a set of unique cards and abilities that may augment your deck in powerful, exciting ways. Defeat each of the elite opponents in your path to the city’s Guard Captain and cripple the Enders at their core. You and your brethren may fall at this attempt, but there will always be others to carry the torch. House Blackfoot will remember, and they will never relent. Encounter a series of scenarios as you travel through the city which may help you, but at the expense of some moral ground.

Ayo the Clown – £14.89

In Ayo’s hometown, things are generally peaceful. Accompanied by his talented circus dog, Bo, Ayo juggles in the park, hangs out at the carnival and longs after the Shoemaker’s granddaughter. Until one day, Bo goes missing!

You play as Ayo, your not-so-average clown, in search of his best friend and beloved dog who has mysteriously disappeared. What happened to Bo? Will they ever juggle together at the park again? Or set up that circus act they’ve always planned? You’ll find out along this incredible adventure as you strive to reunite clown and dog. Like all good adventures, you won’t be all on your own. Ayo’s world is full of friendly people and interesting creatures that are willing to lend a helping hand.

Night Book – £9.99

Night Book is an interactive occult thriller about an online interpreter who is tricked into reading an ancient book that summons a demon into her home.

Loralyn works the night shift remotely from her home, live interpreting video calls from English to French and back again. Currently pregnant, with a husband working far away and caring for her mentally ill father, she is desperately trying to keep her family together and safe – but who is she prepared to sacrifice to survive? The fiancé, the baby, her father or herself?

Corpse Killer – 25th Anniversary Edition – £11.19

Originally developed by Digital Pictures and released in 1994, Corpse Killer has been completely rebuilt, bringing it to a level of video quality never before seen.

You are an unnamed United States marine that is airdropped onto a tropical island on a top secret mission to stop the evil Dr. Hellman, who plans to release his army of zombies on the world. With Winston and Julie, your mission is to infiltrate Hellman’s compound and rescue four of your comrades and stop Dr. Hellman from carrying out his plan.

Directed by John Lafia, Corpse Killer is a full motion video shooter with an all-star cast such as Jeremiah Birkett, Bridget Butlet, Vincent Schiavelli, and Bill Moseley.

Experience Corpse Killer – 25th Anniversary Edition in a way that has never been experienced before with enhanced video quality and never before seen bonus content.

Dariusburst Another Chronicle EX+ – £34.99

Take part in the galaxy’s most awesome adventure yet, with this brand new update to the arcade classic Dariusburst: Another Chronicle! CHAOS has devastated the universe as the biomechanical hordes take on humanity once again. Without the support of the human network, the Silver Hawks plunge into the depths of EVIL fitted with Burst technology and set out liberate Planet Darius!

In this brand-new edition of Dariusburst, enjoy the enhanced visuals and authentic arcade action like never before! Conquer the evil Belsar forces in the complete EVENT Mode with all new scenarios exclusive to EX+! And for the first time, take flight in the Silver-Hawk Murakumo in all modes!

Rush into Dariusburst: Another Chronicle EX+! Be on your guard!

Clone Drone in the Danger Zone – £19.99

With your mind downloaded into a robot gladiator, you must survive the sinister trials of the arena.

• Epic Voxel Dismemberment – In addition to looking cool, the ability to cut off body parts is central to the gameplay. Jumping on one leg is a common occurrence.

• Sharp Sword Combat – Combat is fast and intense, putting great emphasis on movement, timing and positioning. You are never safe, as any blow can instantly kill or dismember.

• Entertaining Commentary – With over 38000(!!!) spoken words, Commentatron and Analysis-Bot provide a running commentary of your performance and react to your activities.

• Upgrade your robot – Jetpack, bow, kicking, deflection, clones, armor, FIRE!

• Terrifying robotic enemies that actually get pretty hard! Sword robots, bow robots, Spidertron 5000, Spidertron 6000, gigantic hammer bots. So many things to dismember.

• Achievements! Unlock upgrades, emotes and multiplayer skins by achieving a rich variety of things!

• Emotes! – Do the Funky Pillar Dance, mock your foes, or flap your arms delightfully!

SAMURAI WARRIORS 5 – £54.99

A new SAMURAI WARRIORS begins

After a 7-year wait, a new instalment in the tactical action series “SAMURAI WARRIORS” is finally here!

With this title, the historical period depicted in the first title of the “SAMURAI WARRIORS” series released in 2004 has been revamped.

With visuals that have largely evolved since the first “SAMURAI WARRIORS”, additional WARRIORS officers, and evolved actions, an even deeper drama set in the warring states is depicted.

Also, with a focus on the lives of officers Nobunaga Oda and Mitsuhide Akechi, in order to more intensely and boldly depict the warring states era spanning from the end of the Ōnin War to the Incident at Honnōji, the title is the beginning of a new series, in which the stories and characters from the traditional “SAMURAI WARRIORS” have been revamped.

Pets No More – £4.49

Welcome to Pet Island, home of the Zombie Pets Tournament, where the greatest and deadest players are brawling to earn the title of “King of the pets”.

Choose your favorite zombie pet and get ready to dash, aim and smash your way to victory!

Armed with your boxing gloves and a super powerful disc, overcome the court obstacles and score spectacular goals to beat any opponent that dares to face you

Play Arcade Mode and face the Air Hockey Undead Masters in different arenas throughout the island.

Challenge your friends in multiplayer matches with up to 4 players in Versus Mode.

BUSTAFELLOWS – £34.99

Delve into a visual novel with gorgeous animation. BUSTAFELLOWS features high quality artwork, from character designs to the background environment!

You are in the driver’s seat! Use your trusty notepad to jot down information and clues that will prove useful to solve cryptic puzzles.

Romance 5 dangerous fellows! Meet unique characters and build your affection through a deep, interactive system.

High replayability factor! Unlock several side stories and endings through the choices and decisions you make. Multiple playthroughs are needed to see them all!

Listen to a complete Japanese voice cast, including KENN, Yoshimasa Hosoya & more.

Will all routes lead to romance? Which happy ending awaits you? Play to find out!

Xenogunner – £11.29

The power of Xenonature..

In the future year of 2011, Zeta Reak, kind, gentle king of the Xenolians, is overthrown by a powerful tyrant named the “Xenogunner”.

The Xenogunner is a mysterious being capable of many frightening feats, using a power known as “Xenonature”, a powerful energy that grants one trained in the use of it many elemental and non-elemental powers.

Zeta, too, is gifted with the powers of Xenonature. It’s up to Zeta to overthrow the Xenogunner and reclaim the throne…

…but is the Xenogunner actually the one pulling the strings…?

HORROR TALES: The Wine – £13.49

Mediterranean Horror: Explore the forsaken capital of an awe-inspiring archipelago. Do not let yourself be fooled by the gentle sea breeze, the Mediterranean vistas or the comforting summer sun. Since the Devil’s Fevers pandemic ravaged the city, it was abandoned, and now only horrific nightmares await there.

Survive your Nemesis: Someone is relentlessly hunting you. Suffer and agonize while you try to run away from the encounters with this strange stalker obsessed with you.

Intense Challenges: Solve environmental riddles, physics puzzles and other similar challenges in an interconnected vertical world. Even while being chased and hunted.

Accessibility and Photomode: Tweak more than 20 Accessibility settings to create a tailored experience for you. Use the Photomode to make perfect shots and unlock many secrets using it.

Super Squidlit – £7.39

Super Squidlit recreates the GAME BOY™ COLOR’s capabilities and limitations for a squishy adventure! The colorful world of Squishu and it’s invertebrate inhabitants need your help! Play as Plip and your old foe, Skwit Skwot, as you set sail to banish a great evil.

Papa’s Quiz – £8.99

Papa’s Quiz is a party game for 1-8 players. Use phones or tablets as controllers and compete in multiple question types, where the smartest and fastest player will be the last standing victor!

Alone With You – £8.99

You’re the last survivor of a doomed space colony, trying to escape a planet before it implodes around you. Equipped with a scanner, you’ll reveal clues, solve puzzles, and discover the fates of over two-dozen colonists and the secrets of their interwoven lives.

By day you’ll explore this richly detailed world with the help of the colony’s troubled AI. And each night, you’ll spend quality time with several holographic companions, forging lasting relationships while gaining further insight into the colony’s tragic downfall.

Apple Slash – £4.99

Repel an invasion of mysterious, charming creatures in a vast murky marshland. Strike your foes in a God-like slash-based manner and experience ambiguous encounters brimming with personality.

In Apple Slash, you play as the mighty apple knight wielding his powerful slashing sword, where you embark on a quest full of creatively designed combat. Featuring innovative attack mechanics, combine one swing with multiple skills using your rotating blade. As you explore, you’ll find and combine various skills scattered around in the swamp with your aim to deal powerful attacks.

10 Second Ninja X – £11.99

10 SECOND NINJA X is a shockingly fast, overwhelmingly intense action/puzzle game. In this thumb-blistering sequel, the nefarious Captain Greatbeard has kidnapped you and trapped your forest friends inside of his army of robots like some kind of psychopath. Greatbeard doesn’t think you’re the fastest ninja who ever lived – he is WRONG.

Destroy all of Greatbeard’s robots in each level in ten seconds or less. Be fast enough to get the coveted three star rating in each. Fight through 100 levels, explore Greatbeard’s airship, discover secrets, climb the leaderboards and show everyone what it means to be THE FASTEST, COOLEST HERO EVER.

Dungeon of Crawl – £4.49

Dive into the ancient dungeons, filled with both treasures and dangers. Slash your foes with oversized axes, toast with fireballs hurled from magical wands or turn them into Swiss cheese with a pair of demonic daggers.

Dungeon of Crawl is a modern take on classic sub-genre of RPG games – Dungeon Crawlers. Huge replayability is ensured thanks to many player classes, various ways and paths of character progression and equipment setup.

Each challenge might require different approach and sometimes jumping straight into battle should be replaced with careful planning your steps. Don’t let your guard down and get swarmed with monsters as each horde has a powerful leader who guards region’s treasures.

Cuccchi – £7.19

Cuccchi is the first artist archive created in the form of a video game.

It’s the official playable archive of Enzo Cucchi’s works of art.

Cuccchi is a game where you explore beautiful dioramas and go through dangerous and trippy labyrinths, in a journey inside the paintings of Enzo Cucchi.

Since the late ’70s, Enzo Cucchi has worked with many kinds of techniques and materials, creating a wide and diverse imaginary that has now been transformed into an impossible videogame chimera.

Find your way through 7 unique areas and collect 51 hidden objects to unlock an archive gallery displaying the different artworks that inspired the visuals for the game.

Alfonzo’s Arctic Adventure – £4.09

Let’s go poke the walrus with a stick!

Based on the beloved noughties Flash cartoon, you take the role of Alfonzo on a quest to find your missing best friend, Bob. Because Bob’s favorite food is fish, you decide to collect as many fish as you can while searching for him! With your trusty stick at your side, travel through over 90 levels filled with crafty puzzles, terrifying traps, and dangerous enemies. Luckily, you aren’t alone on your adventure! Your friends are here to help, including the power-punching Magnus, the near-invulnerable Fenwood, and the sword-wielding Girl. Collect fish, find Bob, and maybe even save the world along the way!

Easy Flight Simulator – £4.99

Have you ever dreamed to take commands of fantastic planes like jet, super jumbo, cargo or stunt plane?

This game is a real flight simulator with commands designed to be easily taken over at all age.

Fly from checkpoints to checkpoints showing your pilot skills in different weather and time of the day conditions and complete all levels.

If you always wanted to fly but thought it was over complicated, this game will prove you can do it!

Demons of Asteborg – £17.99

Demons of Asteborg® is an original and challenging new 2D game, mixing action, small puzzles and strategy, released on SEGA Mega Drive and Genesis, soon available on Windows, Mac, Linux and Nintendo Switch™. This 16-bit game will bring back many memories for retro fans.

Next week: Dragon Star Varnir, The Falconeer: Warrior Edition, Dreamscaper, Doomsday Vault, Dodgeball Academia, Star Hunter DX, 123 Dots, Gems of Magic: Father’s Day, 3D ADVANTIME, Bone Marrow, Castle Of Pixel Skulls, Memory Lane 2, and Enter Digiton: Heart of Corruption.