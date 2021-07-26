Out this week: Microsoft Flight Simulator, Samurai Warriors 5, The Ascent, NEO: The World Ends with You, Night Book, more

It’s one of those rare weeks where there’s bound to be a new release to suit, no matter how offbeat your tastes are. For Microsoft, especially, it’s a busy week – the Xbox Series X/S is about to get a huge shot in the arm with Microsoft Flight Simulator and The Ascent, two console exclusives.
If it controls well with a joypad, then MFS may be on the receiving end of some spectacularly high scores. Cyberpunk shooter The Ascent appears to have that elusive next-gen sheen too. Both are arriving as Game Pass titles, along with Omno – an emotional, puzzle-filled, single-player journey.
The Samurai Warriors series is back this week too – the first time after a seven-year break. The jury is still out on this one, but early signs suggest it has seen a significant overhaul. We dare say the developers will have learned a trick or two from Nintendo via the Hyrule Warriors series.
The PS4 and Switch gain a triple whammy of Eastern delights: Square-Enix’s JRPG sequel NEO: The World Ends with You, Capcom’s Victorian-era courtroom drama The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, and the slick shooter Dariusburst: Another Chronicle EX+. If the release schedules are to be believed, Harvest Moon: One World may also be about to crop up on Xbox One.
The indies put in a strong showing, with new titles including the FMV adventure Night Book, grisly twin-stick shooter Trigger Witch, action RPG Tribes of Midgard, and the promising strategic RPG Fuga: Melodies of Steel.
First-person shooter fans aren’t left wanting either – Splitgate, a free-to-play release, allegedly plays like a mixture of Portal and Halo. The beta was so popular that the developers had to take it down.
Finally, two new Evercade carts are incoming, including the anticipated Worms Collection.
New release trailers
Microsoft Flight Simulator
Samurai Warriors 5
The Ascent
NEO: The World Ends with You
Night Book
Trigger Witch
Fuga: Melodies of Steel
Splitgate
Tribes of Midgard
BUSTAFELLOWS
New multiformat releases
- Samurai Warriors 5
- Get Packed: Fully Loaded
- Paint the Town Red
- Blaster Master Zero 3
- Blightbound
- Clone Drone in the Danger Zone
- Night Book
- Trigger Witch
- Skydrift Infinity
- Flowlines Vs.
- Apple Slash
- The Forgotten City
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel
- Splitgate
- Eldest Souls
- Minecraft Dungeons: Echoing Void
New on PSN
- Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles – Enhanced Edition – PS5
- NEO: The World Ends with You
- Tribes of Midgard
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles
- Funny Truck
- Dariusburst: Another Chronicle EX+
- Winds & Leaves
- Synth Riders
New on Xbox Store
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- The Ascent
- Harvest Moon: One World
- Alchemic Cutie
- Horror Tales: The Wine
- Colorful Colore
- Omno
- Inbento
- Alfonzo’s Arctic Adventure
New Switch retail releases
- eShop round-up coming Thursday
- Samurai Warriors 5
- Vampire The Masquerade Collector Edition
- NEO: The World Ends with You
- BUSTAFELLOWS
- A Tale of Synapse
- Terra Trilogy
- Dariusburst: Another Chronicle EX+
New Evercade releases
- Indie Heroes Collection 1
- Worms Collection 1
Next week: In Sound Mind, Hunter’s Arena: Legends, The Falconeer: Warrior Edition, Dodgeball Academia, Strategic Mind: The Pacific, Strategic Mind: Blitzkrieg, Zengeon, IIN, Goroons, and Castle of Pixel Skulls DX.