Out this week: Microsoft Flight Simulator, Samurai Warriors 5, The Ascent, NEO: The World Ends with You, Night Book, more

It’s one of those rare weeks where there’s bound to be a new release to suit, no matter how offbeat your tastes are. For Microsoft, especially, it’s a busy week – the Xbox Series X/S is about to get a huge shot in the arm with Microsoft Flight Simulator and The Ascent, two console exclusives.

If it controls well with a joypad, then MFS may be on the receiving end of some spectacularly high scores. Cyberpunk shooter The Ascent appears to have that elusive next-gen sheen too. Both are arriving as Game Pass titles, along with Omno – an emotional, puzzle-filled, single-player journey.

The Samurai Warriors series is back this week too – the first time after a seven-year break. The jury is still out on this one, but early signs suggest it has seen a significant overhaul. We dare say the developers will have learned a trick or two from Nintendo via the Hyrule Warriors series.

The PS4 and Switch gain a triple whammy of Eastern delights: Square-Enix’s JRPG sequel NEO: The World Ends with You, Capcom’s Victorian-era courtroom drama The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, and the slick shooter Dariusburst: Another Chronicle EX+. If the release schedules are to be believed, Harvest Moon: One World may also be about to crop up on Xbox One.

The indies put in a strong showing, with new titles including the FMV adventure Night Book, grisly twin-stick shooter Trigger Witch, action RPG Tribes of Midgard, and the promising strategic RPG Fuga: Melodies of Steel.

First-person shooter fans aren’t left wanting either – Splitgate, a free-to-play release, allegedly plays like a mixture of Portal and Halo. The beta was so popular that the developers had to take it down.

Finally, two new Evercade carts are incoming, including the anticipated Worms Collection.

New release trailers

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Samurai Warriors 5

The Ascent

NEO: The World Ends with You

Night Book

Trigger Witch

Fuga: Melodies of Steel

Splitgate

Tribes of Midgard

BUSTAFELLOWS

New multiformat releases

Samurai Warriors 5

Get Packed: Fully Loaded

Paint the Town Red

Blaster Master Zero 3

Blightbound

Clone Drone in the Danger Zone

Night Book

Trigger Witch

Skydrift Infinity

Flowlines Vs.

Apple Slash

The Forgotten City

Fuga: Melodies of Steel

Splitgate

Eldest Souls

Minecraft Dungeons: Echoing Void

New on PSN

Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles – Enhanced Edition – PS5

NEO: The World Ends with You

Tribes of Midgard

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

Funny Truck

Dariusburst: Another Chronicle EX+

Winds & Leaves

Synth Riders

New on Xbox Store

Microsoft Flight Simulator

The Ascent

Harvest Moon: One World

Alchemic Cutie

Horror Tales: The Wine

Colorful Colore

Omno

Inbento

Alfonzo’s Arctic Adventure

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Samurai Warriors 5

Vampire The Masquerade Collector Edition

NEO: The World Ends with You

BUSTAFELLOWS

A Tale of Synapse

Terra Trilogy

Dariusburst: Another Chronicle EX+

New Evercade releases

Indie Heroes Collection 1

Worms Collection 1

Next week: In Sound Mind, Hunter’s Arena: Legends, The Falconeer: Warrior Edition, Dodgeball Academia, Strategic Mind: The Pacific, Strategic Mind: Blitzkrieg, Zengeon, IIN, Goroons, and Castle of Pixel Skulls DX.