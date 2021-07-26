F1 2021 and Zelda: Skyward Sword HD switch places in this week’s UK chart

UK Charts

EA’s F1 2021 had to settle for second place within the UK chart at launch. All change during its second week on sale – the annual motorsport update is the current UK no.1, ushering Zelda: Skyward Sword HD to #2.

The PS5 was restocked at GAME last week (an alleged 10,000 units were available), which has caused Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart to climb from #7 to #3. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales followed suit, climbing from #17 to #6.

Marvel’s Avengers had a good week too, rising from #40 to #18. We put this down to the PS5 version being cut to £19.99 at GAME. Don’t quote us on that, mind.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order likewise benefited greatly from a price cut, re-entering at #11. Respawn’s single-player adventure was available for a mere £5.75 on Amazon last week, while the PS5 version could be had for £13.

SEGA’s Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 tie-in is also on the rise, dashing from #22 to #13. It’s highly likely it’ll return to the top ten next week, especially if the UK continues bringing home the golds.

The UK top 40 isn’t without a couple of new arrivals, either. Focus’ Necromunda: Hired Gun took #33 while the ravishing RPG Cris Tales – published by Maximum Games – made #36.
Socially distance together in our Discord chat server - join now