Zelda: Skyward Sword HD beats F1 2021 in UK chart battle

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is the UK’s new no.1, fending off competition from EA’s F1 2021. The annual motorsport update had to settle for #2, although it did top the PS4 chart.

According to GI.biz, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is only the fourth Zelda game to claim no.1. The Switch’s Link’s Awakening remake, Wind Waker on GameCube and Ocarina of Time on N64 are the only other Zelda games to top the UK all-formats chart at launch.

GI.biz also reports that Skyward Sword HD had a slightly stronger launch than 2019 Link’s Awakening on Switch. GI.biz crunched the numbers on F1 2021 too – sales were down by almost 30% from last year’s edition. Sales were split 34% on Xbox, 34% on PS4 and 32% on PS5.

The rest of the UK top ten comprises of all the usual faces: FIFA 21 is at #3, followed by Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Minecraft, Super Mario 3D World & Bowser’s Fury – up six places this week – GTA V, Mario Golf: Super Rush and finally Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart at #10.

Monster Hunter Stories 2 leaves the top ten, meanwhile, falling from #3 to #13.