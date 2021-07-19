Out this week: Cris Tales, Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed, Cotton Reboot, Orcs Must Die! 3, more

We love a good pun, and Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed – out this week on PS4 and Switch – delivers on that front. This PSP remake involves ripping the clothes off vampires so they’re exposed to sunlight. Debriefing them, see. You can check out our preview, ahead of tomorrow’s review, here.

Cotton Reboot, again on PS4 and Switch, is another remake. This cutesy 2D shooter dials the clock further back – the original was released in 1993 on the Sharp X68000 home computer. It’s something of a lost classic that few have heard of and even fewer have actually played.

Cris Tales heads to all major formats, including Xbox Game Pass. This indie love letter to classic JRPGs is set across the past, present, and future – all on the same screen. This visually appealing tale has all the hallmarks of a surprise summer hit.

Speaking of visuals, Orcs Must Die! 3 has a surprising amount of visual clout – we weren’t expecting it to be quite so…smooth. Big scale battles are the order of the day, along with a new story mode and a longer list of weapons and traps.

The rest of the week’s assortment is indie centric, including the offbeat physics-based Freddy Spaghetti 2.0, puzzler Mind Maze – reminiscent of the classic wet break pastime ‘Dots and Boxes’ – a deluxe version of the Trials alike Urban Trial Tricky, and the inexpensive (£3.79) platform shooter The Last Rolling Hero. That last one also appears to be punching above its weight visually.

Short first-person puzzle adventure In Rays of the Light – which we rather enjoyed – gets a next-gen upgrade too. If you’re aiming to avoid the sun’s rays this week, it isn’t a bad way to spend an afternoon indoors.

New release trailers

Cris Tales

Orcs Must Die! 3

Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed

Cotton Reboot!

Urban Trial Tricky Deluxe Edition

The Sims 4 Cottage Living

Freddy Spaghetti 2.0

The Last Rolling Hero

The Innsmouth Case

New multiformat releases

Cris Tales

Mind Maze

Urban Trial Tricky Deluxe Edition

Aery – Calm Mind

Freddy Spaghetti 2.0

Orcs Must Die! 3

The Sims 4 Cottage Living

Last Stop

New on PSN

Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed

Cotton Reboot!

Cooking Mama: Cookstar

Blue Fire

Splitgate

Spectrewoods

Tower of Balloons: Otterrific Arcade

Witchycraft (PS Vita)

New on Xbox Store

Death’s Door

Fallen Knight

Gaps by POWGI

In Rays of the Light

The Last Rolling Hero

MouseBot: Escape from CatLab

The Innsmouth Case

Where the Snow Settles

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Cotton Reboot!

Cris Tales

Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed

Terra Trilogy

Urban Trial Tricky

The Keep

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Super Edition

Farming Simulator 17 Ambassador Edition

Blasphemous Deluxe Edition

Lost Words

Next week: Microsoft Flight Simulator, SAMURAI WARRIORS 5, The Ascent, NEO: The World Ends with You, Flowlines VS, Inbento, Scrap Garden, Harvest Moon: One World, Alchemic Cutie, Tribes of Midgard, Blightbound, Winds & Leaves, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, Synth Riders, Night Book, Trigger Witch, Eldest Souls, Fuga on the Battlefield, Clone Drone in the Danger Zone, The Forgotten City, Blaster Master Zero 3, Skydrift Infinity, Paint the Town Red, Omno, Evercade Indie Heroes Collection 1, Evercade Worms Collection 1, and BUSTAFELLOWS.