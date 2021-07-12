Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart reclaims UK chart top spot, fending off Monster Hunter Stories 2

All signs point to PS5 consoles being restocked last week – Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has managed to return to the UK chart top spot, climbing from #6.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales usually resurfaces following a PS5 restock, but not this week – it dropped one position to #12. Our guess is that only the Rift Apart PS5 bundle was restocked.

FIFA 21 held onto #2. Then at #3, it’s the first of two new arrivals – Capcom’s Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, which also tops the Switch chart.

Mario Golf: Super Rush – last week’s chart-topper – fell to #4. Continuing this theme, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Minecraft on Switch all fell a position each to take #5, #6, and #7 (respectively.)

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla re-enters the top ten at #8 – up from #17. GTA V falls two places to #9, and then at #10, it’s a new entry for Oddworld: Soulstorm’s belated retail release.

In the single format charts, FIFA 21 remains no.1 in both the Xbox One and PS4 charts. Rust enjoyed a sales boost in the former, while in the latter It Takes Two climbed several places.