Out this week: F1 2021, The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, Where The Heart Leads, Lost at Sea, more

If you’re under the impression Codemasters’ Formula One games are earlier every year, then you’re right – the long-running publisher, now under EA’s wing, has found success in launching F1 during the quieter summer months.

This year’s release offers a two-player story mode titled Braking Point, and new split-screen multiplayer. The deluxe version launches Tuesday, with the standard edition following on Friday.

The Switch continues to be a hubbub of activity, this week gaining The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD. The Wii original wasn’t exactly the most cherished of Zelda games. Knowing this, Nintendo has set about improving the experience with traditional button controls, refined tutorials, and more guidance throughout the adventure.

A couple of intriguing indie adventures are upon us too. Where The Heart Leads on PS4/PS5 comes from Armature Studios, creators of ReCore and Batman: Arkham Origins Blackgate. It’s a story-driven affair with dialogue exceeding 600,000 words, full of branching paths. It’s hoped it’ll let players forge their very own story.

Lost at Sea (not to be confused with the recent Call of The Sea) is also about life and family, this time taking place on a picturesque island. It’s due on PS4 and Xbox One.

Smaller indie games fill the rest of this week’s roster, including the pixel art hack ‘n slashers Within the Blade and Batbarian: Testament of the Primordials, along with the colourful 2D shooter Ice Cream Surfer on Xbox One – a game PS Vita owners may recall. Finally, Streets of Rage 4 recieves new DLC.

New release trailers

F1 2021

The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

Where The Heart Leads

Lost At Sea

Streets of Rage 4: Mr. X Nightmare

Batbarian: Testament of the Primordials

Within the Blade

New multiformat releases

F1 2021

Within the Blade

Lost at Sea

Streets of Rage 4: Mr. X Nightmare

Batbarian: Testament of the Primordials

New on PSN

Where The Heart Leads

Observer: System Redux

Little Witch Academia: VR Broom Racing

New on Xbox Store

Ice Cream Surfer

Blaster Master Zero 2

Restless Night

Wizodd

New Switch retail releases

eShop round -up coming Thursday

The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

Hotline Miami Collection

Worms Rumble

Farming Simulator 17 Ambassador Edition

Joe’s Diner

Pineview Drive

Forestry Simulator

Next week: Cris Tales, Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed, Cotton Reboot, Orcs Must Die! 3, Last Stop, The Sims 4: Cottage Living, Urban Trial Tricky: Deluxe Edition, The Last Rolling Hero, Aery – Calm Mind, Where the Snow Settles, Mind Maze, Death’s Door, and Cooking Mama: Cookstar on PS4.