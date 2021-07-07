Monster Hunter Stories 2, Ys IX: Monstrum Nox, The Silver Case 2425, A Plague Tale: Innocence and Boomerang X fly onto Switch

It took a while, but eventually Capcom won over the west with their long-running Monster Hunter series. If you still aren’t onboard, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin offers a change of pace to the mainline entries, playing like a traditional JRPG – one with a fun combat system for an easier going experience.

Reviews went live today and are mostly clocking in at 8/10. “Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is a great JRPG that blends the spirit of Monster Hunter with turn-based combat and exploration. The central story is good, but it’s the loot loop and party building that really draws you in. It may not represent a huge leap forward from the original game, but this is a fantastic title for fans of either the main Monster Hunter series or JRPGs in general,” said TSA.

It isn’t the only JRPG hitting the Switch this week – Ys IX: Monstrum Nox is making a belated appearance. This too is going down well, with the first two reviews out the gate being an 8/10 from Nintendo World Report and a 7.5 from The Mako Reactor. If you’re new to the series, it’s allegedly a good place to start.

“All in all, Ys IX is an excellent entry in the series with interesting new combat and traversal mechanics. Battles are fast paced and fun as hell; there’s also no shortage of things to do, even if unlocking the city isn’t quite as satisfying as opening up new island paths in the previous game,” said NWR.

NIS America are also behind The Silver Case 2425, a collection of two crime thriller visual novels from SUDA51. Reviews aren’t live yet, but we’d wager it’s a safe purchase – it’s a series that has already proven itself on other formats.

Then there’s Devolver Digital’s Boomerang X, a first-person boomerang lobing adventure with an agile lead character. Slow down time, perform stylish tricks, and leap through the air while fighting off foul goo creatures in a forgotten realm. Swish!

That’s joined by a cloud version of the excellent stealth adventure A Plague Tale: Innocence, the 2D brawler Treachery in Beatdown City, horror adventure MASAGORO – set within a traditional Japanese hotel – old skool Quake-esque FPS Monument, 2D action platformer Out of Line, and the four-player puzzler Indigo 7 Quest for love.

Unsurprisingly, there’s a dubious-looking comedy/shovelware release too – Shopping Mall Parking Lot entails performing challenges in a car park using various vehicles. If you can smash into a BMW that has been parked across two spaces, then sign us up.

New Switch eShop releases

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox – £53.99

Adol Christin is cursed by a mysterious woman and becomes a Monstrum, a powerful being who can exorcise monsters. To escape from the city of Balduq, he must ally with five other Monstrums, each with their own unique Gifts, and stop the Grimwald Nox, a shadowy dimension on the verge of overflowing into the real world.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

Soar into an epic adventure with Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin on Nintendo Switch! Explore vibrant landscapes, bond with Monsties and face off in thrilling turn-based battles in this exciting RPG set in the Monster Hunter universe.

Around the world, Rathalos are vanishing. The last hope for their species lies in the hands of a Wyverian girl who entrusts you with protecting a mysterious egg.

A flightless Rathalos with small wings hatches from the egg, but tales warn that such a creature has the potential to destroy the world. Could this newborn Rathalos be the dangerous monster of legend?

The Silver Case 2425 – £35.99

Descend into a dystopian world from the mind of SUDA51!

The 24 wards of Kanto make up a seemingly idyllic city, although sinister secrets hide below its surface. Uncover the mystery behind a slew of brutal murders as a member of the wards’ Heinous Crimes Unit in The Silver Case. Return to the city of Kanto in The 25th Ward: The Silver Case with a new government project behind the city’s utopian 25th ward. When multiple supposed suicides in the Bayside Tower Land apartment complex threaten to disrupt the ward’s order, you will be called upon to dispose of the criminals responsible for the cryptic deaths. Experience this story from three different perspectives to piece this grim puzzle together.

A Plague Tale: Innocence – Cloud Version – £35.99

Follow the critically acclaimed tale of young Amicia and her little brother Hugo, in a heartrending journey through the darkest hours of history. Hunted by Inquisition soldiers and surrounded by unstoppable swarms of rats, Amicia and Hugo will come to know and trust each other. As they struggle to survive against overwhelming odds, they will fight to find purpose in this brutal, unforgiving world.

Classic Pool – £7.19

Classic Pool is a wonderful, exciting pool game that allows you to test your skills and improve them in a traditional game of pool. You have multiple AI opponents to choose from, many different cues and tables, as well as complete multiplayer for 2 players. The game also comes with handheld, TV and tabletop mod. If you love pool games and want to test your prowess against friends or AI, then check it out today!

Egg Up – £2.99

You need to get the egg to the top.

To get your egg to the top, jump from platform to platform. Some platforms have red bounce pads allowing the egg to jump much higher. Some platforms contain diamonds that the player can collect while bouncing to the top of the level.

Simple in concept yet very addictive, this game will ask for your best skills to succeed!

Get it up!

Rubix Roller – £3.59

This puzzle strategy colour game requires thinking and planning ahead.

Procedural level generation gives you an endless and unique gameplay experience every single time.

Features 5 different modes including 2 player split screen duel.

Player customization, upgrades, and powers.

Glitchangels – £9.99

Experience the thrill of old-school arcade mayhem, updated and improved for the modern day!

Defeat hordes of enemies, purify areas of corruption and unlock devastating abilities as you go.

Become a ghostly apparition, go supersonic, summon minions, nuke the world, or even rewind space-time itself!

The braver you are, the deeper you go, into the depths of the virtual realm – headlong into confrontation with the five bosses of the forbidden partions.

My Little Fruit Juice Booth – £2.69

Start your own fruit juice business with your own fruit juice booth on a beautiful beach! Sell delicious drinks and make your customers happy! Serve delicious drinks in various flavours and blend various fruits and juices into juicy drinks.

My little fruit juice Booth is a casual shop tycoon game where you need to fulfil each customers request by blending the requested drinks with the various ingredients.

Pictooi – £7.49

Welcome to Pictooi, a relaxing logic puzzle game where you fill in cells to solve puzzles and reveal pictures. Professor Ishida is your host, mentor, and friend.

“Oh, hello! Did you know your brain is kind of like a muscle? Let’s exercise your brain by challenging it with logic puzzles. Solving logic puzzles can expand your mind! I look forward to sharing our journey together.” – Professor Ishida

Out of Line – £9.89

In Out of Line, you follow the adventures of San, in his quest to escape the Factory that was once his home. Dive into a story set in mysterious world, find and help new friends as you journey through this beautiful 2D platformer!

Blitz Breaker – £4.49

Take the role of a newly built robot named Blitz and try to escape the maniacal machinations of the factory where you were created! Blitz Breaker is a fast-paced action platformer with one big twist – Blitz can’t run. That means you’ll need to jump and air dash everywhere you go, navigating the confines of the perilous factory by wall-jumping, avoiding traps and enemy weapons, smashing into barricades and thinking strategically.

Timing is key! Perfect your jumping and 4-way dashing skills to earn stars, which can be used to unlock new heads to dress up Blitz. Discover secrets and open portals to reach even more extreme challenges along the way. With the help of your friendly computer helper Chip, you’ll need to clear more than a hundred lovingly crafted levels for Blitz to reach safety… and freedom!

A Tale of Synapse: The Chaos Theories – £13.49

A Tale Of Synapse: The Chaos Theories is a mix of platformer and puzzle game melting abstract art and sciences. Use the universe rules and all the elements that compose it to help Synapsians to be open-minded. Discover an incredible and colorful story with Sci and Néro, two heroes, who cooperate to evolve in this dreamlike world based on Math logic rules. The original soundtrack will immerse you in the universe of Héméide.

Are you able to enter this magical land? Play alone or co-op with your friend and develop your synapses to get more competencies, solve puzzles and fight enemies.

Ruvato : Original Complex – £11.09

Ruvato : Original Complex” is a “high-speed, hack and slash, action game taking place in the near future.

A player controls the protagonist, Ria, and moves around within the stage to quickly attack enemies and clear missions.

As the player continuously knocks down enemies, their attack power increases and it becomes easier to strike down more enemies.

An effective strategy is to knock down weaker enemies first to quickly increase attack power.

A player gains items after knocking down enemies, and using these items, the player can strengthen various skills to execute more effective attacks.

At the end of each area awaits a battle with the extremely powerful boss who performs incredible attacks.

Woodcutter – £4.49

Embark on a magical adventure through the land of Aaran and help Woodcutter retrieve his firstborn.

-There are 50+ levels to complete, filled with coins and enemies (including 2 levels with bosses and 5 bonus levels),

-3 weapons to use (Boomerang, Wooden pegs, Exploding barrels) and your body to smash your enemies,

-You can: run, jump, double jump, wall jump, wall slide, swim and more.

Infinite Golf 2 – £4.49

Are you ready for a new golf challenge? Infinite Golf is back!

You can choose from 4 different game modes in 4 different environments.

In Classic Mode you don’t have to worry about losing or winning. Just enjoy the calm atmosphere!

In Time Attack mode you have 30 seconds and 5 additional seconds for every completed level.

In Arcade Mode you have 3 tries for each level. If you run out of tries your game is over.

In Multiplayer mode you can compete against up to 3 other players in 81 different game mode combinations!

With procedurally generated levels there is always one more level!

Beauty Bounce – £4.99

In the sequel to Beach Bounce, Tomo has inherited his grandmother’s beach resort and he must now prove himself a capable owner. To do this he needs to manage the financial reports to keep the bank happy, and also run an exciting and glamorous local beauty pageant.

This wasn’t the job he was expecting to be doing when he learned about the resort and can be quite trying. It’s up to him to keep the park afloat, or otherwise, he’ll put all the girls who work there out of a job.

Help Tomo succeed with business and romance in this new adventure!

Boomerang X – £17.99

Whispers bubble from fresh cracks in the ground, echoing through the abandoned depths and primordial woods. A black flow cuts through stone and threatens to spill once more across the world. The ancient tetraform calls, and with it come unearthly powers. Catapult yourself through the air, use the power drawn from fallen creatures to slow time, and cut through the swarms of dark beings with a razor-edge boomerang. Travel through once bustling locales, sacrificed to hide a myth, and descend the Godpath into the lost realms below. Cleanse these halls and ensure that whatever lies beneath doesn’t come back.

MASAGORO – £9.69

There is an abandoned Ryokan called “Masagoro” that was closed in the early Showa period. He was locked up in Masagoro where he has got interested to explore. The past of Masagoro has been revealed everytime he found some clues in the residuals.

Indigo 7 Quest for love – £13.49

Wear your swimsuit, dust off your beach tennis rackets, and put batteries in your old radio to enjoy this cool puzzle game.

Monument – £5.39

Hardcore classic gameplay. Huge hordes of monsters. Send evil chickens, aliens and other evil spirits to the grave, like the good old days. Play with your best friends: shotgun, machine gun, plasma gun and a homemade rifle.

ARIA CHRONICLE – £28.12

ARIA CHRONICLE is a rogue-like, role-playing game featuring dungeon exploration, strategic battles, and unique heroes with complex growth factors.

Enjoy strategic, turn-based battles which are sure to keep you on your toes. An important aspect of this game is the management of each hero’s mentality, which will greatly affect their performance in battle. Be sure to keep alert to the state of your heroes, not only in battle, but also in the randomized dungeons, so that you can fully utilize the capabilities of your entire party.

Crash Drive 3 – £14.99

Experience ridiculous fun in this cross-platform multiplayer, free-roaming game! Drive monster trucks, tanks and more amazing vehicles across a huge open world. Level up, play events, earn cash, unlock new cars and discover secrets…. Crash Drive is back!

My Maitê – £4.49

Maitê is a very intelligent girl, but she lives over the moon. This is why her dad has to go there and bring her back to Earth in this 50 stages long incredible adventure.

Jump over clouds, balloons, trampolines and into special portals in order to get to the ending of this pixel art made beautiful game.

Heart of the Woods – £15.29

Maddie Raines has had enough. After years of serving as manager, editor, and general business-handler for her best friend Tara’s popular paranormal vlog channel, she’s finally ready to move forward with her own life. But when she agrees to take one last trip with Tara to the mysterious village of Eysenfeld, she’s suddenly swept up in a dangerous supernatural crisis that will change the course of both of their lives forever. A strange young woman named Morgan has promised them undeniable proof of real paranormal phenomena, and what she has to offer eclipses anything they’d ever seen before.

Dogworld – £11.50

Shoot, jump, and slide your way through a ruined, mysterious, dog-filled world as you fight to save humanity from the clutches of a rogue AI named Daddy. Acquire new weapons, upgrade them to be more powerful, collect secrets, meet bizarre characters, and explore the ruins of a destroyed world.

After a catastrophic event on Earth, humanity is directed underground and into pods for their safety. You are told that the surface world is dangerous and uninhabitable, and inside the pods is the only safe place to be. But when you are launched from the underground in a freak accident, you realize that the surface is just fine and there’s more to this world than you thought. The surface is teeming with life, except… they all seem to be dogs. And some of them talk.

Shopping Mall Parking Lot – £10.79

Shopping Mall Parking Lot offers an opportunity to drive multiple vehicles of all shapes and sizes around authentic looking, immersive environment! Select from a wide variety of cars, covering all popular types. From an awesome American muscle car, through a sports car, a truck, a delivery van to even a long bus.

Bai Qu: Hundreds of Melodies – £9.99

While visiting his sick father, college student Wei Qiuwu accidentally encountered a girl playing a concertina.

Though unlikely at first, Wei Qiuwu becomes a good friend of Li Jiayun, the musician. Both of them act as an indispensable tune in each other’s life.

Until one day someone unveils to Wei Qiuwu the cruel truth hidden under a fairy-tale cover…

Fantasy Cards – £4.99

Challenge 3 levels of AI in this Heroic Fantasy themed card game.

Use the unique skills of your cards in fast-paced battles and deal big blows to your enemy with spells and magic to achieve victory.

Whether you’re a novice or an expert strategist, you’ll quickly pick up the game and face its challenges. The incredible graphics and special effects will impress you!

Connect Bricks – £8.89

Connect bricks with matching colors and cover the entire board with bricks to solve each puzzle. But watch out, connections will break if they cross or overlap!

Each puzzle has a grid of squares with colored bricks occupying some of the squares. The objective is to connect bricks of the same color by drawing connections between them such that the entire grid is occupied by bricks. However, connections may not intersect. Difficulty is determined by the size of the grid, ranging from 5×5 to 14×14 squares.

Play through more than 2000 puzzless. Connect Bricks gameplay ranges from simple and relaxed, to challenging and frenetic. This puzzle game is a great mind practice.

Treachery in Beatdown City – £14.89

In Treachery in Beatdown City you play as 3 unique heroes using an all new beat ’em up RPG combat system to fight hoards of depraved cops, disorderly grunts, shouting drunks, gentrifying preppsters, entitled joggers, rap cd slangin’ grapplers, affluent punks, tech startup bikers, and MORE!

Will they save Blake Orama from the Ninja Dragon Terrorists?

You have to play to find out!

Next week: The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, A Tale of Synapse: The Chaos Theories, Lambs on the road : The Beginning, Macrotis: A Mother’s Journey, Wizodd, Dark Nights with Poe and Munro, Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective, Risk System, Guild of Darksteel, Inductio, 3D Air Hockey, Curved Space, Fates of Ort, and Theofil.