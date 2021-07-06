Nintendo reveals new OLED Switch with 7-inch display

Nintendo has ended months of speculation by finally revealing a new Switch model. It isn’t a more powerful system, however, but rather a revision.

Nintendo Switch OLED Model, as it’s officially known, boasts a larger 7-inch OLED screen, a new dock with a wired LAN port, a wider adjustable stand for tabletop mode, 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced speakers.





It’ll launch in two colours. The neon red/neon blue set has a black main unit and a black dock, while the white set has white Joy-Cons, a black main unit and a white dock.

It’s set to launch 8th October – the same day as Metroid Dread. An official carrying case and screen protector set will also be available.

In the US it’ll retail for $349.99. UK pricing is yet to be revealed, but our guess is £329.99.

Those hoping for a Switch Pro have longer to wait, it seems.