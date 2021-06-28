This week’s UK chart, with Alex Kidd in Miracle World built-in

Nintendo was the winner of this week’s UK chart battle, with new release Mario Golf: Super Rush managing to claim no.1 in the all-formats top 40.

It wasn’t the only new arrival. Bandai-Namco’s multiformat action RPG Scarlet Nexus – which boasts an impressive 80% Metacritic – entered at #8.

SEGA’s Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Videogame debuted just outside the top ten at #11, while Merge Games’ Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX took #17.

The launch of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2 on Switch also helped the remaster double-pack re-enter at #29. It only managed #19 in the Switch chart, though.

It wasn’t good news for other recent releases – Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 fell from #15 to #36 despite a strong start, while Metro Exodus: Complete Edition tumbled from #17 to #40.

Back in the top ten, FIFA 21 climbed to #2. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – last week’s chart-topper – fell to #3 while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe held onto #4. Then at #5 it’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla re-entered the top ten at #6, Minecraft on Switch climbed to #7, followed by Ring Fit Adventure at #8 – up from #14.

Finally at #10 it’s Super Mario 3D World + Bower’s Fury.

To make way for the new releases, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Resident Evil Village and Minecraft Dungeons departed the top ten. All three stand a good chance of returning, especially Resident Evil Village, which has yet to receive a price drop.