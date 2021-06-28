Out this week: Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol, Curved Space, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Arkan: The Dog Adventurer, more

1996’s Space Jam movie tie-in was an unofficial spin-off to the legendary NBA Jam, even reusing the engine from the latest iteration. The upcoming Space Jam: A New Legacy, the long-time-coming sequel, gains a video game adaptation too – a pixel art scrolling brawler that could have leapt straight from 1996. Yep, we’re in retro territory.

Space Jam: A New Legacy isn’t simply trying to cash in on nostalgia, however – it’s free to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members (ahead of a full rollout on 15th July), and was the winning entry in a competition. Going by screenshots alone, we’re expecting smart pixel art but a short runtime and some heavy recycling of assets.

In fact, there’s undeniable retro flare surrounding this week’s new releases. Disney and Lucasarts are dusting off the 16-bit classics Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol for an inexpensive double-pack, featuring bonus extras and modern improvements.

Then there’s the budget-priced Arkan: The Dog Adventurer, a combination of Arkanoid/Breakout and a platformer. Arkan is armed with a staff that’s used to rebound balls and break bricks. Having spent some time with it, we can safely say its only major downfall is using ‘up’ to jump.

Curved Space is another we’ve been busy playing. Like the name suggests, this twin-stick shooter takes place in curved arenas, a la the Wii U launch title Nano Assault Neo. It implements many new ideas – including the ability to chain enemies together with an electric leash – and for most part, these new ideas meld well. The retail release will set you back a mere £15, even on PS5.

The controversial visual novel Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! also heads to all formats – even Xbox One, to our surprise – while the PS4 gets Arcade Archives: Raiden. Xbox shooter fans aren’t being left without, gaining both Blaster Master Zero and Super Destronaut DX-2.

Over on Switch, meanwhile, THQ Nordic’s Destroy All Humans! makes a belated appearance, while Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny will doubtlessly be another colossal time sink for JRPG fans.

We’re also going to give Treasure Hunter Simulator on Xbox One a mention – grab a metal detector and head to historic sites in hope of finding booty. And a bottle cap or seven, presumably.

New release trailers

Space Jam: A New Legacy The Game

Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol

Curved Space

Arkan: The dog adventurer

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!

Destroy All Humans!

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny

Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf

New multiformat releases

Curved Space

Arkan: The Dog Adventurer

Onirike

Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!

Super Destronaut DX-2

New on PSN

GreedFall: Gold Edition – PS5

Arcade Archives: Raiden

New on Xbox Store

Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game

Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition

Flatland Vol. 2

Synchro Hedgehogs

Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf

Mina & Michi

Escape Sequence

Blaster Master Zero

The Procession to Calvary

Treasure Hunter Simulator

Walden

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny

Destroy All Humans!

Next week: Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, Sniper Elite VR, A Plague Tale: Innocence (next-gen), Monster Harvest, Heart of the Woods, Crash Drive 3, Police Stories, ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights, The Silver Case 2425, Indigo 7: Quest for Love, and Ys IX: Monstrum Nox on Switch.