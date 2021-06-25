Rinse and repeat – Cotton Reboot due out 20th July on PS4 and Switch

Publisher ININ Games has revealed a 20th July release date for Cotton Reboot, a remake of the Sharp X68000 cutey shooter Cotton: Fantastic Night Dreams.

Heading to PlayStation 4 and Switch, both digitally and at retail, it sports new features and updated visuals along with Arrange and Score Attack modes.

Effectively, the package contains two games in one as the X68000 original mode emulates the 1993 original.

This hyperactive shooter sees Nata de Cotton and her fairy sidekick, Silk, up against an onslaught of graveyard ghouls and other nasties while craving Willows – the ultimate sugary snack.

In addition to the standard retail release, three premium editions are also available via Strictly Limited. Well, two editions – the DX X68000 collector’s set has already sold out, limited to just 299 copies.

Take a look at the trailer below. The eShop pre-order page is also now live.