Mario Golf: Super Rush, Worms Rumble, Alex Kidd, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, Legend of Mana and LEGO Builder’s Journey hit the Switch

The list of publishers behind this week’s Switch eShop assortment reads like a ‘who’s who’ of gaming. There are new titles from Nintendo themselves, Square-Enix, Activision, SEGA, Team17, Outright Games, Merge Games and LEGO. Indie specialists eastasiasoft and Sometimes You have new games out this week too. We can’t forget the little guys.

We’re still waiting on Mario Golf: Super Rush reviews. Initial impressions are positive, however – Camelot is clearly going out their way to implement ideas that make the world of golf less tedious. Players tee off in unison, and then dash across the courses, outpacing and interrupting opponents with special shots. An RPG-like golf adventure story mode features should help give it legs.

From SEGA there’s Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game, which is gaining surprisingly positive reviews due to being accessible and a hoot in multiplayer, partly thanks to the deep character creator tool.

You’d be forgiven for thinking SEGA are is responsible for Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX. Not so – it’s from Merge Games and new developer JankenTeam. It doesn’t seem to be hitting the same highs at the Wonder Boy III remake, sadly, sticking too closely to the original while introducing new issues such as typos within the new dialogue and wonky hit detection. The Metacritic currently stands at 61%.

Sticking with remakes, there’s Square-Enix’s Legend of Mana Remastered, which seems to be going down well. IGN claims “The Legend of Mana of 2021 is as close to the original version as you could hope for while still bringing this classic original PlayStation JRPG into the modern era.”

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2 may be the last Activision game we see on Switch for a while – the uber publisher allegedly has every single studio working on Call of Duty for the foreseeable future. On the brighter side, Activision’s Switch conversions are usually pretty good, tailor-made with the system’s capabilities in mind.

LEGO Builder’s Journey is the first console game published by LEGO themselves in twenty odd years. It’s an isometric puzzler with a story to tell, featuring tiny accurately modelled LEGO dioramas. Although short, critics claim it’s magical while it lasts.

Not wanting to be outdone, Team17 has two new releases – the 32 player real-time shooter Worms Rumble, which went down reasonably well on PS4 last December, and the magnetically charged precision platformer MagBot. Super Magnetic Neo who?

Other new releases include the comical tactical RPG The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos, Sometimes You’s hoverboard-based twin-stick shooter Bitmaster – which we reviewed recently – the 3D parkour platformer Cyber Hook, and the free to play dungeon crawler Trove.

New Switch eShop releases

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – £39.99

Play Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ & Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 2 in one epic collection, rebuilt from the ground up in incredible HD. All the pro skaters, levels and tricks are back and fully-remastered, plus more.

Mario Golf: Super Rush – £49.99

Join your favourite Mushroom Kingdom characters on the fairway for a super speedy round of golf in Mario Golf: Super Rush, only for Nintendo Switch.

Whether you’re outpacing your opponents in Speed Golf, where players tee off together and race to finish the hole…

Trove – Free

Battle the forces of Shadow in realms filled with incredible dungeons and items created by your fellow players. Whether hunting treasure in far-off lands or building realms of your own, it’s never been this good to be square!

DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure – £34.99

Where will Lucky’s treasure map lead you? Ride as Lucky on her faithful mustang, Spirit, and begin a wild new adventure in Miradero. There’s a whole wide-open frontier full of exciting quests and wildlife to explore. With Lucky’s fearless best friends Abigail and Pru by your side, you’re bound to have lots of fun!

Bocce – £7.99

Ultra-realistic physics, beautiful sceneries and different balls with their own characteristics make Bocce the most realistic Bocce/Petanque simulation available on Shop.

#1 Crosswords Bundle – £5.49

Enjoy 2 great crosswords games in 1 with this bundle containing both #1 Crosswords and #1 Anagrams.

Promesa – £4.49

Promesa is a personal project born from a family conversation, where you wander through dreams and memories emerging from a dialogue between a grandfather and his grandchild.

While listening to someone trying to remember their experiences, past and present blend together, forming a stream of images that are both personal and shared.

From memories of homes and streets to surreal visions of imaginary places, Promesa is a contemplative experience about what happens when we’re left dreaming of the things we haven’t lived firsthand.

Sweet Sugar Candy – £3.59

Explore a beautiful world full of candy. Develop your skills in an hundred of well-designed levels, while collecting and using power-ups wisely.

Match and crush three or more of the same candies to complete levels, using special candies where possible! You’ll find more fun in this game than in any other Match game!

Collect virtual currency throughout the levels (no extra purchase required, you play to win) and try your luck at the Wheel of Fortune.

Sweet Sugar Candy will bring you many hours of fun!

Loopindex – £4.99

It’s time to explore the virtual land of Loopindex! Its vast, uncharted lands are full of puzzles to solve! Play alone, or team up with a robo-friend, and use logic and timing to clear each area.

The difficulty will test your ingenuity as you explore the unique “loop mechanic” at the core of the gameplay loop.

You’ll take on levels full of traps and discovery, befriend virtual creatures, and even battle against cool bosses.

Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek – £13.49

Imagine waking up after a powerful storm as the sun goes down. You find yourself just outside a small town on the side of the road. A shiver runs down your spine as your body remembers the recent dramatic events that your mind cannot or will not recall…

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos – Chicken Edition – £40.49

Are you ready to dive into a tactical RPG chock-full of charm, humor and crazy characters?!

They are clumsy, inexperienced and feisty but…they’ll have to endure each other’s company to get the dungeon’s treasure.

However, a feeling of déjà-vu quickly arises…

Guide this team of unlikely heroes in an adventure full of humor and chaos!

The Naheulbeuk universe is an original creation by French author John Lang. It started as a very popular audio comedy series parodying role-playing games and heroic fantasy tropes. Now the story is available in English and as a video game for the first time!

Farm for your Life – £17.99

Your community was taken down by a heavy storm which caused an apocalypse and unleashed the living dead. Together with the other survivors, it is your task to rebuild and to allow that sustainable life can still be assured. Cultivate your farm and manage your restaurant to provide food and deal with all the zombies.

Legend of Mana – £24.99

Set off on a journey to find the mystical Mana Tree seen in a dream, before discovering… the world map is empty! During your travels, you’ll acquire special artifacts; place these wherever you’d like on the map to bring towns and dungeons to life and advance the story.

Meet a colorful cast of characters, square off against fearsome monsters, and complete quests in the vast world of Fa’Diel. Not only has the music has been rearranged for this remaster, you can also alternate between the new and original soundtrack. Other features have also been added, including the ability to turn off enemy encounters, and the never-before released mini-game “Ring Ring Land”.

BeeFense BeeMastered – £6.99

Command your forces, manage your resources, and improve your defenses in increasingly challenging battles.

Upgrade your towers with a variety of features to drive back the hornet hordes.

Join the queen bee and her loyal subjects on their hilarious journey through 26 unique levels.

The whole game features bee-mastered graphics and brand buzzing new animation.

Super Cable Boy – £12.59

Super Cable Boy is a retro inspired platformer, where you are playing a sentient handheld gaming system with a power cord. Collect game cartridges to become more powerful and take on your quest to defeat “the Glitch”, an entity that 1▧01☠011‱☣[ERROR]⌀▧ ..

Empire of Angels IV – £17.99

For the first time since the series began in 1993, Empire of Angels arrives on console! As the latest entry in the storied tactical RPG franchise, this updated edition of Empire of Angels IV features lush 3D graphics, strategic turn-based combat and a huge cast of gorgeous female characters.

Offering a fresh perspective on the history of Asgard, Empire of Angels IV reintroduces its lore, characters and mechanics with no prior knowledge necessary to enjoy this brand new adventure. Deep fantasy-themed political intrigue and the looming terror of war are balanced by light-hearted character interactions, slice-of-life humor, alluring designs and the ability to shatter your all-female opponents’ armor!

Summer Paws – £3.59

Summer days, warm rain, magical nights! Sleeping kittens are hidden well. Can you find them?

Cyber Hook – £13.49

Hardcore Parkour!

Cyber Hook is a fast-paced, 3D platformer that has you using parkour skills and a grappling hook to scale and ride walls, while fighting enemies and blasting blocks with a finger laser gun. Hurtle forward in a vibrant retrowave environment to test parkour abilities, but be careful, because one missed jump can mean life or death.

CarX Drift Racing Online – £29.99

THE REAL DRIFTING SIMULATOR

· CarX Drift Racing Online provides a unique experience handling sports cars with simple and the intuitive control

· If you like drifting, prepare to spend hours playing and enjoying this game

· Use the handbrake to send your car sideways

· Paint donuts burning tires

· Cut through clouds of smoke on high speed

Cube Blast: Match – £16.19

Cube Blast will challenge even the most reputable puzzle solvers with a mind bending 3D twist on the classic color blast formula. Push your spatial thinking abilities to their limits, as you solve increasingly complex puzzles on a 3D tower of colorful blocks, with new and exciting mechanical twists popping up, just when you thought you saw all the game has to offer. If you are not yet convinced: there are also aliens, and explosions!

Sakura Succubus 3 – £8.99

Ogasawara Hiroki was a normal man until he, by chance, learns that many members of Japan’s elite are actually succubi. And, what’s more, there’s something about his scent which makes them attracted to him.

Now an encounter with a woman from his past can change everything. This woman introduces herself as Yue, the succubus queen. She intends to whisk Hiroki away to the succubus realm to keep him for her own.

Trapped with Yue, Hiroki is faced with an ultimatum: will he succumb to her advances, or will he try to escape?

Kirakira stars idol project Nagisa – £7.00

“You’re the idol you used to sing to on stage?”

After their first live performance, Nobuyuki and Ai have a fateful encounter with the top idol, Nagisa Yukihiro.

Six months later.

With Miwako’s kindness, Nobuyuki and his friends attend a joint lesson with Uesugi Productions, a long-established entertainment production company.

While getting involved with Nagisa through joint lessons, it is decided that an idol festival – DivaFes – will be held, but…

“What are you going to do? What do you want to do as an idol?”

“I want to join in–no, I want to try!”

DivaFes in a joint lesson, and Ai takes on the trial to take the next step as an idol.

Worms Rumble – £10.99

Worms Rumble is Worms like you’ve never played it before, with intense, real-time, arena-based 32 player cross-platform combat. Get ready for Deathmatch and Last Worm Standing modes where you’re only ever a Holy Hand Grenade away from death!

Use a variety of fan-favourite weapons like the Bazooka, Shotgun and Sheep Launcher plus all-new additions to the armoury to bring the pain to your invertebrate opponents as you climb the ranks. Customise your worm, take part in challenges and seasonal events and experiment with new ways to play in The Lab. This is Worms, reinvented.

Bitmaster – £4.49

You need to destroy the enemies and collect power-ups to improve weapons. Game balance changes periodically, which makes the game unpredictable and difficult to get a high score.

Ninja Buddy Epic Quest – £4.99

Explore wonderful worlds as you lead Ninja Buddy in his quest to save Princess Zebda.

Show your skills to master hostile monsters, deadly mechanics and powerful bosses.

Make your way through increasingly challenging levels in this Super Platformer.

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game – £34.99

The Olympic Games are back, and this time it’s your chance for glory! Whether you play with friends, family, or go for gold on the global leaderboards, this is a party game that anyone can pick up and enjoy!

Prepare to unleash the competitor within as you create your athlete, customize their skills and pick the perfect costume. Why settle for standard sportswear when you can take centre stage as a pirate, astronaut or cowboy?

Choose between 18 fun-fueled sporting events—from Tennis and Football to the 100m, Basketball and Boxing—there’s always a record to beat and a score to settle.

Going for gold has never been this much fun!

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX – £14.99

The iconic Alex Kidd is back! Jump straight back into Miracle World and experience it like you’ve never seen before.

Complete with new HD graphics, gameplay improvements and animations, rediscover all the levels from the original game, as well as brand new levels which expand the lore and story behind Alex Kidd.

Destroy the evil Janken the Great and rescue the people of Radaxian once and for all! The world needs a hero – what are you waiting for?

ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights – £21.99

ENDER LILIES is a dark fantasy 2D action RPG that sees the players try to unravel the mystery of the kingdom destroyed by the Rain of Death.

Players will journey through the sprawling and hauntedly beautiful locations of Land’s End, including a submerged forest, a sealed-off contaminated underground cavern, and a grand castle.

In the many places you will visit on this sorrowful adventure, formidable bosses await that will gladly claim your life given even the slightest chance. Defeat these powerful foes and release them from their unending curse to turn them into allies.

Overcome the challenges before you and search for the truth with powerful knights at your side.

LEGO Builder’s Journey – £17.99

A story about play, connections and adventure.

Step through levels brick by brick with puzzles that sometimes ask us to follow the instructions… and sometimes to be creative and break the rules.

Builder’s Journey is a poetic puzzle that takes place in a LEGO® brick world, brought to life with the most accurately rendered LEGO® elements yet to feature on screens. Be taken through a breathtaking world filled with brick-by-brick effects, accompanied by a beautiful soundtrack.

Throughout the narrative, there will be ups and downs, challenges and celebrations. Take the time to experiment, and most importantly, to play. Figuring out who we are and what we become is the Builder’s Journey.

Super Magbot – £14.99

The system of Magnetia is in great peril as an evil villain tears through the galaxy. It’s all down to one robot explorer to save the day – Magbot!

Armed with the power to control both positive (red) and negative (blue) magnetic polarities, Magbot must navigate through a myriad of challenging platforming environments to save his home planet of MagTek.

Use Magnetic Force to Attract: Use the power of magnetic attraction to pull yourself towards platforms and across perilous pitfalls.

Use Magnetic Force to Repel: Magbot is too heavy to jump! Luckily you can use the power of magnetic repulsion to boost yourself through the air!

Collect Star Fragments: Master each level by collecting hard-to-reach star fragments that unlock additional challenges.

Enjoy Classic Gaming Vibes: With vibrant 16-bit style pixel art and an energetic chiptune soundtrack by Moonsailor.

Next week: Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol, Destroy All Humans, Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny, Anna’s Quest, Mina & Michi, Snake It ‘Til You Make It, Arkan: The dog adventurer, Doki Doki Literature Club Plus, Beasts of Maravilla Island, The Procession To Calvary, Discolored, Dragon Question, Path: Through the Forest, Revolver and Co, Best Day Ever, Epistory – Typing Chronicles, Mythic Ocean, Mighty Aphid, Sky: Children of the Light, and Onirike.