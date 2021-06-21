Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart remains the UK’s no.1 for a second week

The UK top 40 isn’t without a few surprises this week. The main takeaway is that the riveting PS5 exclusive Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has bagged a second week at no.1.

At #2 it’s the surprise return of Minecraft Dungeons, which also manages to top the Switch top 20 due to a minor price cut. The spin-off sat at #30 last week in the all-formats chart and #20 in the Switch chart. Quite the sales boost, then.

The Xbox One chart holds a surprise too. FIFA 20 has returned to no.1, dethroning…FIFA 21. Again, this was down to a price drop. This also helped the superannuated sport sim re-enter the all-format chart at #18.

Sticking with Xbox exclusives, Forza Horizon 4 re-entered the all-format chart at #22 – possibly due to Forza Horizon 5’s impressive E3 reveal – while Gears Tactics finally made the top 40 at #34. This marks the first time the strategic spin-off has entered the top 40.

Rewinding back to the top ten, it’s pretty much business as usual with FIFA 21, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Resident Evil Village occupying the remaining places in the top five.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons falls two places to #6, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales drops to #7, Minecraft on Switch moves down to #8, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury re-enters the top ten at #9, and then at #10 it’s the evergreen GTA V.

Deep Silver’s next-gen re-release of Metro Exodus: Complete Edition was the sole new entry, taking #17.