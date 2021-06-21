Out this week: Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX, Mario Golf: Super Rush, D&D: Dark Alliance, Scarlet Nexus, more

It’s a moderately busy week for new releases, presumably because we’re getting two weeks’ worth of games due to the E3 hiatus.
On the agenda for this week, there’s SEGA’s Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game – with an unexpected silly steak, adding daft costumes – Baldur’s Gate spiritual successor Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, and Bandai-Namco’s anime action RPG Scarlet Nexus.
If Dark Alliance doesn’t satisfy your dungeon crawling needs, there’s always The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos, which was well-received on PC.
We can also expect Camelot’s Mario Golf: Super Rush – which lets players tee off in unison before dashing across the course – and the ravishing remaster of Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX.
The digital release of Miracle World clocks in at around £15, whereas the retail release is closer to £25. This is down to it being bundled with a keyring and a Master System-style manual. If you really want to go all-in, there’s a collector’s edition too.
The PS4 and Switch also get Square’s Legend of Mana HD remaster. Sticking with remasters, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2 heads to Switch, while TY the Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue HD bounds onto Xbox One. Failing that, there’s BeeFense BeeMastered. Not much of a buzz for that one…
New release trailers
Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game
Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX
Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance
Scarlet Nexus
BeeFense BeeMastered
Legend of Mana Remastered
Mario Golf: Super Rush
The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos
New multiformat releases
- Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX
- Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance
- Fallen Knight
- Scarlet Nexus
- The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos
- BeeFense BeeMastered
- Empire of Angels IV
New on PSN
- Legend of Mana Remastered
- The Eternal Castle Remastered
New on Xbox One Store
- TY the Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue HD
- Loopindex
- Mighty Aphid
- Bitmaster
- Order of Battle: World War II
- Farm for your Life
New Switch retail releases
eShop round-up coming Thursday
- Mario Golf: Super Rush
- Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX
- Crazy Chicken Kart 2
- Crawlco Block Knockers
- Fun! Fun! Animal Park
- The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos – Chicken Edition
- Castaway Paradise
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2
- Ghostrunner
- Blue Fire
Next week: Curved Space, Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol, Doki Doki Literature Club Plus, GreedFall: Gold Edition, Clive ‘n’ Wrench, Onirike, Arkan: The dog adventurer, Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf (Xbox One), Blaster Master Zero, and Destroy All Humans! on Switch.