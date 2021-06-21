Out this week: Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX, Mario Golf: Super Rush, D&D: Dark Alliance, Scarlet Nexus, more

It’s a moderately busy week for new releases, presumably because we’re getting two weeks’ worth of games due to the E3 hiatus.

On the agenda for this week, there’s SEGA’s Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game – with an unexpected silly steak, adding daft costumes – Baldur’s Gate spiritual successor Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, and Bandai-Namco’s anime action RPG Scarlet Nexus.

If Dark Alliance doesn’t satisfy your dungeon crawling needs, there’s always The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos, which was well-received on PC.

We can also expect Camelot’s Mario Golf: Super Rush – which lets players tee off in unison before dashing across the course – and the ravishing remaster of Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX.

The digital release of Miracle World clocks in at around £15, whereas the retail release is closer to £25. This is down to it being bundled with a keyring and a Master System-style manual. If you really want to go all-in, there’s a collector’s edition too.

The PS4 and Switch also get Square’s Legend of Mana HD remaster. Sticking with remasters, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2 heads to Switch, while TY the Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue HD bounds onto Xbox One. Failing that, there’s BeeFense BeeMastered. Not much of a buzz for that one…

New release trailers

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance

Scarlet Nexus

BeeFense BeeMastered

Legend of Mana Remastered

Mario Golf: Super Rush

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos

New multiformat releases

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance

Fallen Knight

Scarlet Nexus

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos

BeeFense BeeMastered

Empire of Angels IV

New on PSN

Legend of Mana Remastered

The Eternal Castle Remastered

New on Xbox One Store

TY the Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue HD

Loopindex

Mighty Aphid

Bitmaster

Order of Battle: World War II

Farm for your Life

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Mario Golf: Super Rush

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX

Crazy Chicken Kart 2

Crawlco Block Knockers

Fun! Fun! Animal Park

The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos – Chicken Edition

Castaway Paradise

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2

Ghostrunner

Blue Fire

Next week: Curved Space, Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol, Doki Doki Literature Club Plus, GreedFall: Gold Edition, Clive ‘n’ Wrench, Onirike, Arkan: The dog adventurer, Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf (Xbox One), Blaster Master Zero, and Destroy All Humans! on Switch.