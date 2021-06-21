Amazon Prime Day gaming deals (21st June – 22nd June)

Amazon Prime Day is upon us, and while gaming deals aren’t quite as bountiful as we hoped, there are still a few bargains to be had.

We’ve saved you the hassle of scrolling through pages and pages of dubious-looking third-party Switch accessories to bring you the best deals from today.

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller + Charging Station – £64.99

PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller + Sackboy (PS5) – £79.99

PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller + Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5) – £79.99

Immortals Fenyx Rising (PS5) – £21.49

Watch Dogs Legion (PS5) – £21.99

Godfall (PS5) – £29.99

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch Lite (Blue) – £179.99

SanDisk microSDXC UHS-I card for Nintendo 128GB – £17.99

Immortals Fenyx Rising (Switch) – £21.49

Burnout Paradise Remastered Switch Edition – £17.99

PlayStation 4

Dark Souls Remastered (PS4) – £12.97

Assassins Creed The Ezio Collection (PS4) – £13.99

The Witcher 3 Game of the Year Edition (PS4) – £13.50

Assassins Creed The Ezio Collection (Xbox One) – £13.49

Xbox One

Watch Dogs Legion Limited Edition (Xbox One) – £21.99

Kingdom Hearts 3 (Xbox One) – £6.99

The Witcher 3 Game of the Year Edition (Xbox One) – £13.50

Immortals Fenyx Rising (Xbox One/Series X) – £20.49

Misc

Pac-Man – The Board Game – £13.99

LEGO Super Mario Three Set Bundle – £79.99

