Amazon Prime Day gaming deals (21st June – 22nd June)

Amazon Prime Day is upon us, and while gaming deals aren’t quite as bountiful as we hoped, there are still a few bargains to be had.
We’ve saved you the hassle of scrolling through pages and pages of dubious-looking third-party Switch accessories to bring you the best deals from today.
PlayStation 5
PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller + Charging Station – £64.99
PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller + Sackboy (PS5) – £79.99
PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller + Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5) – £79.99
Immortals Fenyx Rising (PS5) – £21.49
Watch Dogs Legion (PS5) – £21.99
Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch Lite (Blue) – £179.99
SanDisk microSDXC UHS-I card for Nintendo 128GB – £17.99
Immortals Fenyx Rising (Switch) – £21.49
Burnout Paradise Remastered Switch Edition – £17.99
PlayStation 4
Dark Souls Remastered (PS4) – £12.97
Assassins Creed The Ezio Collection (PS4) – £13.99
The Witcher 3 Game of the Year Edition (PS4) – £13.50
Assassins Creed The Ezio Collection (Xbox One) – £13.49
Xbox One
Watch Dogs Legion Limited Edition (Xbox One) – £21.99
Kingdom Hearts 3 (Xbox One) – £6.99
The Witcher 3 Game of the Year Edition (Xbox One) – £13.50
Immortals Fenyx Rising (Xbox One/Series X) – £20.49
Misc
Pac-Man – The Board Game – £13.99
LEGO Super Mario Three Set Bundle – £79.99
