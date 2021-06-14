Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart tops the UK chart, becoming the 2nd fastest-selling PS5 retail release so far

Coming as little surprise, PlayStation 5 exclusive Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is no.1 in the UK all-formats retail chart.

GfK (via GI.biz) reports launch week sales of Ratchet’s physical release were similar to New Pokémon Snap and Monster Hunter: Rise on Switch.

It also managed to outperform Returnal’s launch week sales three times over, leading it to become the second biggest PS5 retail launch after Insomniac’s own Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Ratchet & Clank weren’t the only top 40 newcomers. Chivalry 2 took #9, with the PS5 version being the biggest selling. Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade made #12 while Guilty Gear Strive claimed a slightly surprising #26.

It was good news for Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts 2, which saw little movement during its second week on sale. Indeed, it seems to have found a niche. Fellow recent new release Biomutant had a poor week, meanwhile, plummeting from #16 to #40.

Rewinding back to the top ten, FIFA 21 fell to #2 yet remains a strong seller due to recent price cuts and Euro 2020. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe held onto #3, Animal Crossing: New Horizons fell to #4, while Spider-Man: Miles Morales dropped one position to #5.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Minecraft remain at #6 and #7, Resident Evil: Village takes a tumble to #8, and then at #10 it’s Miitopia.