Out this week: Metro Exodus: Complete Edition, Heliborne, Wingspan, Dead by Daylight: Resident Evil, more

E3 is upon us, meaning it’s a predictably quiet week for new releases. Publishers, developers, and PR companies are too busy showing off their upcoming games to usher a new release out the door.

However, E3 week can also be one filled with surprises. A continuing trend is to ‘shadow drop’ new titles during conferences in order to generate a buzz, so we may see something unexpected.

So, what was actually on the schedule of this week? Most notably, Metro Exodus and The Elder Scrolls Online get their next-gen upgrades with raytracing, improved shadows and lighting and other enhancements. Take a look at the trailers below.

Dead by Daylight also gets its anticipated Resident Evil DLC – who would have thought it, eh? This game really has gone strength to strength.

Then on Xbox One there’s the impressive looking helicopter shooter Heliborne, birdwatching board game Wingspan, and Galaxy Champions TV – a top-down shooter inspired by Smash TV.

The Sisters: Party of the Year – a mini-game party package based on a comic book series – and the cutesy rhythm action game Geminose: Pop Stars also head to Switch both digitally and at retail.

New release trailers

Metro Exodus: Complete Edition

The Elder Scrolls Online – Console Enhanced

Dead by Daylight: Resident Evil

Wingspan

Geminose: Animal Popstars

The Sisters: Party of the Year

New multiformat releases

Dead by Daylight: Resident Evil

Stellaris: Federations

The Sisters: Party of the Year

Cross the Moon

New on PSN

The Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced (PS5)

Metro Exodus: Complete Edition (PS5)

New on Xbox Store

The Strange Story Of Brian Fisher: Chapter 1

Gallic Wars: Battle Simulator

Heliborne

Discolored

Galaxy Champions TV

Wingspan

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

The Sisters: Party of the Year

Farming Simulator Nintendo Switch Edition

Geminose Pop Stars

30 in 1 Game Collection Vol. 2

Next week: Mario Golf: Super Rush, Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game, Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX, Scarlet Nexus, Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, Bitmaster, Fallen Knight, Empire of Angels IV, Legend of Mana Remastered, BeeFense BeeMastered, The Eternal Castle Remastered, and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2 (Switch).