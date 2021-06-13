Thunderful’s Firegirl has us stoaked

While SEGA’s Burning Rangers came close, many would likely agree that we haven’t had a definitive firefighting game yet. There’s a lot of untapped potential, we feel.

Enter Firegirl, from the Sapporo-based Dejima and indie publisher Thunderful.

This side-scrolling action platformer, crafted using a mixture of retro and modern visuals, is set in a fantasy world where fire monsters are causing havoc within a besieged city. Playing as the titular lead, it’s a case of discovering the source of the problem while restoring the city’s fire brigade.

Her firehose doubles-up as a jetpack, allowing large gaps to be traversed, and Roguelite elements such as survivor rescue will also feature. The trailer’s below.

It’s due on PC and consoles 29th October – just in time for bonfire night. Which consoles? All of ‘em, from the looks of things, including PS5 and Switch.