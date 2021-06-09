Game Builder Garage, NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection, Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone Town, and Alba: A Wildlife Adventure launch on Switch

If Nintendo doesn’t get around to revealing a new F-Zero, Starfox or WarioWare during E3, then worry not – you can always make your own knock-off in Game Builder Garage.

The game creation package launches this week for £26.99, featuring a colourful and simplified visual interface that makes programming accessible to all via step-by-step guides. Creations can then be shared online for others to play and edit.





Other big Switch releases include the modestly priced NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection, which includes NINJA GAIDEN Sigma, NINJA GAIDEN Sigma 2, NINJA GAIDEN 3: Razor’s Edge and DLCs.

That’s joined by Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone Town, a point ‘n click revival with 3D visuals, set in a pirate fantasy world which also has modern technology. The PC version was well-received, although allegedly rather short. Don’t be surprised if it’s all over in an evening or two.





Then there’s Alba: A Wildlife Adventure, which we reviewed earlier today. This relaxing Mediterranean adventure is also on the short side, but fantastic while it lasts – the picturesque island setting is appealing, and its messages are wholesome. It genuinely made us believe that one person can make a world of difference.

A couple of football games are also upon us, just in time for Euro 2021. League Of Champions Soccer and Super Soccer Blast: America VS Europe cost less than a tenner each, with the latter looking the more promising of the two.

Others to consider include the short story collection Life of Fly 2, bleak combat-focused RPG ANIMUS: Revenant, and Wave Break – an arcade skateBOATING game set in an ‘80s Miami Vice themed world. Grab, grind, kickflip and earn blood money.

It’s skateBOAT or die!

New Switch eShop releases

NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection – £32.99

Enjoy 3 games from the NINJA GAIDEN series in this one title.

Each title is still just as fun as you remember while providing the same high speed action of the original releases.

Look forward to heated battles with fearsome opponents!

In addition to Ryu Hayabusa, 4 other characters, Ayane, Rachel, Momiji, and Kasumi, are also playable. You can create a tag team with your favorite characters and freely swap out the playable character during battles.

※The heroines included in this title are the same as the original versions. In addition, the characters that are playable and scenes (modes) vary for each title.

All of the previously released game modes and DLC costumes for each title are included in this one set. In addition to Ryu Hayabusa, each of the other characters also have many different costumes to choose from, allowing you to enjoy action packed battles in whichever outfit you prefer.

Game Builder Garage – £26.99

Ever wanted to make your own 3D platformer, high-speed racing game, or side-scrolling alien blaster? Bring your ideas to life with Game Builder Garage for Nintendo Switch, a fun way to make your own games.

Learn the basics of programming logic step-by-step in a fun and interactive way, then use what you’ve learned to create your own games and share them with the world!

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure – £16.74

From the BAFTA-Award winning studio behind Monument Valley and Assemble with Care comes something entirely new!

Join Alba as she visits her grandparents on a Mediterranean island. She is ready for a peaceful summer of wildlife exploration with her friend Ines, but when she sees an animal in danger, she realises she needs to do something about it!

This is truly a Mediterranean paradise if you ignore all the litter! From the idyllic beaches to the ancient castle overlooking the town a whole island is ready to be explored. With Ines and your grandfather – who is a total bird nerd – by your side, you can start the movement to save the island. Maybe even the world after that.

Paradox Error – £4.49

Paradox Error is a surreal take on the scrolling platformer format, combining minimalistic black-and-white presentation with self-aware, fourth wall breaking design. Glitches are intentionally integrated, allowing the player to cheat death, open new areas by triggering bugs or leap off of UI elements as if they’re part of the stage. The title screen’s main menu acts as a respawn hub, cursors may appear as enemies or helpful guides, graphical errors obscure parts of the screen and the player’s character explodes into pixels upon death.

To survive, you’ll have to quickly identify which portions of the screen can be reached, which pixels can be touched and which ones are simply background art. Adapt as gameplay suddenly shifts to a different perspective or requires interaction with a glitched object to proceed. At its core, Paradox Error is an ever-changing environmental puzzle where you’re expected to die repeatedly and use those failures to inform further attempts, until the goal is eventually within reach. Decidedly hardcore in difficulty but fair enough to encourage repeated play, this is an exercise in trial-and-error, where determination becomes its own reward.

Red Ball Escape – £2.69

Red ball escape is a simple puzzle platformer game with 100 Levels to complete and simple controls which ends up in simply fun!

Bring Honey Home – £7.19

Bring Honey Home is a block filling puzzle game. To complete a level you need to drag pieces to the gameboard and fill up the whole grid. It comes with 4 difficulties ranging from Beginner to Expert and there are 240 levels in total.

Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone Town – £22.49

Willy Morgan is a third-person adventure game, set in a fantasy pirate-themed world with a modern touch. Combining the traditional point-and-click genre gameplay with a unique cartoon 3D graphics, Willy Morgan has the dreamy atmosphere, the humor and the freedom to explore typical of timeless classics.

The story unfolds through funny dialogues and challenging puzzles.

Keen powers of observation, intuition and imagination are going to be needed in order to succeed and ultimately find the truth.

Pocket Warriors – £10.00

Garry the Wizard is gaining more influence over the kingdom and chaos is taking over the realm.

You are the only one who can put this to an end. Grab your gear and set out on an adventure to save the world!

As the saviour of the Zooricia Kingdom you will fight against wizards, great warriors and guardians of the realm. On your way to saving the realm you will encounter many dangerous enemies

If the Story Mode is too difficult or slow-paced, you can challenge yourself and improve your skills in Survival Mode or challenge your friends and fight against each other in PvP Mode!

Lost Lands: Mistakes of the Past – £6.29

In a new series of “Lost Lands” Susan has to go to the past to try and correct other people’s mistakes. Will she succeed? What problems will she face there? All this can be learned by sinking into the new series of “Lost Lands: Mistakes of the Past”.

“Lost Lands: Mistakes of the Past” is an adventurous hidden object game-quest with puzzles and mini-games that tells a fairy-tale story.

Many people regret the mistakes of their past, but how many people get a chance to go back and change them? The dark sorceress Cassandra has broken free after centuries of imprisonment, killing all who oppose her in the Lost Lands. To stop her, you’ll have to travel back to the past to unravel the secrets of the witch who was buried alive many centuries ago. But be careful, even small changes can cause time paradoxes and may have far-reaching consequences! Can you uncover her weakness and save the future? Find out in this exciting hidden-object puzzle adventure game.

Piczle Cells – £4.49

From the creator of the popular Piczle series of logic-puzzles comes this quirky little brain-bender that is guaranteed to befuddle and bemuse!

Slide cells on a grid to combine them. That sounds easy enough, right? Well, not so fast there, pointdexter! Over the 100 puzzles you’ll encounter head-scratchingly tough challenges, walls that both help and hinder, conveyor belts that push your cells into specific directions, switcher cells, and viruses that… well, everybody knows all too well these days that those are best avoided.

Haunted Dawn: The Zombie Apocalypse – £14.99

It’s a single-play FPS game with a movie-like story that the main characters escape from the zombie world.

Escape from the zombies and survive with a variety of modes and of a number of weapons that are leveled up and released! The long-awaited ending is waiting for you.

Shieldwall Chronicles: Swords of the North – £6.99

In Shieldwall Chronicles: Swords of the North, you lead a mercenary band into the perilous and cold northlands of Tarren. Your search for fortune will see you pitch blade and spell book against a host of enemies including the undead, demons, and lizardmen and many other creatures. In a battle that is part game-book and part tactical RPG, you will build a powerful band of warriors and wizards and tilt the balance of power in the northern kingdoms.

Kirakira stars idol project Ai – £7.00

What if your childhood friend grew up into a gorgeous young lady? What if she asked you to move in with her? What if the two of you joined forces to make her the hottest new pop idol sensation? Follow fledgling idol Ai and producer Nobu as they navigate the ups and downs of life, love, and the entertainment industry in this visual novel adventure!

ANIMUS: Revenant – £21.99

“Blood for blood. That which is taken shall be returned.”

Keeper of this unremembered refuge, the danger is here. A blood debt incurred long ago is to be collected to bring about the end. Summoned from humanity’s last breaths of desperation, you are all that stands between Cadmeia and its annihilation. Find and seize the blood memories of old, lest those that intend suffering and harm unending should wield them. Brace yourself. Kerr, Breaker of Worlds, is come.

Pix Jungle Adventures – £4.49

Pix Jungle Adventures is a jump and run platformer game where you explore different levels and experience awesome boss fights and tricky platformer puzzles.

Sable’s Grimoire – £14.99

When Sable is accepted into Amadronia Magic Academy, he believes that his dream of becoming a world-renowned magic researcher is finally within his grasp.

Unfortunately for Sable, his first day at Amadronia quickly proves to him that this will not be the case. Play as Sable, an aspiring magic researcher, as he gets sucked into the daily lives and troubles of his demi-human classmates.

Will Sable manage to survive at this clearly dysfunctional academy?

Life of Fly 2 – £9.99

Life of Fly 2 features 13 short stories each revolving around the life and thoughts of another fly.

It is an interesting yet relaxing narrative flight game like no other.

You jump into the role of a little fly which is collecting its thought while exploring its own living environment.

Each fly talks about its life, about some things that happened to them, and about some almost philosophical thoughts they had.

Be prepared to experience some very unusual content, some interesting thoughts that go way beyond the normal life of a fly, and some entertaining short stories with a twist.

League Of Champions Soccer – £5.99

Live the Champions European League Football Cup like real players do.

Choose your team and play the matches of the real draw until the final.

Served by superbs 3D graphics, animations and sounds, League Of Champions Soccer is based on a highly realistic physic engine in which soccer moves have been coded by soccer fans for soccer fans .

Super Soccer Blast: America VS Europe – £8.99

Super Soccer Blast America vs Europe is an arcade-style football game that tackles football in a light-hearted and accessible way. As a breakaway from the seriousness of simulation and realism, it brings a very arcade style to the field with retro throwbacks.

Prepare for the kick-off with a fast-paced football game, bringing a refreshing look to the football genre with accessible controls and skilled-based gameplay like over-the-top classic soccer games.

Sun Wukong VS Robot – £4.99

Get ready to run, jump, fight, and explore! Sun Wukong VS Robot is a mini retro pixel metroidvania game inspired by old-school classics.

Sun Wukong has awakened. Our hero appears at the center of a mechanical maze and is holding the weapon from his legends.

However, he is imprisoned by a mind locker that has been put on his head. To regain his freedom, Wukong must defeat the four robots.

The Solitaire Conspiracy – £9.99

Protego, the world’s leading spy agency, has been destroyed. Only one person can wield C.A.R.D.S to take control of Protego’s scattered spy crews and save the world.

You.

Guided by Protego’s only remaining analyst, Jim Ratio (Greg Miller), you must master the unique powers of each crew in a game of tactical Solitaire like none you’ve ever played before. Guide your crews home in a tale of intrigue where nobody can be trusted. Keep your cool in a world of AI spies and cyber-enhanced operators.

Once you’ve taken back control of Protego, play infinitely via Skirmish, or test your skills against the clock in Countdown, a survival mode that will test your grasp of the game’s surprising tactical depths. For a new challenge every day take part in the Daily Hotspot leaderboards!

Inexistence Rebirth – £6.79

Hald and his sister were chosen by the gods to be “Keepers”.

Their shared duty is to maintain order and balance in the world; but peace was not something everyone desired.

Claos, a man filled with dark purpose, decides to plunge Hald’s sister in a deep slumber and break the balance.

Hald begins his quest to find Claos and break the spell – throwing him into a vast world full of mystery and danger…

Discover this great Metroidvania game and explore a vast world full of mysteries and action in this game inspired by the classics of the 16-bit era.

Zombie Raid – £3.99

Zombie Raid is a top-down shooter with frenetic action where your objective is to survive waves of enemies.

Use wisely the many different weapons available as well as your grenades to get rid off those hordes of deadly zombies.

The game has a very long play life thanks to its procedural on the fly levels generator making them infinite.

Wave Break – £22.49

Wave Break is the world’s first skateBOATING game, inspired by arcade skateboarding classics. Grind, grab, kickflip and shoot your way through an explosive 80s crime-filled Miami Vice themed world.

Enjoy an episodic single player campaign, ranked online multiplayer, multiple custom game modes, and an advanced park creator. From tropical beaches to frozen tundras, ride the waves and score the world’s biggest combo with style.

Next week: The Sisters – Party of the Year, Plastic Rebellion, Puzzle Box 3 in 1, CANNON ARMY, Bakumatsu Renka SHINSENGUMI, IdolDays, Luciform, 7 Years From Now, Rotund Takeoff, and likely a few E3 surprises too.