Out this week: Resident Evil Village, The Colonists, Skate City, Wreckfest (PS5), Dark Nights with Poe and Munro, more

This week sees the arrival of Resident Evil Village – one of 2021 biggest releases. Capcom’s going for an Eastern European folklore vibe, with a snow-covered castle setting and an enemy assortment including vampires, werewolves, and other mythical beasts.
Incidentally, Resident Evil Re:Verse was delayed at the last hurdle, which is probably for the best.
Wreckfest then heads to PS5 with a bunch of visual and performance enhancements, arriving as a PS Plus release. Xbox Game Pass subscribers can also grab Square-Enix’s Dragon Quest Builders 2 for gratis.
The Colonists makes its inspirations clear, mentioning Anno and The Settlers within its product description. Skate City is another indie release heading to all-formats, featuring real-world skate spots in Los Angeles, Oslo, and Barcelona.
Dark Nights with Poe and Munro, meanwhile, heads to PS4 and Xbox One with a Switch release to follow. It’s a supernatural FMV adventure starring two amateur radio talk show hosts, featuring multiple choices and lasting around three hours. Look out for a review soon.
The 4v4 multiplayer-focused Hood: Outlaws & Legends is technically out this week too – those with a digital pre-order can play three days early. The £24.99 price tag doesn’t seem too extravagant to get in on the ground floor.
New release trailers
Resident Evil Village
Wreckfest (PS5)
The Colonists
Skate City
Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition
Dark Nights with Poe and Munro
Flowing Lights
Dull Grey
New multiformat releases
- Resident Evil Village
- The Colonists
- Dark Nights with Poe and Munro
- Dull Grey
- Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition
- Skate City
New on PSN
- Wreckfest – PS5
New on Xbox Store
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Chroma Quaternion
- Flowing Lights
- Infestor
- Kursk
- Blazing Beaks
- The Wardrobe: Even Better Edition
New Switch retail releases
eShop round-up coming Thursday
- Pocoyo Party
- Horse Farm
- Piczle Puzzle Adventures
Next week: Mass Effect – Legendary Edition, Hood: Outlaws & Legends, Neverwinter: Sharandar Episode 2, and Subnautica: Below Zero.