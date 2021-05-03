New Pokémon Snap is the UK’s no.1, fending off Returnal

UK Charts

New Pokémon Snap is the UK’s no.1, fighting off competition from Sony’s PS5 exclusive Returnal.

This isn’t much of a surprise given the size of the Switch userbase, and the fact that Returnal is a new (and unproven) IP arriving at £70.

GI.biz reports New Pokémon Snap had a stronger first week than 2020’s Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX. It wasn’t able to beat the launch sales of this year’s Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury and Monster Hunter Rise though.

Terminator Resistance Enhanced on PS5 was the only other new release in the top 40, making its mark at #37. This means R-Type Final 2 was a no-show.

Returnal had to settle for #2. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury holds onto #3, followed by fellow Switch stalwarts Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (#4) and Animal Crossing: New Horizons (#5).

FIFA 21 tumbles from #2 to #6. Imminent on Game Pass, it may take an even bigger hit in the weeks to come. Minecraft falls to #7, GTA V drops to #8, Ring Fit Adventure remains at #9, and then at #10 it’s Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – up two places this week.

Nier Replicant leaves the top ten after just one week, meanwhile, falling to #22.

Check back next week to see where Resident Evil lurks.
Socially distance together in our Discord chat server - join now