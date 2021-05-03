New Pokémon Snap is the UK’s no.1, fending off Returnal

New Pokémon Snap is the UK’s no.1, fighting off competition from Sony’s PS5 exclusive Returnal.

This isn’t much of a surprise given the size of the Switch userbase, and the fact that Returnal is a new (and unproven) IP arriving at £70.

GI.biz reports New Pokémon Snap had a stronger first week than 2020’s Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX. It wasn’t able to beat the launch sales of this year’s Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury and Monster Hunter Rise though.

Terminator Resistance Enhanced on PS5 was the only other new release in the top 40, making its mark at #37. This means R-Type Final 2 was a no-show.

Returnal had to settle for #2. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury holds onto #3, followed by fellow Switch stalwarts Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (#4) and Animal Crossing: New Horizons (#5).

FIFA 21 tumbles from #2 to #6. Imminent on Game Pass, it may take an even bigger hit in the weeks to come. Minecraft falls to #7, GTA V drops to #8, Ring Fit Adventure remains at #9, and then at #10 it’s Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – up two places this week.

Nier Replicant leaves the top ten after just one week, meanwhile, falling to #22.

Check back next week to see where Resident Evil lurks.