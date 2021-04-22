Shantae, Effie, MotoGP21, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, World-Splitter, Bamerang and Battle Axe hit the Switch

Just as the Game Boy Color sailed into the sunset, Capcom and WayForward released the highly acclaimed shape-shifting platformer Shantae. A small print run and a lack of press coverage resulted in a game that’s now incredibly hard to find, with even loose carts selling for over £300.

This week’s Switch re-release provides a cheaper option, while also including the GBA enhancements. This also means that every Shantae game is now playable on Switch.

If you prefer your platformers somewhat fresher, there’s a belated conversion of Effie – a 3D action platformer playing like a mixture of Maximo and Jak & Daxter. It isn’t a complete PS2 era throwback, as there’s an open hub world too. We awarded the PS4 version a solid 7/10 back in 2019.

In addition to Xbox One and PS4, MotoGP21 is making a pitstop on Switch this Friday. As well as the latest official rosters, it also lets you explore MotoGP history with more than 40 riders and their iconic bikes.

Then there’s Buildings Have Feelings Too! – a humorous building/management game where the city is alive. Quite literally – the buildings walk, talk, and have feelings. It’s up to you to help them thrive. Consider us intrigued.

The Switch also gets the couch-based boomerang battler Bamerang, the twin-stick screen-splitting puzzler World-Splitter, the luscious-looking top-down arcade adventure Battle Axe, and the strategic action platformer Smelter. That last one is going head-to-head with the pixel art Metrodvania The Skylia Prophecy.

We aren’t done yet. Others of note include Picross 6 – with 485 new puzzles to solve – Kemco’s JRPG Asdivine Cross, horizontal shooter Skyland Rush, and the comical puzzle adventure Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion.

The Atelier Mysterious Trilogy gets a Switch release too, available in a discount set or individually. While the £73.99 asking price for the trilogy may raise some eyebrows, there’s plenty bang for your buck here – they’re highly time-consuming JRPGs.

New Switch eShop releases

Effie – £17.99

Effie is a 3D action-adventure game that combines the classic elements of the genre, such as combat, platforming and puzzles, with the exploration of an expanded world. In the game, we play as Galand, a young man in his quest to recover his youth after a witch cursed him with premature old age. A powerful black magic controls the cities of the region of Oblena and to face evil, we will carry a magic shield called Runestone. This shield has a very important role in our adventure because it will be our only weapon and tool. It will allow you to defend yourself, to fight and to surf across the red grassland.

The Seven Chambers – £8.99

Become Elasaid and battle to change your destiny within The Seven Chambers by mastering the karmic influence of the planets and the mysterious paths of the alchemists.

-Find the pieces of a past life, overcome the planets and learn alchemists’ secrets in an intriguing story fully voiced and with beautiful cinematics.

-Find clues in beautiful and strange sceneries

-Hunt for the 4 great powers

Sakura Succubus – £8.99

Ogasawara Hiroki is a thoroughly average man, until one day, that is, when he’s tasked with taking photos of Japan’s top idol, Ikue Ayu. Hiroki soon finds himself at the mercy of three beautiful women – there’s the cute idol Ayu, the sultry businesswoman Marina, and the airheaded social media star Cosmos.

They’re all rich, famous, and they should be utterly unattainable…

But, for some reason, they’re insatiably attracted to Hiroki! They can’t get enough of him – and soon, Hiroki’s average life becomes anything but.

War of stealth – assassin – £11.59

It is stealth action, top-down shooter with armed soldiers and zombies which has sci fi style and rude and rectilinear humor. You play for a soldier who must come in to a secret base and take information about they work. But the main hero doesn`t expected that a base has many secrets from which blood getting cold in veins. The game is gived thrills with possibility to play by quite and stealth but also you can shoot if you ready to it.

Touhou Hyouibana ～ Antinomy of Common Flowers. – £24.99

This is a complete port of the collaboration with Twilight Frontier, from the Touhou Project by Team Shanghai Alice.

A mysterious phenomenon called “Perfect Possession” is occurring.

A phenomenon where one is possessed by a completely different person not only in mind but in body.

However there is nothing to worry about, as Reimu has already figured out the cause of this phenomenon.

“The strongest duo has been formed.”

“Maybe something bad will happen for humans.”

“Has an enemy that cannot be defeated alone appeared?”

Terrified, the people of the village made these foolish rumors.

Unfounded rumors have begun to materialize, due to an unresolved incident called the “Urban Legend Incidents.”

It is clear that the “Perfect Possession” this time around is one of these “Urban Legend Incidents.”

This is a story of those observing “Perfect Possession,” those exploiting it, those involved for no reason, and those trying to expose the threat hiding in the shadows…….

What begins now is the bittersweet tale of those who mistook themselves for the strongest duo.

This time, the incidents are one where two become one?! ”Touhou Hyouibana ～ Antinomy of Common Flowers.” is a versus action game where you take control of the residents of “Gensokyo”, a place where people and youkai live together, and follow the story about the recurring incidents to its resolution.

Battle Axe – £24.99

Battle Axe is an arcade top-down hack & slash featuring high-quality visuals created by veteran pixel artist Henk Nieborg, true to form game mechanics, and music from the legendary VGM composer Manami Matsumae – retro gamers rejoice!

For as long as you and your people can remember, your homeland of Mercia has been held in the tyrannical grip of “Etheldred”; a despotic sorceress in the distant icy wastelands to the north.

Every seven years she sends her armies south to handpick inhabitants from each township who will be subjected to a life of slavery, and they are never heard from again. A call is sent out to champions across the land pleading with them to put an end to her rule.

An elf, a wizard and a marauder answer the call. Join this band of heroes on their quest the vanquish evil from the land once and for all!

Bamerang – £5.99

Master the flight curve of the boomerang to hit your friends in unexpected ways and send them flying off the stage. Fight on a rising platform that changes its form after every round.

Buildings Have Feelings Too! – £14.99

Old Pete, “The Dock Yard”, is being demolished. He’s the first of his group of friends to go. It was unexpected and everyone is a bit worried.

Being made of bricks and mortar doesn’t mean you don’t have your own things to worry about.

This ragtag group of friends were there, right from the start, when it really became a city. With them they brought the titans of the industry, hundreds of jobs, and hundreds more houses. But the Linen Mill’s not been getting many textile orders come through this year, the Warehouse lost another contract from the neighbouring city and the Old Bank’s having money troubles.

Something’s not quite right. Change is coming. What if they’re next?

Fortunately, you, The Halfway Hotel, are at hand to step in and reassure everyone that things will be ok. But what starts off as small odd jobs ends up unravelling into more problems, as history moves faster than you can keep up with.

Buildings Have Feelings Too! is an exciting new city management game about buildings and the city they inhabit.

Imagine a city where buildings can walk and talk to one another. Each one has its own aspirations, hopes and fears. Most of the time they are just trying to get along with each other and make it through the day. Grow your city into a bustling metropolitan centre with an array of shops, offices, entertainment facilities and amenities, to help your buildings thrive; or risk them being demolished forever.

Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia – £11.69

Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia is ideal for born explorers. Wandering around the lively boards, you’ll find animals and plants by yourself. Using a magnifying glass, you can reveal cards that contain interesting information and drawings.

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion – £13.49

Take control of an adorable turnip who happens to be an absolute menace to society. After failing to pay taxes and getting evicted from your home, you must go on an epic quest to pay back your massive debt to Mayor Onion. Garden tools to solve plantastic puzzles, meet eccentric vegetables and fruits, and take on treacherous fights. Along the journey uncover what’s spoiling this garden community and rise to tear down the corrupt vegetable government!

WORLD END ECONOMiCA ~complete~ – £22.49

In the far future on the moon, humans have begun to colonize it. A young boy named Haru has been chasing his wildest dream. His dream is to stand where no man has stood before, and in order to do so he needs capital, a ludicrous amount of capital. What better place to get that amount of capital by using the stock market? There are two key rules that govern the stock market.

MotoGP21 – £39.99

Take your place on the starting grid and get ready for the most realistic and immersive MotoGP™ videogame ever.

THE VERY BEST OF MotoGP™

Live the 2021 Season at its fullest with the classes MotoGP™, Moto2™, Moto3™.

Live the most authentic and immersive 2-wheels racing experience with more than 120 official riders, over 20 tracks and new and improved features for an unprecedented level of realism. And for the first time, the Long Lap Penalty.

Relive the history of MotoGP™ with more than 40 historic riders and their iconic bikes.

Driving World: Nordic Challenge – £10.79

Complete a variety of missions & tasks, showing your pro driver skills!

Uniquely varied & exciting driving game! Think of a vehicle and it’s here! You’ll be driving small cars, big cars, trucks, a bus and even pilot a boat completing challenging tasks & missions!

Smelter – £15.09

You are Eve, fresh out of Eden and armed with a living suit of armor. Explore a dangerous new world, battle its bizarre denizens and expand your empire in a desperate journey to find Adam.

Smelter is a strategy, action-platformer combo inspired by classics from the 16-bit era. Lead Smelter and his faithful Zirm forces by expanding Smelter’s territory across the Rumbly Lands in top-down strategy levels, then dive into thrilling side-scrolling action stages after annexing key locations. Build, attack and advance your army — unlock, upgrade and unleash elemental action skills against vicious enemies, perilous environments and dangerous bosses. Release the power of Smelter!

Atelier Mysterious Trilogy Deluxe Pack – £73.99

A discounted set featuring all three Mysterious series DX titles:

– “Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book DX” Main Game

– “Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey DX” Main Game

– “Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings DX” Main Game

The “Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book DX Digital Art Book”, “Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey DX Digital Art Book”, and “Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings DX Digital Art Book” are included as a purchase bonus.

All titles in this set can also be purchased separately, please be careful of making redundant purchases.

The total download size for this set is approximately 24 GB. Please pay attention to the available space on your device.

Devil Slayer Raksasi – £13.49

Devil Slayer Raksasi is a top-down action game with procedurally generated dungeons, profound roguelike elements, and intuitive soul-like fighting.

It’s a fair and challenging game, dodging, timing, striking, you need to master them all to fight your way out of this cursed world.

PICROSS S6 – £8.99

New puzzles in”Extra” mode have been included as a freebie along with four other Picross modes: Picross, Mega Picross, Color Picross, and Clip Picross!

There are 300 Picross and Mega Picross puzzles, 150 Clip Picross piece puzzles, 30 Color Picross puzzles, and 5 Extra puzzles, a grand total of 485 puzzles!

Skyland Rush – Air Raid Attack – £5.39

A shooting rush game against creatures of the dark! Shoot and fly through the sky of Skylandia in an epic adventure. How far can you get? Dash into the world and challenge your skills in this side-scrolling game!

Colorfall – £4.99

Grow your problem-solving skills, fast thinking, pattern recognition and sequence solving. Enjoy thought-provoking fun with addictive puzzle game in accompaniment of relaxing piano sounds which allow you to clear your mind and keep it healthy.

Infinite Adventures – £11.49

Infinite Adventures is a dungeon crawling RPG inspired by classic dungeon RPGs; with fresh new mechanics for exploration, combat, and progression. You are the Traveler, a hero with a forgotten memory. Assemble your party and explore the Infinite Labyrinth to discover the truths of your past.

Dungholes – £8.99

Find all Diamonds in this Top Down Dungeon game.

Can you get them all ?

Over 60+ dangerous levels are waiting for you.

BraveMatch – £4.49

Choose from 6 different heroes to beat 20 different enemy types!

Use mana and dig gold to unlock new skills, buy weapons and armor!

Fight against your enemies in 20 different beautiful backgrounds!

Listen to more than 20 epic fantasy music tracks!

Dungeon and Gravestone – £17.99

Awakened from deep slumber you found yourself in a city destined to be devoured by Demon King of Death.

There was only one road leading outside of it, straight into the dungeon entrance. The gates were open.

A terrifying place where blood is steadily sucked out of you and eventually you cannot escape death’s embrace.

Is it possible that dungeon changes shape with each dive? Can you challenge the maze with various traps and return safely?

Can the world be saved?

Moon Raider – £8.99

Ava is the young daughter of the brilliant-but-aging scientist Dr. Cavor and Selene, the former queen of the moon. Selene is a selenite whose life depends on special energy only moon gems can provide. With none left and time running out, Dr. Cavor enlists Ava to raid the moon and bring back as many gems as she can find!

Ava must survive the treacherous catacombs deep beneath the surface of the moon. Her enemies, a legion of corrupt aliens that now rule the moon with force, are far less primitive than they first appear. Their world is full of terrifying technology, deadly traps, and armed soldiers at the ready. Ava soon realizes that the only way to save her mother is to save the moon from itself.

Mystic Fate – £8.99

Help young Aris to solve the mystery of the fall of Asfand and It’s guild of alchemists, avenge the death of her brother, discover the limits of her powers all of that and more inside a 3D voxel action adventure game where you control weapons made of metal.

Aris has been training for all her life due to her special powers and skills along with her brother to go inside the Alchemists Dungeon and recover the long lost orbs to restore the peace in Asfand long thrilled by Koltors which after the fall of the alchemists guild has been winning the war. Recovering the orbs means Aris will have to discover what happened to her world many generations ago.

The Skylia Prophecy – £6.29

Mirenia is an 18 year old girl on a quest for redemption. After unleashing an evil power when she was a teenager, she is now on her way to Tirkin Fortress to perform an ancient spell that should help her vanquish the very evil she unleashed three years ago.

Now, nearing the end of her quest, she arrives in the villages just outside the fortress, where monsters ravage; young women are being taken and men are being slaughtered. Armed with her trusted Shield Blade, Mirenia is so close to undoing the mistakes of her past. Will she succeed or ultimately only make matters worse?

Shantae – £TBA

Genie-girl Shantae is the self-appointed guardian of a small fishing village, Scuttle Town. Living life in a lighthouse rather than a bottle, she’s constantly on the lookout for danger. When the nefarious lady-pirate, Risky Boots catches wind of the treasure that was recently unearthed in the village, she launches an attack. To get Scuttle out of trouble, it’s up to Shantae to prove that she’s the rightful ‘Guardian Genie’ to the best of her dancing, buying and hair-whipping abilities. Now crack that whip! * Play on the Game Boy Advance system for enhanced color and to unlock hidden secrets! * Over 50 Locations and Mini-Games! * Learn ‘Dance Magic’ to transform Shantae and learn new attacks!

World Splitter – £17.99

You’ll travel through wonderful and fantastic worlds that are beautifully animated and full of tricky challenges.

The game features a unique gameplay mechanic: A combination of jump & run elements and logical thinking puzzles. Each level consist of two parallel worlds separated by the ’Dimension Rift‘. The character can move freely through the Rift and interacts only with the visible parts of both worlds.

You have to master the Rift and make it pave your way through the worlds!

Palindrome Syndrome: Escape Room – £8.99

You wake up in a spaceship with no memories. Will you be able to discover how you got there and who you are?

Palindrome Syndrome is an escape room in a sci-fi setting that will test your skills. Solve puzzles, decode secret codes, find hidden objects and investigate the different rooms of the spaceship while you discover the events that led you there.

Solve this mystery exploring each of the rooms in which this adventure takes place. Will you be able to escape?

Next week: New Pokemon Snap, R-Type Final 2, Super Arcade Soccer 2021, Castaway Paradise, Reknum Cheri Dreamland, Dead Dust, Death end re;Quest, Taiwan Monster Fruit, Grisaia Phantom Trigger Vol. 1 to 5, Crime Opera: The Butterfly Effect, Angels with Scaly Wings, and Fly Together!