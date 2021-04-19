Out this week: Nier Replicant, MotoGP21, Judgment, Battle Axe, Smelter, Buildings Have Feelings Too, more

Some gamers will have you believe there’s a new release dry spell currently. If you dislike games developed by renowned Japanese studios, detest anything quirky or different, or outright hate indie games – including luxurious looking retro revamps – then yes, there are no games out currently. Hit the ‘back’ button on your browser – there’s nothing for you here.

Moving on, the Xbox gains seventeen new releases alone this week, and the PS4 isn’t far off from receiving a similar amount, including the Atelier Mysterious Trilogy.

Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 leads the way, being an enhanced version of a previously Japan-only prequel. That’s joined by SEGA’s next-gen version of Judgment, the well-received Yakuza-style investigative adventure.

MotoGP21 is out on all formats too, including PS5 and Switch, introducing the ‘Long Lap Penalty’ (whatever that is) and giving the chance to relive the history of MotoGP with over 40 historic riders.

On the indie side of things we can expect Battle Axe – the promising top-down arcade-style hack ‘n slash – action-platformer Smelter, pixel art Metroidvania The Skylia Prophecy, and the twin-stick puzzler World Splitter.

Then there’s Buildings Have Feelings Too! – a comical construction sim where the buildings are the stars, each with their own personalities.

The Xbox also gets the grotesque point ‘n click adventure Bad Dream: Coma and the cutesy educational title Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia, while following on from last week’s deluxe editions MLB The Show 21 hits Game Pass.

Evercade owners can also add two more carts to their collection. Piko Collection 2 includes Soccer Kid and 12 others, while Jaleco Collection 1 contains Rival Turf, Totally Rad, City Connection and seven more.

New multiformat releases

Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139

MotoGP21

Judgment

Dungeon Escape

Buildings Have Feelings Too!

Smelter

Battle Axe

Angels of Death

World Splitter

Moon Raider

Trails and Traces: The Tomb of Thomas Tew

The Skylia Prophecy

New on PSN

Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife

Touhou Hyouibana ~ Antinomy of Common Flowers

Atelier Mysterious Trilogy Deluxe Pack

ScourgeBringer

Terra Trilogy

New on Xbox Store

Borderlands 3: Director’s Cut

Bad Dream: Coma

MLB The Show 21

Dead Dust

AntVentor

Dungeon and Gravestone

Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

MotoGP21

Urban Flow

Zombieland: Double Tap – Road Trip

Pure Pool

Chess Ultra

Evercade

Piko Collection 2

Jaleco Collection 1

Next week: New Pokemon Snap, Returnal, R-Type Final 2, Terminator: Resistance (PS5), Secret Neighbour (PS4), Cymatically Muffed, and Protocol.