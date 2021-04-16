Boomerang battler Bamerang soars onto Switch and Steam 22nd April

There was something pleasing about 16-bit platformers with boomerang power-ups, especially those challenging players to catch them on return. Why we don’t see more games solely based around this simple throwing/catching mechanic is a mystery.

‘lo and behold – Bamerang is a local multiplayer battler based around throwing boomerangs in various single-screen arenas, using skill and precision to shove rivals off a platform.

The trailer suggests a fast paced, and slightly abstract, affair.

It’s developed by the three-man Switzerland-based studio Lululu Entertainment and out on Switch and Steam 22nd April. Expect to pay around a fiver in the UK – the price in the US is $4.99 on Steam and $6.99 on Switch.