Out this week: Oddworld: Soulstorm, Star Wars: Republic Commando, Breathedge, and What The Dub?!

Thanks to being far removed from your typical testosterone-filled action hero, Oddworld’s Abe allegedly has a strong following amongst female gamers. The series’ indirect approach to combat likely plays a key part in this too, we’d wager.
The green hued dude is back this week in the PlayStation exclusive Oddworld: Soulstorm – both a follow-up of New ‘n Tasty and a reimagining of 1998’s Oddworld Exoddus.
PS5 owners can grab it for free as part of PS Plus. Sorry, PS4 Oddworld fans – you’ll have to fork up. Incidentally, the retail release – including a natty collector’s edition – isn’t due for a few more months.
Speaking of PS Plus, if you missed Destruction All-Stars, you’re in luck – it receives a £17.99 retail release this week. A hefty drop on the once proposed £69.99 price tag.
Former Xbox exclusive Star Wars: Republic Commando heads to Switch and PS4 – there’s no Xbox version as it’s already available via backwards compatibility. We recall this shooter being a real visual powerhouse, pushing the Xbox hard. That was 15 years ago, of course – it looks a little scrappy these days. Like the recent Stubbs the Zombie re-release, don’t expect much in the way of enhancements.
This week also sees the release of the intriguing Breathedge – billed as Subnautica in space – fantasy adventure Lost Words: Beyond the Page, pixel art spaghetti western Luckslinger, and the movie-based party game What The Dub?! – which entails dubbing over old B movies, safety videos and other public domain clips.
New release trailers
Oddworld: Soulstorm
Star Wars Republic Commando
Lost Words: Beyond the Page
Breathedge
Luckslinger
What The Dub?!
Cozy Grove
New multiformat games
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page
- Breathedge
- Luckslinger
- Cozy Grove
- What The Dub?!
New on PSN
- Oddworld: Soulstorm
- Star Wars: Republic Commando
New on Xbox Store
- Yoko & Yuki: Dr. Rat’s Revenge
New Switch retail releases
eShop round-up coming Thursday
- WRC 9
- Crypt of the NecroDancer
Next week: SaGa Frontier Remastered, MLB The Show 21, Poison Control, and Knight Squad 2.