TY the Tasmanian Tiger 2, Narita Boy, Drive Buy, I See Black Clouds, and The Game of Life 2 hit the Switch

A long Easter weekend is almost upon us. If you’re able to tear yourself away from Monster Hunter Rise, you’ll find a few bits and pieces of note on the eShop this week.

That said, it’s one of those odd weeks where there’s no easily distinguishable big hitter. We’ve gone for TY the Tasmanian Tiger 2’s HD re-release as that’s coming out of the blue. Steam user reviews of the PC version are mostly positive too, claiming lots of niggles have been fixed.

Board game sequel The Game of Life 2 is another coming out of nowhere. Not bad but expensive for what it is seems to be the consensus, especially when the mobile original is dirt cheap.

Then there’s Team17’s techno-slasher Narita Boy, a neon-hued 2D retro action-adventure. It’s gaining praise for its art style, described as a cross between Another World and Tron. Nintendo Life dished out an 8/10.

“If you’re a fan of Metroidvanias or, God help you, the ongoing ‘80s fad, then you owe it to yourself to play this game. Its world-building and razor-sharp combat make it more than just “yet another ‘80s throwback’, and we can’t wait to see what the developers do with the concept in the future,” they said.

Wales Interactive’s FMV adventure I See Black Clouds hasn’t been as fortunate when it comes to reviews, with a Metacritic score currently sitting at 49%.

“It’s an amusing enough diversion, but the story may leave you unsatisfied depending on your route through the game, and there’s nothing here that you haven’t already seen in a dozen straight to DVD clangers starring Stephen Baldwin or Tara Reid,” warned Push Square.

Drive Buy offers some delivery-based car combat, meanwhile, looking delightfully chaotic. The PC version has cross-play with this Switch release. That’s joined by the 2D brawler RetroMania Wrestling, top-down arcade shooter SturmFront – The Mutant War: Übel Edition, and Escape From Life Inc – a humorous take on The Lost Vikings, starring a walking fish(!) and his escapee animal pals.

New Switch eShop releases

THE GAME OF LIFE 2 – £29.99

Available now to pre-order on Nintendo Switch™ from 15th March – 29th March (10:00 CEST). Everyone who pre-orders will receive an exclusive free additional in-game outfit!

THE GAME OF LIFE 2 is here on Nintendo Switch! This digital board game is an official, contemporary sequel to the classic THE GAME OF LIFE game. It offers more choices and more freedom every stage of the game on a fully animated and immersive 3D board. You’ve got thousands of meaningful ways to live your life before reaching the finish line.

RetroMania Wrestling – £22.19

RetroMania Wrestling is a pick up and play arcade wrestling game with beautiful 2D sprites, incredible backgrounds and fast-paced arcade style game play. With 16 playable characters from legends up to today’s superstars, RetroMania has something for everyone. There are 4 distinct game modes including Story Mode and over 50 possible match variations! Do you have what it takes to step into the RetroMania Wrestling ring?

Press “A” to Party – £6.29

Get ready to party with your friends and family in this casual arcade game collection for players of all ages!

Sit down on the couch and jump straight into the action thanks to one button controls and fast gameplay. Up to 4 players can compete against each other on the same screen for the title of the ultimate arcade champion.

Narita Boy – £19.99

Narita Boy becomes a tremendous hit! Copies of cartridges are flying off physical shelves worldwide. Within weeks Narita Boy is the best-selling video game of all time, critically acclaimed for its power-fantasy wielding the Techno-sword and taking players on a journey like no other.

Meanwhile, inside the binaural code the digital realm connects with reality. Him has returned and deleted The Creator’s memories. Supervisor program, Motherboard, and her agents have activated the Narita Boy protocol.

The Stallions are coming, and the Digital Kingdom needs a hero.

I Saw Black Clouds – £9.99

After the unexpected death of a close friend, Kristina returns to her hometown looking for answers, only to unearth a string of dark secrets. The truth turns out to be far more harrowing than she could have imagined…

I Saw Black Clouds is an interactive psychological thriller with supernatural elements and branching storylines. How you connect with the characters and the moral choices you make along the way will affect what you discover, the journey you take, and the resolution you find at the end.

For every decision you make, every interaction, your character’s decisions, personality and relationships are being tracked. You are rewarded with a breakdown to evaluate how you are playing the game. Discover five dimensions of your own personality; honesty, strength, morality, tact and introspection — whilst controlling how the character faces their challenges; denial, acceptance, or guilt. How will you play?

Balloon Girl – £7.19

Balloon Girl is a retro inspired flying adventure game.

On a beatiful day balloon girl and her other friends hanging around and suddenly the magic balloons are flying away and are now distributed all over the world.

So you need to “collect them all”.

Every level is unique and has his own trick to solve.

Sometimes there are more than one way to solve this level – you can explore and figure it out.

Afterpulse – £17.99

An electromagnetic pulse has changed everything. The balance of power is unstable. World leaders are deploying elite squads. It is time to choose: restore peace or ignite the largest conflict war in history!

Join millions of soldiers in the best military action third person shooter on Nintendo Switch™,, and start playing with the pro gear thanks to the included Nintendo Switch™ Fast Pass.

Hazel Sky – £TBC

Sent to an island far from home in the flying city of Gideon, Shane must pass the trials and return as an Engineer or face banishment. Connected via radio, Shane and fellow trainee engineer, Erin strike up an illicit friendship. A friendship that will change the way Shane sees the world.

The Trials are the ultimate test that every Engineer must take before taking the honored role. For Shane, the trials are his destiny, but destiny and desire rarely align and, in a world, divided between honored engineers and reviled artists, Shane finds himself torn. The trials, events in Gideon, and an unlikely romance tell the bittersweet story of love, ambition, and a society on the brink of something new.

SturmFront – The Mutant War: Übel Edition – £8.99

It is the year 1984 and it is the end of the world as we know it. A great plague, wrought by human hands, devoured all known life and puked forth a new and foreign kind of creature: the mutants. The evils that escaped this Pandora’s box, still loyal to the alien genes within their flesh, could not be controlled by humans. Our extinction is upon us!

Dr. Hartmuth Griesgram, a heartbroken and eccentric scientist who is responsible for the creation of synthetic humans, activates his accursed human manufactory one last time to unleash his ultimate creation and his final hope: the prototype SturmFront battle unit. A flawless cyborg engineered for war.

You play as Siegfried von Hammerstein, a unique semi-organic battle unit whose only purpose to exist is to kill and destroy.

Dungeon and Puzzles – £7.29

Dungeon and Puzzles is a 2D spatial logic and ability switch puzzle game. The adventurer’s ability depends on what equipment he currently uses. You have to think through every step. After clearing the level, you can try other routes of strategy to optimize your solution.

Drive Buy – £19.99

Drive Buy is a cross-play vehicle combat game with a delivery twist.

To win, drivers must hustle the most deliveries and shake down rival drivers with powerups. The intoxicating mix of deliveries and rivalries sets the perfect stage for peacocking, surprise and revenge.

Escape from Life Inc – £8.99

“Escape from Life Inc” is a quirky story-driven puzzle platformer, where you switch between three animals: a walking fish, an arrogant eagle and a stuttering reindeer. Throughout your adventure you’ll be doing puzzles, platforming, exploring and much more. Together with plenty of wacky characters, help these three unlikely friends escape the alien lab!

What Comes After – £5.99

From the creator of Coffee Talk, in collaboration with Rolling Glory Jam the creator of Rage in Peace.

What Comes After is a experience, a heartwarming story, and a love letter to all of you who think you’re a burden for other people.

Help Vivi finds herself through the journey that takes her to where people go after they died, to what comes after. Ride the train filled with the souls of the people, animals, and plants that are on their way to leave this world, and talk to them to learn about love, regrets, life, and death that haunt us every day until our time has come. All presented in a light-hearted way with a sprinkle of comedy and philosophy.

Good Night, Knight – £10.79

The ancient evil has been banished, the princess rescued and the Knight retires – but something is wrong. You awake falling to your death – probably – from the top of the mysterious underworld spire. Regain your memories and save the world – most likely – again. Go forth Holy Diver it’s – definitely – all up to you.

Good Night, Knight is a humorous twist on stories you likely already know from fantasy books and games, set in a pixel medieval world. With a range of unique and peculiar knights, creatures and many different story events Good Night, Knight offers a truly unusual experience.

This charming 16-bit sneak-and-slash adventure is a mechanically-deep dungeon crawler featuring robust stealth, stamina management, a dynamic field-of-view system, versatile items, resource management, and much more to discover!

Street Racing: Tokyo Rush – £10.79

The blazing neon nights of Tokyo belong to you now.

You’re the keenest street racer in the Tokyo streets, hunting for a thrill! Explore the glowing Tokyo night freely in this open world!

Rainbocorns – £9.99

The official Rainbocorns coloring-in game and Webisodes!

Rainbocorns comes with 50 re-usable digital coloring-in pages which you can color-in using either your finger or a stylus. You can also zoom in, out and move the image around to get the perfect colored in picture and you can save and share your pictures by using the capture button on the left Joy-Con™.

As a bonus we have included all the series one webisodes into the game, so now you can watch all eight webisodes, anytime, anywhere.

Stick Fight: The Game – £5.39

Fight it out against your friends or find random sticks from around the world!

A Long Way Down – £13.49

A Long way down is a mash-up between an RPG and a deck-building game. Embody Sam and try escaping this maze where a sneaky and evil mastermind reigns. Let your memories and your choices guide you… but don’t fall into darkness.

Squad Killer – £4.49

Recalling the straightforward and addictive challenge of 8-bit classics, Squad Killer puts you in control of a retro arcade experience with a little modern flair. Graphics are presented in pixelated two-tone style but offer a touch of detail, customization and precision that pushes beyond the limits of its inspirations. Adjust the color palette, choose between multiple play modes, purchase upgrades and overcome unpredictably shuffled stage order with each run!

The objective is simple – clear all enemies from the rooms you enter, obtain a key and proceed to the next level. But victory is far from certain as new types of enemies aim to end your run and a boss encounter awaits every five stages. Kill or be killed! Take each one down quickly and strategically to collect coins and buy power-ups to stack the deck in your favor.

Storm Tale – £7.19

The lives of peaceful villagers have changed the day an ancient prophecy became true. It spoke of an evil sorcerer who would bring destruction to our world. Now they need your help to build a new home and get ready to defend themselves against the evil that will return.

Embark on a medieval tale of hope and courage. Overcome many obstacles and win many trophies on your journey through this compelling match 3 game – and take your skills to the next level with the help of cool power-ups.

Acalesia – £4.49

Our attractive protagonist wishes for just two things — to save the princess and to become rich. Actually, he’s doing it just to get rich, but if the princess Celinda will be saved in the process, let’s consider it a nice bonus! To get all the treasures of Acalesia this hipster with a shotgun will have to fight hordes of monsters, sneak through a myriad of devious traps and reveal a few secrets of survival.

Abbie’s Farm for kids and toddlers – £8.99

Help Abbie feed the animals or bake a tasty cake.

The farm has lots of animals that want to be cared for. Their food grows in the yard, and Abbie can draw water from the well.

Children playfully learn what to feed to each animal. But don’t worry if they aren’t fed or given water for a few days – they can take care of themselves as well!

TY the Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue HD – £23.99

TY puts the BOOM in BOOMERANG! TY the Tasmanian Tiger™ 2: Bush Rescue™ is the sequel to Krome Studios’ charming Australiana-themed videogame. This classic platformer, updated for Nintendo Switch™, features more rangs, more vehicles, more bots, and more EVERYTHING… in an open world Aussie Adventure.

Throw boomerangs, bite, smash and glide your way around the Australian Outback and stop the evil plans of the wicked Boss Cass and help the good folk of the little country town of BURRAMUDGEE.

This sequel to the popular TY the Tasmanian Tiger is a game on a grander scale. In addition to classic platforming elements, you’ll fight Aussie bush fires from a helicopter, drive around Southern Rivers while hanging on to the back of a four-wheel drive and use the bots to defeat enemies and solve puzzles – all while trying to find a variety of different collectables. And now, only in the HD remaster, you can customise TY’s looks, and best of all there are two brand NEW never before seen boomerangs.

Train Station Simulator – £19.99

Train Station Simulator is a station builder and manager game. Be a creative engineer by planning flooring tiles, building walls and creating emergency routes. Install ticketing machines, monitors, appliances, place benches and dozens of other public space related objects. Hire your staff for a more reliable operating ecosystem. The demand for rail travel is evident: setup the complete timetable for your central station and deploy all local and national bus, tram and taxi connections. Ride the rails and operate your ultimate grand central empire!

C14 Dating – £18.99

You play as Melissa Flores, a 3rd year anthropology student participating in a summer archaeological internship. The field school takes place in Belgium, over 5000 miles away from your native California!

You’ll be staying in an unfamiliar country for two months, it can be nerve-racking, but you couldn’t pass up such a learning opportunity!

Maybe you’ll dig up some bones, or even unearth tools that were manufactured by early humans.

You might also forge friendships and find romance during your stay…

Moorhuhn Kart 2 – £22.49

Besides the star of this game series Moorhuhn itself, you have the choice between Lesshuhn, Frog, Snowman, Pumpkin, Turtle or Hank the mole. The game features 8 tracks, Offline Single player and Multiplayer as well as an Online racing mode with best time leaderboards. Collect 10 different weapons and Power-ups as you race around the tracks and strategically fire them to drive your opponents off the road.

The tracks are set in settings known from Moorhuhn X and the Winter Edition, ancient Egypt or beautiful Island scenery, to name a few. Two Championships each over four of the eight different tracks require your full concentration and best of your driving skills. Beside the local Single player mode – competing against up to 6 AI opponents, there is a Local Multiplayer mode with 2 to 4 drivers (split screen) and an Online Multiplayer mode with 2 to 7 drivers.

Next week: STAR WARS Republic Commando, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV, Say No! More, ISLAND, Lost Words: Beyond the Page, Luckslinger, The House in Fata Morgana, What the Dub?!, Stacks On Stacks (On Stacks), and Breathedge.