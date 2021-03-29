Out this week: Outriders, DOOM 3: VR Edition, Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, Narita Boy, I Saw Black Clouds, more

Although April’s sketchier than March when it comes to new releases, there’s still plenty to look forward to including the PS5’s Returnal, PS Plus freebie Oddworld: Soulstorm, the long-time-coming New Pokemon Snap, the PS5/XSX iterations of SEGA’s Judgment, and the questionably named R-Type Final 2 due throughout the month.

This week even could be the busiest of all of April, due to coinciding with the end of the fiscal year.

Unlike Square-Enix’s own Balan Wonderworld, the reception to the Outriders demo was reassuringly positive – the co-op shooter from People Can Fly (Bulletstorm, Gears of War: Judgment) looks set to become a decent alternative to the reborn Destiny 2.

That’s joined by the self-explanatory DOOM 3: VR Edition, the arrival of the indie hit Disco Elysium: The Final Cut on PS4/PS5, Team17’s retro-inspired (and Techno-sword wielding) Narita Boy, Wales Interactive’s latest FMV adventure I Saw Black Clouds, and the top-down shooter SturmFront – The Mutant War: Ubel Edition.

Sometimes You is also back with Escape from Life Inc – a humble puzzle adventure inspired by The Lost Vikings (or Trine, if you prefer) in which three talking animals help one another escape a facility.

If you’re into quiz games you’re well catered for too, with the jolly-looking Papa’s Quiz out this week and the movie focused What The Dub?! out next week.

New release trailers

Outriders

Narita Boy

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut

DOOM 3: VR Edition

I Saw Black Clouds

Papa’s Quiz

New multiformat releases

Outriders

Escape from Life Inc

I Saw Black Clouds

Narita Boy

Hitman 3: Seven Deadly Sins – Greed

A Hat in Time: Seal the Deal

A Hat in Time: Nyakuza Metro

New on PSN

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut

DOOM 3: VR Edition

UnderMine

Outbuddies DX

New Xbox Store

Tennis World Tour 2 – XSX

C14: Dating

Radon Blast

Squad Killer

Acalesia

Papa’s Quiz

SturmFront – The Mutant War: Ubel Edition

Train Station Simulator

Mittelborg: City of Mages

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Port Royale 4

Bladed Fury

Piczle Puzzle Adventures

Next week: Oddworld: Soulstorm, Lost Words: Beyond the Page, Star Wars: Republic Commando, Breathedge, Luckslinger, Cozy Grove, and What The Dub?!