Out this week: Outriders, DOOM 3: VR Edition, Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, Narita Boy, I Saw Black Clouds, more

Although April’s sketchier than March when it comes to new releases, there’s still plenty to look forward to including the PS5’s Returnal, PS Plus freebie Oddworld: Soulstorm, the long-time-coming New Pokemon Snap, the PS5/XSX iterations of SEGA’s Judgment, and the questionably named R-Type Final 2 due throughout the month.
This week even could be the busiest of all of April, due to coinciding with the end of the fiscal year.
Unlike Square-Enix’s own Balan Wonderworld, the reception to the Outriders demo was reassuringly positive – the co-op shooter from People Can Fly (Bulletstorm, Gears of War: Judgment) looks set to become a decent alternative to the reborn Destiny 2.
That’s joined by the self-explanatory DOOM 3: VR Edition, the arrival of the indie hit Disco Elysium: The Final Cut on PS4/PS5, Team17’s retro-inspired (and Techno-sword wielding) Narita Boy, Wales Interactive’s latest FMV adventure I Saw Black Clouds, and the top-down shooter SturmFront – The Mutant War: Ubel Edition.
Sometimes You is also back with Escape from Life Inc – a humble puzzle adventure inspired by The Lost Vikings (or Trine, if you prefer) in which three talking animals help one another escape a facility.
If you’re into quiz games you’re well catered for too, with the jolly-looking Papa’s Quiz out this week and the movie focused What The Dub?! out next week.
New release trailers
Outriders
Narita Boy
Disco Elysium: The Final Cut
DOOM 3: VR Edition
I Saw Black Clouds
Papa’s Quiz
New multiformat releases
- Outriders
- Escape from Life Inc
- I Saw Black Clouds
- Narita Boy
- Hitman 3: Seven Deadly Sins – Greed
- A Hat in Time: Seal the Deal
- A Hat in Time: Nyakuza Metro
New on PSN
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut
- DOOM 3: VR Edition
- UnderMine
- Outbuddies DX
New Xbox Store
- Tennis World Tour 2 – XSX
- C14: Dating
- Radon Blast
- Squad Killer
- Acalesia
- Papa’s Quiz
- SturmFront – The Mutant War: Ubel Edition
- Train Station Simulator
- Mittelborg: City of Mages
New Switch retail releases
eShop round-up coming Thursday
- Port Royale 4
- Bladed Fury
- Piczle Puzzle Adventures
Next week: Oddworld: Soulstorm, Lost Words: Beyond the Page, Star Wars: Republic Commando, Breathedge, Luckslinger, Cozy Grove, and What The Dub?!