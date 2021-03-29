Out this week: Outriders, DOOM 3: VR Edition, Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, Narita Boy, I Saw Black Clouds, more

This Week's Games

Although April’s sketchier than March when it comes to new releases, there’s still plenty to look forward to including the PS5’s Returnal, PS Plus freebie Oddworld: Soulstorm, the long-time-coming New Pokemon Snap, the PS5/XSX iterations of SEGA’s Judgment, and the questionably named R-Type Final 2 due throughout the month.

This week even could be the busiest of all of April, due to coinciding with the end of the fiscal year.

Unlike Square-Enix’s own Balan Wonderworld, the reception to the Outriders demo was reassuringly positive – the co-op shooter from People Can Fly (Bulletstorm, Gears of War: Judgment) looks set to become a decent alternative to the reborn Destiny 2.

That’s joined by the self-explanatory DOOM 3: VR Edition, the arrival of the indie hit Disco Elysium: The Final Cut on PS4/PS5, Team17’s retro-inspired (and Techno-sword wielding) Narita Boy, Wales Interactive’s latest FMV adventure I Saw Black Clouds, and the top-down shooter SturmFront – The Mutant War: Ubel Edition.

Sometimes You is also back with Escape from Life Inc – a humble puzzle adventure inspired by The Lost Vikings (or Trine, if you prefer) in which three talking animals help one another escape a facility.

If you’re into quiz games you’re well catered for too, with the jolly-looking Papa’s Quiz out this week and the movie focused What The Dub?! out next week.

New release trailers

Outriders

Narita Boy

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut

DOOM 3: VR Edition

I Saw Black Clouds

Papa’s Quiz

New multiformat releases

  • Outriders
  • Escape from Life Inc
  • I Saw Black Clouds
  • Narita Boy
  • Hitman 3: Seven Deadly Sins – Greed
  • A Hat in Time: Seal the Deal
  • A Hat in Time: Nyakuza Metro

New on PSN

  • Disco Elysium: The Final Cut
  • DOOM 3: VR Edition
  • UnderMine
  • Outbuddies DX

New Xbox Store

  • Tennis World Tour 2 – XSX
  • C14: Dating
  • Radon Blast
  • Squad Killer
  • Acalesia
  • Papa’s Quiz
  • SturmFront – The Mutant War: Ubel Edition
  • Train Station Simulator
  • Mittelborg: City of Mages

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

  • Port Royale 4
  • Bladed Fury
  • Piczle Puzzle Adventures

Next week: Oddworld: Soulstorm, Lost Words: Beyond the Page, Star Wars: Republic Commando, Breathedge, Luckslinger, Cozy Grove, and What The Dub?!
Socially distance together in our Discord chat server - join now