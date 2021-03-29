Monster Hunter Rise is another mammoth hit, topping the UK chart

GamesIndustry.biz has crunched the numbers on this week’s chart, revealing Capcom’s Monster Hunter Rise has earned itself a UK no.1.

Physical sales did not exceed that of the multiformat Monster Hunter World, but it did have a far stronger first week than the 3DS’ Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate.

The rest of the top ten is Switch centric. Super Mario 3D All-Stars – still set to be discontinued at the end of the month – climbed from #9 to #2. Animal Crossing: New Horizons, last week’s chart-topper, fell to #3. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury dropped two places to #2. Then at #5 it’s a surprise return for Minecraft Dungeons.

Regular ol’ Minecraft on Switch follows behind at #6, while the popular Switch pack-in title Mario Kart 8 Deluxe takes a dive to #7.

FIFA 21 re-enters the top ten at #8 following a price cut. The soccer sim can currently be found for around the £20 mark on all formats.

The remaining top ten positions are also re-entries: Luigi’s Mansion 3 at #9 (up from #16) and Super Mario Odyssey at #10 (up from #19.) This means Hades has departed after just one week on sale.

As for new arrivals, Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town took a respectable #15 while EA’s critically acclaimed co-op adventure It Takes Two took #29.

It looks like Square-Enix’s review shy Balan Wonderworld failed to make the top 40 at all – we’ve reached out for clarification.