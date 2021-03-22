Hades claims its stake in the UK chart

The Switch retail release of indie mega-hit Hades has made a surprise top ten appearance, arriving at a highly respectable #7 in the multiformat chart.

It also claimed #4 in the Switch top 20, outperforming the likes of Super Mario 3D All-Stars. That’s pretty good going.

It wasn’t the only new Switch game to feature within the top 40 – Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighbourville managed to take #26. Again, this guaranteed a spot in the Switch chart, albeit at #18.

Sticking with the Switch, it’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons -currently celebrating its first anniversary – that claims no.1.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury holds onto #2.

All change at #3 for PS5 launch title Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remains at #4 while GTA V rises two positions to take #5.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War holds its ground at #6. Minecraft falls to #8, and Super Mario 3D All-Stars stays put at #9.

Then at #10 it’s an overdue re-entry for Minecraft Dungeons.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Ring Fit Adventure depart the top ten, meanwhile.

Elsewhere, Cyberpunk 2077 enjoyed a resurgence to #22 – up from #38.