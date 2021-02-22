Out this week: Persona 5 Strikers, Bravely Default II, Curse of the Dead Gods, RetroMania Wrestling, Taxi Chaos, more

Reviews of Persona 5 Strikers went live almost two weeks ahead of launch, suggesting SEGA and Atlus knew full well that they had another hit on their hands. It offers a different kind of experience to its predecessor, providing Musou-inspired hack-and-slash action courtesy of Omega Force.
Scores for the PS4/Switch action RPG include an impressive 9.5 from PlayStation Lifestyle, a 9/10 from Nintendo Insider, and an 8.5 from Destructoid. “Those who enjoyed Persona 5 will love getting the band back together for another adventure with a new gameplay style, falling in love all over again. For those new to the series, you won’t feel like you missed a beat at all,” said PS Lifestyle.
Switch exclusive Bravely Default II features an all-new cast of heroes travelling the world in search of the four Crystals, allegedly playing like a classic Final Fantasy. If previews are to go by, we can expect something familiar and cosy.
Then there’s Curse of the Dead Gods from Focus Interactive, which has been available via Steam Early Access for a while. This Roguelike takes place in a cruel temple riddled with curses, giving the choice to wallow in corruption or use it to your advantage. The PC version apparently had control issues. A joypad set-up should, hopefully, make this a thing of the past.
A few retro revivals are upon us too. Taxi Chaos is a full on, almost full price, spiritual successor to Crazy Taxi. It looks bright ‘n breezy and it also has SEGA’s blessing. RetroMania Wrestling is inspired by wrestling arcade games of yore, while Thunderflash on Xbox is a love letter to Ikari Warriors, Heavy Barrel and Commando.
Blizzard Arcade Collection stealth launched over the weekend, bringing together The Lost Vikings, Rock ‘n Roll Racing and Blackthorne with various improvements and modern touches. It’ll set you back around £17.99.
Indie publisher Sometimes You has two new titles ready for this week – Active Neurons – Wonders of the World is the final part in a trilogy, focusing on spatial and logical thinking, while Dungeons & Bombs mixes Sokoban with Bomberman and stars a bearded princess(!)
There’s also Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest – a visual novel with RPG elements, not to be confused with the recent military hack ‘n slasher – the Medievil inspired platformer Pumpkin Jack on PS4, and the eight-player battler Killer Queen Black on Xbox.
A bunch of Switch retail release are due too. Some have been on the back burner for a while as it seems publishers have been waited for shops to, you know, open. Hellpoint may be worth a look if you’re fond of Soulslike and can live with a few shortcomings – scores mostly clocked in at 6/10.
New release trailers
Persona 5 Strikers
Curse of the Dead Gods
Bravely Default II
Taxi Chaos
Blizzard Arcade Collection
RetroMania Wrestling
Killer Queen Black
New multiformat releases
- Taxi Chaos
- Blizzard Arcade Collection
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest
- Wrath: Aeon of Ruin
- Dungeons & Bombs
- Curse of the Dead Gods
- Active Neurons – Wonders of the World
- RetroMania Wrestling
- Horned Knight
New on PSN
- The Sinking City (PS5)
- Persona 5 Strikers
- Yupitergrad
- Pumpkin Jack
New on Xbox Store
- Killer Queen Black
- Beyond Enemy Lines – Remastered Edition
- Heavy Metal Machines
- Retrace: Memories of Death
- Aery – A Journey Beyond Time
- Spooky Chase
- Tinker Racers
- Demon Hunter 3: Revelation
- Katana Kata
- The Lost Cube
- Thunderflash
- Akuto: Showdown
New Switch retail releases
eShop round-up coming Thursday
- Persona 5 Strikers
- Bravely Default II
- Dex
- Theme Park Simulator
- Maid of Sker
- Vectronom
- Baobabs Mausoleum
- Eternum EX
- Hellpoint
- Code: Realize Wintertide Miracles
Next week: Harvest Moon: One World, Yakuza: Like A Dragon (PS5), Monster Jam Steel Titans 2, Ground Zero: Texas – Nuclear Edition, Kill It With Fire, Neptunia Virtual Stars, Two Point Hospital Jumbo Edition, Sea of Solitude – The Director’s Cut (Switch), Clive ‘N’ Wrench, Under The Jolly Roger (Xbox One), GraviFire, and Maquette.