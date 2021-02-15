Out this week: Steven Universe: Unleash the Light, Fallen Legion: Revenants, Moose Life, Speed Limit, PUSS!, more

Two very different RPGs launch this week. Having debuted on Apple Arcade in 2019, multiformat cartoon tie-in Steven Universe: Unleash the Light is billed as a “mobile RPG” – whatever that means. It features seven playable characters and voice overs from the show’s cast, which should help give it an edge over the last Steven Universe tie-in.

JRPG Fallen Legion: Revenants on PS4 and Switch then comes from NIS America, blending hard-hitting combat – viewed from a side-on perspective – with storyline altering moral choices. It’s also one of the few retail releases out this week.

We aren’t out the JRPG woods yet – next week sees the release of Persona 5 Strikers and Bravely Default II. It’s a good job the weather is lousy at the moment, eh?

The rest of this week’s assortment is indie-centric, including Jeff Minter’s psychedelic stag do Moose Life, the arcade-style short but sweet score chaser Speed Limit, low poly multi-genre adventure Anodyne 2: Return to Dust, and the trippy avoid ‘em up sensation PUSS!

We don’t recommend searching for ‘Puss!’ on YouTube. Trust us on that.

PS2 era throwback platformer Effie also secures a release on Xbox One and Switch. We really enjoyed this Maximo/Jak & Daxter mash-up on PS4 – it’s bright and vibrant, and at around 6-8 hours it doesn’t overstay its welcome.

The Xbox also gets fairy tale platformer The StoryTale, while eastasiasoft’s 2D shooter Void Gore heads to all formats. We can expect the return of Tales from the Borderlands too, rising from the remains of Telltale like a fiery phoenix. Word has it it’s coming to Switch very soon.

New release trailers

New multiformat releases

New on PSN

New on Xbox Store

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Next week: Persona 5 Strikers, Bravely Default II, Curse of the Dead Gods, Taxi Chaos, Pumpkin Jack (PS4), Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest, Beyond Enemy Lines – Remastered Edition, Dungeons & Bombs, Active Neurons 3 – Wonders Of The World, Wrath: Aeon of Ruin, and RetroMania Wrestling.