On Switch this week: NUTS, Habroxia 2, Haven, SkyForge, Cultist Simulator: Initiate Edition, Re:ZERO, more

Another week, another Switch JRPG with an incomprehensible title. Spike Chunsoft’s Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- The Prophecy of the Throne is a full price (£53.99) affair on the receiving end of positive reviews. Dual Shockers called it a “fantastic experience” and one of better visual novels around, while Digitally Downloaded feels it does the anime justice.

Quite a few of this week’s releases have been reviewed, in fact. Space shooter Habroxia 2 will please fans of the genre if the census is to go by. TSA opted for a 9.0: “Habroxia 2 makes me erupt with positive and overly excitable adjectives: entertaining, fun, delightful, near-perfect. I could go on, and I will: fast, frenetic, fluid, confident. This is a game that demands the attention of any fan of 2D retro shooters and offers a seismic improvement over the original.”

Cultist Simulator: Initiate Edition reviews also went live on Tuesday. It’s a roguelike narrative card game packaged with previously released DLC. Scores are mostly clocking in at 7/10. “Small text aside, Cultist Simulator is a real merry-go-round of emotions, mixing horror, joy, repulsion and much more. It’ll take a couple of playthroughs for it to really get its tentacles into you, but when it does, you won’t want it to let to go,” said GameSpew.

Then there’s NUTS – an abstract adventure about secretive squirrels. What are they hiding? And what are they up to? After setting up cameras and other surveillance equipment, all eventually becomes revealed. Spanish outlet Vandal felt it deserved a lofty 9/10 while Eurogamer gave it their recommendation. “Nuts, at times, is a real trip,” they summarised.

The Switch also gets Haven, the unusual sci-fi RPG which gained decent reviews back in December, the free-to-play MMORPG Skyforge, and the stealth/survival adventure Grey Skies: A War of the Worlds Story – which managed to elude the gaming press on PS4/Xbox last year.

There’s a new footie game on the horizon too – Football Cup 2021 appears to be a Switch exclusive, coming from the developers behind Jet Kave Adventure.

Take a look at the full release list below.

New Switch eShop releases

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- The Prophecy of the Throne – £53.99

One month after Subaru’s life in another world began, an emissary brings news to royal candidate Emilia that the royal selection is postponed. A nun named Melty Pristis has appeared to defy prophecy as the mysterious sixth candidate seeking the throne. With Melty’s arrival casting doubt on each candidate’s legitimacy and the Witch Cult plotting in the shadows, will Subaru be able to protect all those he holds dear?

Glittering Sword – £4.49

Not every game can be rated solely by screenshots. It’s like a human’s essence that can’t be measured by a staged photo. And thus Glittering Sword is not that kind of game that some may think judging by screenshots or trailer. On the first glance it looks like typical action-adventure, like many other classic titles from the 90’s. Glittering Sword is full with the spiritual references to these classical gaming brands, and it’s shiny and balanced graphical setting helps the player to dive into the memorable adventure.

Best way to describe this game by phrase: «fantasy adventure set in a cozy world with Sokoban-style puzzles». Here, each screen is the individual location with traps, enemies, portals and switches, and the player needs to learn the exact order of completing things the right way. The more you play Glittering Sword, the harder it gets with traps being more and more deadly, and the enemies become tougher. We hope that players who are addicted to adventure games will fall in love with this small but very entertaining game.

Jumping Stack Ball – £3.99

Bounce on and destroy platforms stacked in rotating spirals to complete levels.

Sounds easy? Simple gameplay but tricky levels!

Hit Colored plates to destroy them and descend your ball. But hitting a black plate means Game Over!

You can choose to play at full speed at your own risks and benefits or go carefully waiting for best opportunity to fall down.

How to take off your Mask Remastered – £14.99

Lilia is just an ordinary girl who works in a bakery. She spends every day happily with her childhood friend, Ronan. One day Lilia finds her body has shrunk. Moreover, she has grown cat ears and a tail?! She panics, jumps out through her room’s window, and runs towards the town. And the first person she bumps into is the city guard, Ronan.

One day you discover the other side of your partner you had never known. What is the truth beneath the masks? Each of them has secrets. The mask of “Big Sis” and “Luccretia Girl” she wears. The mask of “Lil Bro” and “City Guard” he wears.

Which one of them will be taken off first?

Football Cup 2021 – £8.99

The fields of most famous stadiums glow under the spotlight and are ready for your team. Explore the vast amounts of uniquely designed levels and fight your way through each tournament phase! Meet the legends in the finale and show them how it is done! Claim all your trophies and become a beacon of football experience.

Urban Street Fighting – £7.99

Find the original fighting experience with this hardcore beat’em up game.

Defeat your opponents with amazing stunts and blows.

Full 3D, Action-packed with realistic physics, single player or local multiplayer, this game will bring you hours of fun.

Station Manager

All aboard this exciting journey to build the world’s greatest train station!

Customize your station with your favorite facilities and trains. Help your passengers travel in comfort by adding vending machines, benches, information boards and more. With fun features including arcades, VIP lounges and taco stands, you’ll soon be everyone’s favorite stop!

Link different carriages to create new trains for business, tourism and more. Expand into the surrounding area to attract new passengers.

It’s full steam ahead for your spectacular new station! Watch as it fills with commuters, students and other travelers!

Try searching for “Kairosoft” to see all of our games!!

Blue Fire – £17.99

Embark on an extraordinary journey through the desolated kingdom of Penumbra and discover the hidden secrets of this long-forgotten land. Explore mystical temples, encounter survivors and take on strange quests to collect valuable items.

Along your adventure, slash your way through daunting adversaries, roam across mysterious and abandoned regions, leap through deadly traps and ultimately master the art of movement.

Byakko-tai Samurai Boys – £17.79

The main character Shikame Chisato and her elder brother who went to a Hanko Nisshinkan School as a swordplay instructor surrogate.

Hers childhood friend, Minoji Sakai, also he went to there, where women are usually not allowed to attend, he was worried about Chisato going …

And an encounter with the boys（Gisaburo Shinoda, Matahachi Ito) who go to Nisshinkan School, Towako Yamamoto who goes to as a gunnery instructor surrogate likewise, Saitani Kotaro have a shop as Nishikiya in a castle town, the youth Saitani Kotaro who has a store Nishikiya in a castle town, and the mysterious youth Agatsuma Narihira who lives there as a guest staying changes the respective destiny big and goes.

Habroxia 2 – £8.99

In the aftermath of a brutal attack on Free Space, humanity sends scout ships to the star system that was at the source of the assault. But when one of the pilots doesn’t return home, it’s up to his daughter — the talented starpilot Sabrina — to find him. Habroxia 2 is a non-linear, old-school space shooter with upgrades, boss fights, and even New Game+, all wrapped in a retro package combining pixel graphics, chiptunes, and stellar gameplay.

Cresteaju – £4.99

This is a JRPG where you fight on battlefields rendered in 3D graphics using the NintendoWare Bezel Engine.

The characters’ positions are important in battle, and their magic will be affected by where they stand, and they can also protect other friends.

Each character has LP(Life Point) and MC(Magic Capacity), and uses magic by consuming MC. Consecutive weapon attacks will recover more MC.

Magic can be learned by using Ability Points and choosing what you want.

Cultist Simulator: Initiate Edition – £17.99

Cultist Simulator is a game of apocalypse and yearning. Play as a seeker after unholy mysteries, in a 1920s-themed setting of hidden gods and secret histories. Perhaps you’re looking for knowledge, or power, or beauty, or revenge. Perhaps you just want the colours beneath the skin of the world.

In this roguelike narrative card game, what you find may transform you forever. Every choice you make, from moment to moment, doesn’t just advance the narrative – it also shapes it.

Become a scholar of the unseen arts. Search your dreams for sanity-twisting rituals. Craft tools and summon spirits. Indoctrinate innocents. Seize your place as the herald of a new age.

Grey Skies: A War of the Worlds Story – £13.49

Grey Skies: A War of the Worlds Story is a stealth based single player adventure that throws you right into the middle of the Martian invasion. Play as Harper through her personal story amidst the most significant event in human history.

Based on the great work of H.G. Wells, explore the English countryside and encounter iconic concepts such as Black Smoke, Red Weed and of course the almighty Fighting Machine and it’s Heat Ray!

Skyforge – £0.00

Skyforge is an online action game inspired by science-fiction and fantasy, set in a breathtaking universe rife with gods and monsters. As an Immortal of Aelion, team up with players around the world to uncover amazing stories, explore lands uncharted, and defend a massive, constantly evolving world from invasion!

NUTS – £17.99

A single-player surveillance mystery set in a remote forest – record the squirrels, report your findings… and uncover the secret that the curious creatures are hiding.

Gear up your caravan, boot up your GPS, spread out your map and head for the depths of Melmoth Forest. As a rookie field researcher, you’ll place cameras during the day, and watch the footage at night, tracking the movements of a scurry of squirrels.

Where do they hide their nuts? What puzzling routes do they take? And why do they behave so strangely?

Flying Hero X – £9.99

Evil unicorns conquered Meow York City!

It’s about time to unleash your true hero skill and get some revenge!

Save all the cute kitten in this thriving city on a beautiful island

and upgrade your gear to fly faster than any other hero ever!

And finally… show those unicorns what you’re made of!

FLYING HERO X offers an explorable open world with lots of missions and

dozens of easter eggs and hidden areas to discover (including a Cow- Level).

Next week: Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, UltraGoodness 2, Stealth, Little Nightmares II, Tri6: Infinite, Summer Catchers, Negative: The Way of Shinobi, Gal*Gun Returns, Hexagon Defense, Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption, #SinucaAttack, Choices That Matter: And Their Heroes Were Lost, Pretty Princess Party, The Flower Collectors, and Aground