Cyber Shadow, Disjunction, Olija, and several new RPGs hit the Switch eShop

The Switch eShop is rife with RPGs this week, all of which manage to entice in different ways.

Crafting RPG Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy appears to be the most anticipated of all, shaking up the series significantly while featuring polished visuals. TSA awarded this sequel a lofty 9/10 earlier this week, calling it a must play.

Märchen Forest: Mylne and the Forest Gift first launched on PC in 2018 where it garnered ‘very positive’ user reviews on Steam. This almost full-price (£26.99) release gives the chance to explore a mysterious forest and meet its peculiar inhabitants.

Gods Will Fall was developed here in England (Manchester) meanwhile, being a top-down Souls-like with randomised dungeons and stylised visuals. Reviews aren’t live just yet. Hands-on impressions were positive though.

Citizens Unite!: Earth x Space is further removed – it’s a cartoony affair first published by SEGA (now by Kemco), which brings together Citizens of Earth and Citizens of Space.

A few adventure games are upon us too, including Heaven’s Vault – which arrived to critical praise in 2019 – and a double-whammy of the classic point ‘n clickers The Dark Eye: Memoria and The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav. We sometimes feel chained to our SatNavs too.

As for stuff shiny and new, there’s the NES-style slasher Cyber Shadow – which has generated a buzz on social media – pixel art cyberpunk stealth-action RPG Disjunction, and the morbid Prince of Persia/Another World inspired Olija.

Tohu and CROSSBOW: Bloodnight have caught our attention too. The former is a puzzle adventure with alluring 2D visuals and a soundtrack by Hollow Knight’s composer, while the latter is a grisly and accomplished looking first-person shooter from the creators of POSTAL: Brain Damaged. Same engine, we’d wager.

And if none of these take your fancy there’s something called *squints* Save Farty, which is bound to please six-year-olds everywhere.

New Switch eShop releases

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy – £49.99

Three years have passed since Ryza’s secret grand adventure on Kurken Island. Ryza, the only member of her group to remain on the island, receives a letter from her friend telling her about ruins that may be related to alchemy, along with a mysterious request involving a glowing stone. This inspires her to leave the island and venture out to the royal capital, Ashra-am Baird. However, Ryza is unaware that this will lead to the beginning of an imaginative new adventure involving a pursuit of the mysteries of the ruins surrounding the royal capital and a meeting with a strange creature that will change her life.

The Dark Eye: Memoria – £17.99

Memoria combines classic point & click adventure gameplay with the features of The Dark Eye, one of the most successful RPG universes known in the fantasy world. Point & click adventure game puzzles get a unique twist by adding magical features – and a wise, talking staff. Over eight chapters, players control both Sadja’s and Geron’s fates, involuntarily interacting with each other and bridging over 500 years of time. Each chapter in Memoria features opulent graphics, epic locations, a thrilling fantasy crime story and a unique puzzle design that differs from chapter to chapter.

The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav – £17.99

With a history of more than 25 years, The Dark Eye is one of Europe’s best-known role-playing brands. In addition to the popular pen & paper adventures, TDE has also inspired a series of successful computer games. The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav immerses players deep in the world of Aventuria, where they experience an amazing story and explore lands never before featured in a TDE computer game.

Heaven’s Vault – £14.99

When a talented roboticist goes missing, archaeologist Aliya Elasra and her robot assistant Six are sent onto the rivers of the Nebula to find him. Their search soon has them piecing together an ancient trail of artefacts, inscriptions, and lost knowledge that leads thousands of years into the past…

Golden Force – £17.99

The King of Demons set his sights on Muscle Island, a paradisaical and peaceful place where it’s good to live. This evil person settled his army and persecutes the population with the help of his generals.

Wasting their last coins in the taverns of the island, mercenaries from the feared GOLDEN FORCE enjoy their last moments of vacation when they receive a new contract: beat down this new evil in order to take back the mountain of gold in his possession.

When there is gold and a promise of great battles, you can count on the GOLDEN FORCE to save your skin!

Disjunction – £12.99

2048. Following the arrest of a prominent community leader, New York stands in disarray. Suspicions and allegations run rife throughout the city, as an insidious drug known as ‘Shard’ spreads throughout the underworld. With the city’s future in doubt, three hardened citizens rise to discover the truth and uncover a conspiracy threatening to alter the city’s fate.

Inspired by tech noir classics, Disjunction is an intensely atmospheric stealth-action RPG that follows a trinity of interwoven narratives, and features a reactive story where your actions have real, persistent consequences. Choose your playstyle and use an arsenal of futuristic tech, cybernetic upgrades and weapons to blast through levels in brutally fast combat, or take a silent approach by using stealth and non-lethal takedowns to leave without a trace. Nobody needs to die… unless you decide they must.

Royal Tower Defense – £6.99

Orcs depleted resources on theirs lands and it’s only a matter of time before they try to put their hands on our Kingdom. Diplomats were already send to peacefully ask orcs to back off, but they’ve never returned. The sign was clear – there is no place for negotiations…

Strange Field Football – £5.39

This is a game that allows light gamers to have the fun of football. There is no fouls, no out of bounds, the only rule is to score more goals within the specified time. Pro gamers can also find their fun. Players’ Hit point, use of special skills, and differences in tactics, every small operation may affect the final result.

Save Farty – £6.99

“Save Farty” represents a real low point in worldwide trivia games. Self-improvement and the advancement of knowledge have given way to idiocy and unbridled masochism. This is perhaps the sickest game that can be enjoyed alone or with friends since Russian Roulette.

Answer one of over 4000 (mostly easy) multiple-choice questions or Farty is butchered in one of 50 brutal ways. Puerile unlockable animations and crude sounds and music lower the tone as players progress. Stay in the game — and keep Farty alive — by wisely using your three lifelines: A joker answers the question, 50:50s remove one answer, while extra time give you, well, extra time.

Olija – £13.49

Armed with a legendary harpoon, he and other castaways try to leave this hostile country to return to their homelands.

Through adventurous exploration, narration and razor sharp combat, the player will discover a strange world and its inhabitants, including Olija, an enigmatic lady that Faraday finds himself bound to over time. Inspired by swashbuckling tales and cinematic adventure games, Olija is a story about facing the unknown in adversity.

The Choice of Life: Middle Ages – £3.99

You find yourself in a fabulous medieval kingdom. And, as you know, it was not easy to survive there. Therefore, you have to make a wise (and sometimes not so) choice that will determine your fate!

Sword of the Necromancer – £13.49

What would you do to bring back someone you love?

Sword of the Necromancer is a dungeon-crawler action RPG with Rogue-like elements where you can revive your defeated enemies to make them fight alongside you.

Turn your foes into allies using the forbidden powers of the Sword of the Necromancer and help Tama reach the dungeon’s depths in order to gain enough power to bring Koko back from the dead.

Gather a little army of monsters, equip yourself with weapons and relics and level up to take on the guardians that stand between you and your objective.

Colossus Down – £14.99

Nika has just finished the first phase of her plan to destroy everything that isn’t cool: the construction of a combat mecha called MechaNika. There’s no time to lose, so join Nika, get your hands on MechaNika’s controls and demolish the entire planet. You have to put an end to history books, planned obsolescence, kitschy dresses, never-ending sagas of boring video games and pea soup.

And if there’s someone in the world that hates vegetables more than Nika, it’s her friend Agatha, the insomniac butcher and prophetess of Carnivorism that loves animals and their succulent meat in equal measure. That’s why, when she learns of the objectives of Nika’s plan, she doesn’t hesitate to join the mission of destruction alongside the Great Bleeding Pig, god of Carnivorism, to subdue any grass-eating, non-believers that get in the way.

TOHU – £11.99

Experience a brand new adventure game set amongst a world of weird and wonderful fish planets. Explore beautiful environments, solve intricate puzzles and discover the truth about a mysterious little girl and her mechanical alter-ego, Cubus.

SushiParty – £8.99

A simple but actionable shooter!

In recent years, “shrimp” and “tuna” were fighting.

However, tuna adopted all sushi and enjoys the rule of the galaxy.

The shrimp will defeat the tuna to save the galaxy!

Sushi will save the galaxy!

A view of the world without rotation and a wasted effect,

And please enjoy it with a cool sound.

You can enjoy from beginner to core user in 3 game modes.

The game balance is finished.

Märchen Forest – £26.99

The story begins in the adorable Mysterious Forest. As the game progresses, things gradually begin to delve into a darker, more sinister world.

This charming, dungeon crawler and fantasy RPG is an exciting adventure you won’t soon forget!

Citizens Unite!: Earth x Space – £26.99

Citizens Unite!: Earth x Space includes “Citizens of Earth”, where the rookie Vice President and fellow Citizens investigate the strange mysteries cropping up all over Earth, and “Citizens of Space” where the Earth’s new Ambassador embarks on a journey to find the missing Earth with the help of Citizens across the galaxy.

This time the two adventures have united with brand-new elements. Recruit 88 Citizens with unique abilities to save the Earth in both time-periods! Time travel back-and-forth between “Citizens of Earth” and “Citizens of Space”, unlocking new content and revealing the true ending!

Unite the Citizens to save the timeline from secretive foes operating behind the scenes!

Burn! SuperTrucks – £7.19

The championship regulations in the « SuperTrucks » mode require you to get over large metal ramps at different strategic points, where control and anticipation in each jump are essential to ranking among the best drivers.

Compete in championship mode on different tracks, located and designed throughout the entire USA. Drive from north to south, from the coast to the highest peaks. Win the gold cup and raise it over your head at each of them.

Any experienced driver can mess up and cause an accident. But don’t worry! because you have the option « flashback », which turns back the clock to just before the accident for a new chance, and it’s all done in slow motion (bullet time).

Cooking Festival – £8.99

Cooking Festival is a delicious management sim that will let you bake, fry and grill around the world! Become the master chef the cooking world has been waiting for and whip up some homemade pancakes, grill juicy ribs, bake aromatic original Italian pizzas, and serve delicious ice cream that everyone loves!

Cooking is incredibly easy – just tap & serve! Start exploring the world and prepare whatever cuisine you like!

Caves and Castles: Underworld – £4.49

Find adventure beyond your imagination and riches untold as you descend into the caves beneath an ancient castle! Match gems to remove obstacles, collect keys to unlock new passages and build your strength as fast as you can to break through barriers in Caves and Castles: Underworld, a sometimes relaxing, sometimes heart-racing match-three game!

Above ground, you’ll become wrapped up in a quest to rebuild a castle and its grounds – only something strange is preventing you from achieving your goal! Unlock one mystery after another as you restore the stunning structure to its former glory!

Enjoy colorful hand-drawn art and animation, a charming story and hours of match-three fun as you play Caves and Castes: Underworld!

Gods Will Fall – £19.99

You Are The Last Hope For Humanity

The gods’ torturous rule over humanity has lasted for millennia. Bent on cruelty and suffering, they demand to be served with blind worship through an oath of fealty pledged from every man, woman and child. To those who don’t submit to the gods’ will; a slow and merciless death awaits.

Experience the brutal trials of a venturous band of warriors in their desperate plight to sever the gods’ callous grip on humanity. Every man and woman who can muster a blade, having suffered the brutality of the gods’ reign for too long, will be called upon to form your clan of 8 Celtic survivors and rise up to take on the legions of horrific beasts and minions that dwell in each of the gods’ hellish realms.

A personal tale emerges with every decision made. Succeed and see legends born. Fail, and watch lives turn to dust.

Bonkies – £12.99

Bonkies is a jolly party game about cooperation, space construction and the joys of colonising the solar system as a team of monkeys.

You and your prime mates will be tasked with raising all sorts of quirky constructions on distant planets, by stacking blocks so they fit a given outline. To do so, you will have to team up with other space faring animals and master the use of your trusty apequipment – a banana-fuelled jetpack and a powerful robo-arm.

On top of that, you’ll have to utilise the wackiest kinds of blocks (magnets, rockets and even nuclear fusion are no strangers for a well-trained astronaut like yourself), and work in exotic and not-quite-monkey-friendly places. Who said space construction was going to be easy?

CROSSBOW: Bloodnight – £4.49

In the year 1139, the Second Council of the Lateran convened by Pope Innocent II has pronounced an anathema on the use of the crossbow. The council saw its unstoppable power as ungodly, demonic by nature. They were not entirely wrong.

The Coven of Crossbow, an ancient order of hunters sworn to guard the balance between the forces of heaven and hell prevailed against all odds. In the year 1666, as fire and plague ravage London, the Coven is facing its greatest challenge yet. The Ancient Horror from Beyond makes its way towards our reality. In its wake, legions of nightmare creatures spawn in the darkness. The Bloodnight is upon us, let the hunt begin!

Project Starship X – £8.99

Project Starship is back with a wacky take on cosmic horror. In this rogue-lite shooter, you’ll take the role of the tentacled-yet-hip Swagthulhu as you CRASH-KILL comical abominations in flashy 16-bit style! With multi-purpose dodge mechanics and tons of crazy pick-ups, you’ll be able to crash your ship straight through the enemy and emerge unscathed. Project Starship X celebrates genre conventions by turning them upside-down!

Ziggy the Chaser – £7.19

Once upon a time in a fairytale land known as Divia, Estar, the King ruled this land with the help of 1000 Magical Crystals of foresight. Unfortunately, one day an evil goblin from the other side of the world learned of the 1000 Magical Crystals and grew jealous of King Estar. Eventually, he decided that he will use his great magic to cast a spell, a spell so evil and so powerful that it would cast a 1000 Magical Crystals across the entire world and leave all of Divia sad and dark forever.

Zombie Apocalypse – £3.99

Horrible zombies are attacking, as the most rewarded zombie fighter, you’ve been designated to find, blast and kill them anywhere they hide.

Make you way from cemetery to city suburbs and desolated landscapes for mankind relief.

Zombie Apocalypse Attack is a blasting / shooting game in full 3D where emphasis has been put to fast-paced action. 10 different guns to choose from.

Will you survive zombie inferno this time again?

Cyber Shadow – £17.99

The world has been taken over by synthetic lifeforms. A desperate plea for help sets Shadow on a journey to uncover what started the path to perpetual ruin. Slash through the techno hordes, leap past traps, and nimbly navigate the ruins of Mekacity. Only you can unlock the secrets to your clan’s ancient powers in Cyber Shadow, the quintessential Ninja Action game.

SOLAS 128 – £13.49

At its heart, SOLAS is a beam deflection game. Rotate and reposition mirrors to connect light sources and unlock adjacent puzzles. Every pulse is moving to the beat at all times, and each puzzle is connected to the next. Explore this strange interconnected space, learn its rules, and discover the surprises that dwell within.

Rather than ordinary light beams, however, these pulses can and will collide with each other. Create new colours, deflect them in new directions, and pay attention to their timing to unlock the path to new puzzles.

Along the way you’ll encounter a wide array of components which interact in unique and surprising ways. You might even discover you can pass pulses and components between puzzles.

The Unexpected Quest – £13.49

Embark on quests, hunt down treasures and manage your resources as you build, battle, cast magic and brew potions to bring order to the world.

Next week: Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- The Prophecy of the Throne, Skyforge, Grey Skies: A War of the Worlds Story, Byakko-tai Samurai Boys, Football Cup 2021, Blue Fire, Habroxia 2, and Cultist Simulator: Initiate Edition.