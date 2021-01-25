Out this week: The Medium, Gods Will Fall, Turrican Flashback, Cyber Shadow, The Pedestrian, more

Xbox owners are ‘aving it medium this week, gaining not just the third-person realm-jumping horror adventure The Medium but also The Yakuza Remastered Collection. The former comes from Blooper Team and is the first major first-party Xbox exclusive since the Xbox Series X launched, while SEGA’s Yakuza Collection brings together Yakuza 3, 4, and 5.
With Yakuza 6 not far off, Xbox Game Pass will soon feature all the major entries in the series. Sorry, zombie spin-off Yakuza: Dead Souls – you don’t count.
In fact, no matter the format you’re in for a good time this week. Pixel art slasher Cyber Shadow heads to all formats, innovative puzzler The Pedestrian strolls onto PS4 and PS5, retro collection Turrican Flashback is finally out on PS4 and Switch, while Atelier Ryza 2 Lost Legends & The Secret Fairy – sequel to the sleeper hit JRPG – arrives on PS4, PS5 and Switch.
Deep Silver is back with a new RPG too. The multiformat Gods Will Fall is a stylised top-down Souls-like with procedurally generated dungeons and permadeath. Sword of the Necromancer likewise offers top-down dungeon crawling, albeit with pixel art flair.
Also of note are Disjunction – a stealth-action RPG set in 2048 – the Prince of Persia inspired adventure Olija, and a double-whammy of The Dark Eye re-releases.
Over in the world of Switch retail releases, Root Double Before Crime Xtend and Pang Adventures: Buster Edition are due out alongside Turrican Flashback and Atelier Ryza 2.
The PS4 gets an exclusive retail release too, in the form of the Fahrenheit 15th Anniversary Edition collector’s set.
Cyber Shadow
The Pedestrian
The Medium
Gods Will Fall
Olija
Sword of the Necromancer
Turrican Flashback
Disjunction
Another Dawn
Golden Force
New multiformat releases
- Cyber Shadow
- Gods Will Fall
- Bonkies
- The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav
- Olija
- The Dark Eye: Memoria
- Project Starship
- Sword of the Necromancer
- Dead Cells: Fatal Falls (DLC)
- The Sims 4: Paranormal Stuff Pack
New on PSN
- Atelier Ryza 2 Lost Legends & The Secret Fairy
- Turrican Flashback
- Disjunction
- The Pedestrian
- Silver Chains
- Citizens Unite!: Earth x Space
- Colossus Down
- Marchen Forest: Mylne and the Forest Gift
New on Xbox Store
- The Medium
- Yakuza Remastered Collection
- Another Dawn
- Caves and Castles: Underworld
- Rack N Ruin
- Crashlands
- Tohu
- Royal Tower Defense
- Vera Blanc: Ghost in the Castle
- Golden Force
- Hyposphere
- Butterfly
New Switch retail releases
eShop round-up coming Thursday
- Atelier Ryza 2 Lost Legends & The Secret Fairy
- Root Double Before Crime Xtend
- Pang Adventures: Buster Edition
- Mozart Requiem
- Turrican Flashback
Next week: Werewolf: The Apocalypse, Outbreak: The Nightmare Chronicles Definitive Edition, The Nioh Collection, Habroxia 2, Arrog, Ys Ix: Monstrum Nox Pact Edition, and (breath in) Re: Zero – Starting Life In Another World: The Prophecy Of The Throne (breath out.)