Out this week: The Medium, Gods Will Fall, Turrican Flashback, Cyber Shadow, The Pedestrian, more

Xbox owners are ‘aving it medium this week, gaining not just the third-person realm-jumping horror adventure The Medium but also The Yakuza Remastered Collection. The former comes from Blooper Team and is the first major first-party Xbox exclusive since the Xbox Series X launched, while SEGA’s Yakuza Collection brings together Yakuza 3, 4, and 5.

With Yakuza 6 not far off, Xbox Game Pass will soon feature all the major entries in the series. Sorry, zombie spin-off Yakuza: Dead Souls – you don’t count.

In fact, no matter the format you’re in for a good time this week. Pixel art slasher Cyber Shadow heads to all formats, innovative puzzler The Pedestrian strolls onto PS4 and PS5, retro collection Turrican Flashback is finally out on PS4 and Switch, while Atelier Ryza 2 Lost Legends & The Secret Fairy – sequel to the sleeper hit JRPG – arrives on PS4, PS5 and Switch.

Deep Silver is back with a new RPG too. The multiformat Gods Will Fall is a stylised top-down Souls-like with procedurally generated dungeons and permadeath. Sword of the Necromancer likewise offers top-down dungeon crawling, albeit with pixel art flair.

Also of note are Disjunction – a stealth-action RPG set in 2048 – the Prince of Persia inspired adventure Olija, and a double-whammy of The Dark Eye re-releases.

Over in the world of Switch retail releases, Root Double Before Crime Xtend and Pang Adventures: Buster Edition are due out alongside Turrican Flashback and Atelier Ryza 2.

The PS4 gets an exclusive retail release too, in the form of the Fahrenheit 15th Anniversary Edition collector’s set.

New release trailers

Cyber Shadow

The Pedestrian

The Medium

Gods Will Fall

Olija

Sword of the Necromancer

Turrican Flashback

Disjunction

Another Dawn

Golden Force

New multiformat releases

Cyber Shadow

Gods Will Fall

Bonkies

The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav

Olija

The Dark Eye: Memoria

Project Starship

Sword of the Necromancer

Dead Cells: Fatal Falls (DLC)

The Sims 4: Paranormal Stuff Pack

New on PSN

Atelier Ryza 2 Lost Legends & The Secret Fairy

Turrican Flashback

Disjunction

The Pedestrian

Silver Chains

Citizens Unite!: Earth x Space

Colossus Down

Marchen Forest: Mylne and the Forest Gift

New on Xbox Store

The Medium

Yakuza Remastered Collection

Another Dawn

Caves and Castles: Underworld

Rack N Ruin

Crashlands

Tohu

Royal Tower Defense

Vera Blanc: Ghost in the Castle

Golden Force

Hyposphere

Butterfly

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Atelier Ryza 2 Lost Legends & The Secret Fairy

Root Double Before Crime Xtend

Pang Adventures: Buster Edition

Mozart Requiem

Turrican Flashback

Next week: Werewolf: The Apocalypse, Outbreak: The Nightmare Chronicles Definitive Edition, The Nioh Collection, Habroxia 2, Arrog, Ys Ix: Monstrum Nox Pact Edition, and (breath in) Re: Zero – Starting Life In Another World: The Prophecy Of The Throne (breath out.)