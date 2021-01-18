Out this week: Hitman 3, Redout: Space Assault, Ride 4 (PS5), Skycadia, Gravity Heroes, more

This week gives us the biggest release of the month in the form of the anticipated Hitman 3. It marks both a beginning and an end – it’s the trilogy’s grand finale, and also a fresh hassle/publisher free start for developer IO Interactive.

As well as a darker tone it also features PSVR support. The Switch isn’t left out either with the cloud version due the same day as the PlayStation, Xbox and PC iterations.

The arcade-like Redout: Space Assault should please fans of Star Fox and Starlink, offering similar sci-fi space battles. Failing that, there’s Skycadia…which genuinely resembles Star Fox. The original Star Fox, no less – it mimics the look and feel of early ‘90s 3D shooters.

Two-wheeled racer Ride 4 also gets its next-gen update. Other new indies, meanwhile, include 2D arena shooter Gravity Heroes (demo available), ninja brawler Shing!, crowd-blending party game Unspottable, and the Zuma-alike Marble Duel on Xbox One.

New multiformat releases

Redout: Space Assault

Hitman 3

Gravity Heroes

Air Bounce – The Jump ‘n’ Run Challenge

Shing!

Unspottable

New on PSN

RIDE 4 (PS5)

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV ULTIMATE EDITION

Die Young

Brain Beats

Windfolk: Sky is just the beginning

Mana Spark

Misk Schools Quest

New on Xbox Store

Loot Hero DX

The Childs Sight

Oneiros

Teratopia

Tauronos

Adverse

Balancelot

Skycadia

New Switch retail releases

Theme Park Simulator

Next week: The Medium, Cyber Shadow, Gods Will Fall, Turrican Flashback, Another Dawn. Bonkies, Disjunction, Marchen Forest: Mylne and the Forest Gift, Sword of the Necromancer, The Yakuza Remastered Collection (Xbox), Olija, Colossus Down, Silver Chains, Atelier Ryza 2 Hyposphere: Rebirth, The Dark Eye: Memories, The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav, and TOHU.