Out this week: Hitman 3, Redout: Space Assault, Ride 4 (PS5), Skycadia, Gravity Heroes, more

Hitman 3, Redout: Space Assault, Ride 4 (PS5), Skycadia, Gravity Heroes, more

This Week's Games

This week gives us the biggest release of the month in the form of the anticipated Hitman 3. It marks both a beginning and an end – it’s the trilogy’s grand finale, and also a fresh hassle/publisher free start for developer IO Interactive.

As well as a darker tone it also features PSVR support. The Switch isn’t left out either with the cloud version due the same day as the PlayStation, Xbox and PC iterations.

The arcade-like Redout: Space Assault should please fans of Star Fox and Starlink, offering similar sci-fi space battles. Failing that, there’s Skycadia…which genuinely resembles Star Fox. The original Star Fox, no less – it mimics the look and feel of early ‘90s 3D shooters.

Two-wheeled racer Ride 4 also gets its next-gen update. Other new indies, meanwhile, include 2D arena shooter Gravity Heroes (demo available), ninja brawler Shing!, crowd-blending party game Unspottable, and the Zuma-alike Marble Duel on Xbox One.

New release showcase

Hitman 3 (Switch cloud version)

Hitman 3

Redout: Space Assault

Ride 4 

Skycadia 

Gravity Heroes

Shing!

New multiformat releases

  • Redout: Space Assault
  • Hitman 3
  • Gravity Heroes
  • Air Bounce – The Jump ‘n’ Run Challenge
  • Shing!  
  • Unspottable 

New on PSN

  • RIDE 4 (PS5)
  • THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV ULTIMATE EDITION
  • Die Young
  • Brain Beats
  • Windfolk: Sky is just the beginning
  • Mana Spark
  • Misk Schools Quest

New on Xbox Store

  • Loot Hero DX
  • The Childs Sight
  • Oneiros
  • Teratopia
  • Tauronos
  • Adverse 
  • Balancelot 
  • Skycadia 

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

  • Theme Park Simulator

Next week: The Medium, Cyber Shadow, Gods Will Fall, Turrican Flashback, Another Dawn. Bonkies, Disjunction, Marchen Forest: Mylne and the Forest Gift, Sword of the Necromancer, The Yakuza Remastered Collection (Xbox), Olija, Colossus Down, Silver Chains, Atelier Ryza 2 Hyposphere: Rebirth, The Dark Eye: Memories, The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav, and TOHU.
