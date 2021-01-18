Out this week: Hitman 3, Redout: Space Assault, Ride 4 (PS5), Skycadia, Gravity Heroes, more

This week gives us the biggest release of the month in the form of the anticipated Hitman 3. It marks both a beginning and an end – it’s the trilogy’s grand finale, and also a fresh hassle/publisher free start for developer IO Interactive.
As well as a darker tone it also features PSVR support. The Switch isn’t left out either with the cloud version due the same day as the PlayStation, Xbox and PC iterations.
The arcade-like Redout: Space Assault should please fans of Star Fox and Starlink, offering similar sci-fi space battles. Failing that, there’s Skycadia…which genuinely resembles Star Fox. The original Star Fox, no less – it mimics the look and feel of early ‘90s 3D shooters.
Two-wheeled racer Ride 4 also gets its next-gen update. Other new indies, meanwhile, include 2D arena shooter Gravity Heroes (demo available), ninja brawler Shing!, crowd-blending party game Unspottable, and the Zuma-alike Marble Duel on Xbox One.
New multiformat releases
- Redout: Space Assault
- Hitman 3
- Gravity Heroes
- Air Bounce – The Jump ‘n’ Run Challenge
- Shing!
- Unspottable
New on PSN
- RIDE 4 (PS5)
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV ULTIMATE EDITION
- Die Young
- Brain Beats
- Windfolk: Sky is just the beginning
- Mana Spark
- Misk Schools Quest
New on Xbox Store
- Loot Hero DX
- The Childs Sight
- Oneiros
- Teratopia
- Tauronos
- Adverse
- Balancelot
- Skycadia
New Switch retail releases
- Theme Park Simulator
Next week: The Medium, Cyber Shadow, Gods Will Fall, Turrican Flashback, Another Dawn. Bonkies, Disjunction, Marchen Forest: Mylne and the Forest Gift, Sword of the Necromancer, The Yakuza Remastered Collection (Xbox), Olija, Colossus Down, Silver Chains, Atelier Ryza 2 Hyposphere: Rebirth, The Dark Eye: Memories, The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav, and TOHU.