Explore a mysterious ancient world via hoverboard in AnShi, an indie three years in the making

After a three-year development period, solo developer Andre Ledermüller is about to release their interplanetary adventure AnShi on Steam and Switch.

It’s an abstract explorative affair intended to last around 3 hours, taking inspiration from fellow indie classics ABZU and Journey.

Playing as a crash-landed alien being, it entails discovering what happened to this once idyllic planet while exploring caves, temple ruins and golden deserts via hoverboard.

The Steam page is now live ahead of the 22nd Feb launch date. The screenshots below should give a good idea of what to expect from this relaxed and meditative experience.