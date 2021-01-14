Double Dragon Neon, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, WRITHE, Rhythm Fighter and Wrestling Empire hit the Switch eShop

Scrolling brawler fans are spoilt this week with two big hitters arriving on the eShop. Ubisoft’s Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition has been greatly requested by fans since being delisted in 2014. It’s a genuinely decent movie tie-in, sporting excellent animation. This also marks its first appearance on a Nintendo platform. At £11.99, it isn’t too expensive either.

Double Dragon Neon is likewise a belated conversion, debuting on Xbox 360/PS3 in 2012. WayForward managed to do the series proud, giving us a new entry worthy of the name. American Switch owners received it just before Christmas, and the reviews were positive.

WRITHE is a shooter that piques our interest – it’s a first-person affair with ‘new retro’ visuals, featuring swarms of mutant worms. On top of this, it has an original ‘70s Thailand setting. A launch week discount is in place, bringing the price down to £5.99.

Rhythm Fighter is another new release, being a rhythm-action roguelike with polished 2D visuals. The PC version, from May 2020, gained ‘very positive’ reviews on Steam.

Also of note is Wrestling Empire. On first glance, we thought it looked a bit low budget and ropey, but then realised it’s meant to mimic the look and feel of N64 wrestling games. It provides loads of options and areas of customisation so that you can create your own dream matches. Metacritic user reviews are positive.

The Switch also gets the delightfully hyperactive PING REDUX, puzzle adventure Down in Bermuda – from the team behind Agent A: A Puzzle in Disguise – and Radio Commander, a unique RTS involving issuing commands via radio while listening to feedback from troops.

Get Over Here – a party game based around a certain retro brawler – and the short story compendium Life of Fly might be worth investigating too.

New Switch eShop releases

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition – £11.99

Rediscover the beloved 2D arcade-style beat ’em up inspired by the iconic comic book series and movie Scott Pilgrim vs. The World in this Complete Edition!

This Complete Edition includes the original Scott Pilgrim vs. The World™: The Game, as well as its original DLCs, the Knives Chau and Wallace Add-On Packs.

Play as your favorite characters – Scott Pilgrim, Ramona Flowers, Knives Chau, Stephen Stills, and more. Level up and learn new awesome abilities, unlock secret items and modes, summon powerful allies, and more!

Team up with friends and combine your skills to battle your way through waves of tough enemies, or compete with them in awesome mini-games like Dodgeball – all on your way to defeat the League of Ramona’s Evil Exes!

Grand Prix Racing – £5.99

High speed doesn’t always means victory.

Show your driving skills in this racing tour amongst the most challenging world tracks.

With its realistic physics engine and its realistic sensations, Grand Prix Racing renews the genre of racing games. Turn on the turbo and overtake your opponents in breathtaking races.

Life of Fly – £14.99

Life of Fly features 12 short stories each revolving around the life and thoughts of another fly.

It is an interesting yet relaxing narrative flight game like no other.

You jump into the role of a little fly which is collecting it thought while exploring its own living environment.

The most interesting content of the game is on a meta-level where each fly talks about its life, about some things that happened to them, and about some almost philosophical thoughts they had.

Be prepared to experience some very unusual content, some interesting thoughts that go way beyond the normal life of a fly, and some entertaining short stories with a twist.

Four in a Row – £4.49

This is not only a well-known “four in a row game”. The new game – all sides edition is distinguished by the possibility of placing chips on the board from each of the 4 sides!

Its purpose is to place 4 tokens next to each other (horizontally, vertically or diagonally) which requires strategy and tactical thinking from you. Connect 4 chips in a row and win!

PING REDUX – £4.09

PING REDUX™ is a challenging ping pong puzzle game, remade from its older sibling PING 1.5+™. It’s not for the weak at heart. Bounce off the walls and obstacles and reach the succulent and tasty orange. It boasts an excellent techno soundtrack that’s so good, it’ll stay in your brain for days.

PING REDUX has 100+ levels, including 12 bosses inspired by classic games to help keep the gameplay varied. With bombs, lava, moving hazards, and other sorts of blocks to get in your way, do you think you can beat it?

Fantasy Tavern Sextet -Vol.2 Adventurer’s Days- – £5.89

Set in a tavern in a fantasy world, you’ll laugh and cry in this slightly naughty love-harem romantic comedy adventure game.

The 2nd chapter of the harem love-comedy in a fantasy world tavern available now!

My Hidden Things – £5.39

In the beginning there was nothing, only a chaos of dreams, out of which came Xary. It tried to understand people’s nature and help them, but it’s too young for that. Then you came along. Together, you can get to the bottom of this…

Sometimes life tests us. The main characters of these stories will face many challenges, whether it be the illness of someone you love, a perilous journey or walking away from an abusive relationship. The solution is not always obvious and often frightening. Immerse yourself in three moving stories filled with pain, joy, fear, hope and triumph.

My Hidden Things is a bold experiment: it’s a mixture of a visual novel and hidden object adventure with unusual mechanics. You have not only to search for objects but also combine them to get the ones on your list.

The plot revolves around the dreams of several people you and Xary need to help. With your assistance, they can overcome their difficulties and stay human. The story is presented in a comic strip format.

WRITHE – £7.99

WRITHE transports you to an alternate ‘70s Thailand, where an endless horde of mutant sago worms terrorise the good people of Bangkok. Suit up and lock ‘n’ load- it’s your duty as an exterminator to hold back this wriggling tide to the last breath.

Blast your way through ceaseless swarms of grubs to a thumping industrial soundtrack, and throw yourself into an original arcade FPS that will test your mettle at every turn. Fight to survive for as long as you can and earn your place among top exterminators on the global leaderboards. WRITHE is about knowing when to run and when to gun in a desperate struggle for precious seconds.

My Magic Florist – £6.29

My Magic Florist will take you to a world of magic, colors and harmony.

You’ll be tasked to take care of your own enchanted flower shop. Earn money and make upgrades through wise investments!

Your magical fairy powers are a good start, but you’ll need to get experience and hone your skills to truly succeed. You’re the only boss, and in the end, it’ll be up to you and your hard work. Can you make it?

So, give it a try! Play and learn—great fun guaranteed!

Curling – £5.99

Whether you are a Curling fan or you want to discover a new sport game, you’ll enjoy playing Curling in its one player game or local multiplayer game .

Curling has beed designed to be as close as possible to reality while providing best gameplay.

16-Bit Soccer – £3.59

Do you love those soccer games on consoles & home computers from the 90s?

If you want to relive those moments of fast-paced action with cool pixel graphics then “16-Bit Soccer” is just what you’re looking for!

You’ll get a real buzz playing this game which is easy to learn but hard to master and even more difficult to put down!!!

Solar Blast – £4.49

Defend sun from incoming enemies! Rotate shield and fight for your life!

Discover and master each level with perfect score!

Insane combos, huuuge waves of enemies, great visuals and design for you to enjoy.

Galactic Trooper Armada – £4.99

All times classic space shooting game comes back in this modernized top-of-the-art 3D version.

Get back into 80’s with this retro troops defending game. Enjoy the enhanced version with today device capabilities and revive the gameplay simple yet addictive of first generation video-games.

You mission is to defend an armada of galactic troopers through different hostile planets. Avoid turrets riffles, space and terrestrial mines, shoot down aliens using your missiles, rockets and machine guns and save lives of your soldiers.

Served by beautifull graphics and sounds, this game will bring you hours of intense gameplay.

Your troops need you Captain

PLOID – £2.69

PLOID happens a couple of years after the events of V.O.I.D.+ the Ploids have formed the patrol that protects time and space to avoid repeating the story with Dr. Elo, also Alpha and Omega Ploids enter a new line in evolution due to time travel turning them into PLOID X, a skill that allows them to have temporary improvements to their systems in order to fight. In order to become Ploid X, they must travel to 7 sacred ruins in search of the sacred disks files that contain the necessary information to be able to take the final step and evolve, you will explore the the levels in a unique platformer style with different types of gameplays and extras.

Rhythm Fighter – £12.99

Commander Chaos, the most infamous Beatarain in this universe. Finally, he set his mind on the Planet Earth, and destroy the peaceful life of animals and vegetables. He use dark Beat Energy, and turn all the lovely vegetables into evil minions in a blink. They wreak havoc all over the world. Countless animal heroes have sacrificed. The evil purpose of Commander Chaos will succeed in an instant.

At the critical moment, a mysterious man, Mr. Disco, who also came from Beatara, has befall this planet. He use bright Beat Energy and revival all exhausted heroes. With all the help from this mysterious force, heroes gradually mastered a way to defeat darkness. They can follow the beat! Then, they embark on a journey to save the planet. But the true purpose, no one knows…

Rhythm Fighter is a hardcore game that combine 2D Roguelike with rhythm. In this game, you need to follow the beat, fist to meat. At the same time, you need to pay attention to move, roll, batter, etc. You need to face strong opponent and show your courage, create your signature move.

Randomly generated battlefield, special room that full of surprise, hundreds of cool skill and different weapons presented in front of you. What are you waiting for?

DJ, agent and pupils, etc. We continually update all kinds of heroes. There are various choices for you! From character design to style, from skills to operating, they all have their own features. It is too hard to refuse!

With numerous combinations of skills and weapons, you can show the most astonishing playing method and shock the world!

Down in Bermuda – £19.99

An unnatural storm leaves an adventurous aviator stranded for decades within the infamous Bermuda. Overcome creatures of the deep and unravel the islands secrets in search for a way back home.

Down in Bermuda is a quirky adventure filled with puzzles to solve and mysteries to uncover. Our adventurous aviator Milton finds himself trapped in a time bubble deep inside the Bermuda and needs your help to escape.

Crack codes, solve puzzles, collect magic orbs and escape each of the six unique islands, each one leading to the next on a quest for a way back home.

From the studio who brought you the suave secret agent adventure Agent A: A puzzle in disguise.

Get Over Here – £3.79

GetOverHere is a dynamic and competitive arena game that brings out the nostalgic feel of the 90’s. The player takes control of a character with a hook gun, where his goal is to pull his enemies and finish them off.

Gorilla Big Adventure – £4.99

Guide Gorilla across jungle and other worlds

Gorilla Big Adventure is a very fun and addictive never-ending scrolling platform game. Jump from platform to platform and collect bananas that will give you energy to use as power-up and destroy all ennemies and obstacles.

Space Aliens Invaders – £4.99

Invaders come back from Space in this modernized top-of-the-art version.

Get back into 80’s with this old time classic alien shooter game. Enjoy the enhanced version with today device capabilities and revive the gameplay simple yet addictive of first generation video-games.

Collectable weapons, many different types of invaders will guarantee hours of intense fun.

Show off your shooting skills and destroy aliens waves after waves.

It’s time for you to protect the planet from deadly invaders. Best of luck, Captain!

Easy to master Gamepad controls

The Pillar: Puzzle Escape – £8.99

Cleverly mixing mystery and puzzle solving, The Pillar: Puzzle Escape ventures deep into an unknown world filled with riddling contraptions and scenic vistas. Explore islands that each offer unique environments and secrets to discover. Remain aware of your surroundings as they change and evolve like a lucid dream. With every challenge you overcome, you grow closer to escaping the mythical maze and waking up from the elaborate cage that’s trapped you inside!

Double Dragon Neon – £11.09

Trained in the special form of martial arts called Sosetsuken it’s up to you to defeat the evil Skullmageddon and his henchmen to rescue the love of your life, Marian!

The classic beat’em up feel with new powers, and new attacks!

Fight your way through a variety of levels including dangerous city streets, twisted science labs, an evil stronghold, outer space, and more! String together attacks using the mixtape system for brutal combos to keep your foes down and out. Use a variety of weapons including bats, knives, whips, and more to incapacitate unsuspecting enemies.

Jam out to the radical original soundtrack by award-winning composer and sound designer John Kaufman. Team up with a buddy in local co-op for the most brodacious high fives!

Dead Ground – £8.09

Dead Ground is a procedurally generated tower defense game with rogue-like elements. Each playthrough will offer randomly generated guns, skills and augments. You’ll have to travel, collect scrap, water, manage your inventory and upgrade your base to survive!

Place and upgrade the towers wisely, and use your hero to further defend it in this fast-paced game, a perfect blend of action and strategy. You will face permadeath, lots of brutal enemies, tough boss fights and MUCH, MUCH MORE!

S.U.M. – Slay Uncool Monsters – £4.49

You play as various Heroes in a world filled with Uncool Monsters. Your task is to fight these Monster by using Math. There are plenty of Dungeons that needs to be cleared and they get harder and harder! Level up and progress in the Campaign(s), or test your endurance in Endless Mode.

Each Dungeon will challenge you with a series of math problems. A monster will provide you with a sum, your task is to fill the equation with the correct numbers at your disposal.

You’ll also perform Special Attacks, depending on your character class, that deals additional damage when setup right. This gives each battle an extra layer of tactics. Plan ahead and you’ll beat the toughest of enemies!

Do you think you are up for the challenge? Think twice before heading into the harder Dungeons, they do get tricky!

Are you a beginner with Math? No worries! There’s Practice Mode to learn the basics!

Arcanoid Breakout – £4.99

Breakout come back in this modernized top-of-the-art version.

Enjoy hours of pure fun with this classic break the bricks game. Enjoy the enhanced version with today device capabilities and revive the gameplay simple yet addictive of first generation video-games.

Collectable power-ups; multi-balls, fireballs make this version like no others.

Show off your skills and complete the increasingly challenging levels.

It’s time for you to break a few walls!

Mahjong Adventure – £7.19

Great fit for players who love games like brain puzzles, crossword, chess, mahjong, word search, solitaire, match-3 and other smart games and puzzle brain games. Develop your mind and patience and strategy skills.

Spice and Wolf VR2 – £20.00

At the end of their journey, merchant Lawrence and wolf goddess Holo settled down and opened a bathhouse. The couple was blessed with a daughter and an idyllic life. One day, as Lawrence is going about his fur side business to further fill the family’s coffers, a slight incident occurs and Holo saunters in with quite the feast.

The game has a 30 minute story and a game mode where you can watch part of the anime alongside its characters in the style of Japanese paper street theater.

ACT IT OUT XL! – £9.99

“ACT IT OUT is a great party game, suitable for large groups of people and almost all situations” – IGN.

Get your friends together and have the best game nights with ACT IT OUT XL! This hilarious multiplayer game brings a fast paced fun experience for the whole family, straight to your living room.

Fed up of uncle Mike coming up with the same obscure references over and over again, and your best friend Giselle who spends ages thinking about what to act out? Worry no more! ACT IT OUT XL comes packed with over 3,000 of the best hidden phrases to act, sing, draw or describe. Movies, songs, video games, all your favourite categories are included.

ACT IT OUT XL supports multiple game modes – play together in teams, have everyone play against each other, and more. Created by the team of multiplayer experts at Snap Finger Click, ACT IT OUT XL is guaranteed fun for players of all skill levels.

Radio Commander – £13.49

This is not just another RTS, in which you are an invisible being hovering over the battlefield. In Radio Commander situation reports are given to you in form of dramatic radio statements sent by troops fighting on the ground. And your only accessory is a strategic map, on which you can place tokens and notes.

Radio Commander offers a unique experience very different from classic real time strategy games. It’s a bold try to redefine the genre, as the player will be involved in a decision making process much more realistic than those pictured by casual RTS titles. Ask for situation reports. Listen what your men have to tell you. Send evac choppers and nape drops. Defeat the invisible enemy.

Decide the fate of your soldiers. The choices you face will have a direct impact on the course of the game. They will also define views of your hero. Or maybe those are your views? Playing Radio Commander you must be prepared to answer tough questions about the righteousness of your actions, the price of a human life, and the toxic power of propaganda and stereotypes.

Glyph – £17.99

Be aware: Glyph is easy to learn, but hard to master!

80+ levels

Many hours of game time

100s of rewards

Perfect your skills and earn cosmetics

Explore expansive non-linear levels

Avoid traps and defeat enemies

Shoot 1UP DX – £5.39

Instead of stowing each 1UP you collect, each new ship becomes playable immediately, resulting in an ever-growing armada of destruction!

With your home world ruined, lead your detached battalion’s charge by destroying the mechanical-tentacle hybrid attack forces responsible for your pain.

Wrestling Empire – £19.99

Recalling the genre’s 64-bit heyday, this is wrestling that puts the fun first – filling the ring with as many wrestlers as you can handle and letting them loose with freestyle animation where anything could happen at any moment. Design matches before your very eyes with the intuitive setup process, and tag in up to 4 controllers at ANY time for old school multiplayer!

Or create your own star and embark on a career to encounter up to 350 opponents across 10 different rosters in an endless schedule of possibilities. Make the right moves backstage as well as in the ring to fight for your worth and retire with a career worth remembering. Just when you think you’ve seen it all, you can even save your changes to each character to make the world your own and never get bored of wrestling again!

Bullet Trail – £1.79

Bullet Trail is a stunning puzzle and action game where you need to guide a bullet towards your target in order to win. You will need to use all your agility and attention in order to win and bring in the ultimate game experience. This is a very intense, fun gameplay idea that helps you test your aiming skills and reaction time.

If you love arcade games and puzzles, try out Bullet Trail today. You have lots of cool quests and interesting gameplay ideas you can check out. It’s a rewarding, yet intense game experience!

Knight with Tactics – £0.89

Knight with Tactics is a game where you need to move your knight in such a way so that it can reach your enemy and eliminate it quickly. You can’t always destroy your enemies right away, sometimes you need to get your weapon, so there are a variety of puzzles you need to try and go through. That brings in a sense of fun and immersion!

With Knight with Tactics you get to test your puzzle game skills, while also figuring out solutions on the spot. This is a creative, intense game that everyone in your family should play today!

Yumemidori Nostalgia – £18.12

That is the “magical spell” passed down from grandmother.

One particular summer, Yoshino (main character：Renameable), a 17-year-old girl, follows a butterfly through the main gate.

Beyond the gate, she finds herself in Taisho Era red-light district of Yoshiwara, where the cherry blossoms are in full bloom.

There she encounters Harufumi, a young writer, and Kocho, a male geisha.

Yoshino tries to find her way back to modern times while searching through the Yoshiwara district, where the nights are wild and rowdy ……

New on Wii U eShop

Seasonal Assistant – £3.59

You are Elfie, an impromptu alter ego of an assistant to a well known spellcaster. Armed with festive holiday themed spells (and a cute outfit to match), you’re on a quest to get the ultimate gift for your special friend! It’s time to deck some halls through winter wonder land levels and defeat plenty of meanies in Seasonal Assistant!

Next week: Spinny’s Journey, War Truck Simulator, Ghostanoid, Bezier: Second Edition, Clay Skeet Shooting, Red Colony, Danger Gazers, Olympic Table Tennis, Sally Face, The Game is ON, Unspottable, Missile Dancer, Air Bounce – The Jump ‘n’ Run Challenge, Shing!, Jiffy, Dark Sauce, Colorful Colore, ADVERSE, Gradiently, and Legend of Numbers.