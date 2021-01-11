Lockdown sends Switch game sales soaring

GI.biz reports over 260k games were sold in the first week of January, up by a third from this time last year. This is down to a combination of the UK lockdown, an influx of new Switch owners, and people spending Christmas money.

It’s the Switch that leads the way with Animal Crossing: New Horizons holding no.1 for a second week running. That’s followed by Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at #2. This evergreen racer is close to spending 200 weeks in the top 40, the majority of which have been within the top 10.

Ubisoft’s Just Dance 2021 had a good week too, climbing to #3.

Big hitters FIFA 21 and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla tumbled to #4 and #5.

Ring Fit Adventure surged to #6, up from #18. Minecraft on Switch remained at #7, GTA V moved up to #8, while New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – which is currently being promoted on TV – rose to #9.

Then at #10 it’s Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, down four places this week.

Switch first-party titles Super Mario Odyssey, Pokémon Sword, 51 Worldwide Games and Zelda: Breath of the Wild all climbed the chart too, currently within the top 20.

The controversial Cyberpunk 2077 continues to fall, meanwhile, dropping from #15 to #20.